Brother printers are up to 33% off for Prime Day 2025: Here are the best deals

If you’ve been putting off a printer upgrade, this might be the best time to pull the trigger. Brother India is offering discounts of up to 33% on some of its most reliable models during Amazon Prime Day 2025. The sale runs from July 12 to 14 and is exclusive to Prime members.
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is now a full 72-hour sale, and Brother has brought out some solid offers to match the scale. From entry-level ink tank printers to fast mono laser machines built for home offices and small businesses, the deals are well spread out. Bank discounts and no-cost EMI options also apply.
Model
Type
Sale Price ( ₹)
Discount (%)
Why it matters
|DCP-T226
|Ink Tank
|₹9,399
33%
|Basic all-in-one with ultra-low running cost
|DCP-T426W
|Wireless Ink Tank
|₹11,499
26%
|Adds Wi-Fi and mobile printing
|DCP-T525W
|Wireless Ink Tank
|₹12,899
27%
|High-yield ink, good for students and families
|HL-L2321D
|Mono Laser
|₹11,299
25%
|Fast prints, compact design, auto duplex
|DCP-L2520D
|Mono Laser All-in-One
|₹15,799
31%
|Scanner + printer, handles documents well
|DCP-L2541DW
|Wireless Mono Laser All-in-One
|₹20,799
33%
|Reliable network-ready option for home offices
|DCP-L2680DW
|Wireless Mono Laser All-in-One
|₹20,999
26%
|Fast, Wi-Fi enabled, with LCD screen for control
Value across needs: Whether it’s printing school assignments, scanning ID proofs, or handling business invoices, there’s something for every use case.
Bank+EMI support: You can stack Prime Day pricing with instant bank discounts and interest-free monthly payments.
No compromise on reliability: Brother’s printers are known for low maintenance and consistent output, especially on the mono laser side.
If you’re looking for a printer that won’t become a headache six months in, these Prime Day deals from Brother are worth looking at. Just remember they’re live only from July 12 to 14, so it’s best to shortlist now and grab what fits your need before stocks run out.