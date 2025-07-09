Subscribe

Brother printers are up to 33% off for Prime Day 2025: Here are the best deals

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published9 Jul 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 discounts are out on Brother printers.
If you’ve been putting off a printer upgrade, this might be the best time to pull the trigger. Brother India is offering discounts of up to 33% on some of its most reliable models during Amazon Prime Day 2025. The sale runs from July 12 to 14 and is exclusive to Prime members.

What’s the big deal?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is now a full 72-hour sale, and Brother has brought out some solid offers to match the scale. From entry-level ink tank printers to fast mono laser machines built for home offices and small businesses, the deals are well spread out. Bank discounts and no-cost EMI options also apply.

Top Brother printer deals worth considering

Model

Type

Sale Price ( )

Discount (%)

Why it matters

DCP-T226Ink Tank 9,399

33%

Basic all-in-one with ultra-low running cost
DCP-T426WWireless Ink Tank 11,499

26%

Adds Wi-Fi and mobile printing
DCP-T525WWireless Ink Tank 12,899

27%

High-yield ink, good for students and families
HL-L2321DMono Laser 11,299

25%

Fast prints, compact design, auto duplex
DCP-L2520DMono Laser All-in-One 15,799

31%

Scanner + printer, handles documents well
DCP-L2541DWWireless Mono Laser All-in-One 20,799

33%

Reliable network-ready option for home offices
DCP-L2680DWWireless Mono Laser All-in-One 20,999

26%

Fast, Wi-Fi enabled, with LCD screen for control

Why these offers work

Value across needs: Whether it’s printing school assignments, scanning ID proofs, or handling business invoices, there’s something for every use case.

Bank+EMI support: You can stack Prime Day pricing with instant bank discounts and interest-free monthly payments.

No compromise on reliability: Brother’s printers are known for low maintenance and consistent output, especially on the mono laser side.

If you’re looking for a printer that won’t become a headache six months in, these Prime Day deals from Brother are worth looking at. Just remember they’re live only from July 12 to 14, so it’s best to shortlist now and grab what fits your need before stocks run out.

 
