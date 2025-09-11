Brother International India launches new ink tank printer series to address growing consumer demands

Brother International India launched six new ink tank printers at a press conference in Delhi, designed to meet the needs of home users, small businesses, and corporate offices. As more people work remotely and businesses adopt digital solutions, Brother aims to provide reliable and affordable printers for a variety of printing needs.

These new printers come with several useful features. Auto duplex printing allows users to print on both sides of the paper, saving time and reducing paper waste. Wireless connectivity enables users to print from their phone, tablet, or laptop without needing to connect directly to the printer, providing flexibility in various environments. The printers also come with spill free ink refill technology, ensuring a clean refill process that suits both home and business use.

These models offer high quality output, allowing users to get consistent results without worrying about high printing costs. The cost per page is competitive, helping home users and businesses save money while enjoying good print quality.

An image from the press conference event showcasing one of the new printers. (Kanika Budhiraja)

The six models are priced as follows:

DCP-T230 - ₹ 13,990

13,990 DCP-T430W- ₹ 15,590

15,590 DCP-T530DW - ₹ 17,990

17,990 DCP-T730DW - ₹ 22,900

22,900 DCP-T830DW - ₹ 25,990

25,990 DCP-T930DW - ₹ 35,590

Another printer's image. (Kanika Budhiraja)

These printers meet the needs of a wide range of users, from home users to small businesses and even government offices. With all-in-one functionality, they handle various printing tasks, ensuring that everyone finds a suitable model for their needs.