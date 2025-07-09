Brother printers are up to 33% off for Prime Day 2025: Here are the best deals

If you’ve been putting off a printer upgrade, this might be the best time to pull the trigger. Brother India is offering discounts of up to 33% on some of its most reliable models during Amazon Prime Day 2025. The sale runs from July 12 to 14 and is exclusive to Prime members.

Advertisement

What’s the big deal? Amazon Prime Day 2025 is now a full 72-hour sale, and Brother has brought out some solid offers to match the scale. From entry-level ink tank printers to fast mono laser machines built for home offices and small businesses, the deals are well spread out. Bank discounts and no-cost EMI options also apply.

Top Brother printer deals worth considering

Model Type Sale Price ( ₹) Discount (%) Why it matters DCP-T226 Ink Tank ₹ 9,399 33% Basic all-in-one with ultra-low running cost DCP-T426W Wireless Ink Tank ₹ 11,499 26% Adds Wi-Fi and mobile printing DCP-T525W Wireless Ink Tank ₹ 12,899 27% High-yield ink, good for students and families HL-L2321D Mono Laser ₹ 11,299 25% Fast prints, compact design, auto duplex DCP-L2520D Mono Laser All-in-One ₹ 15,799 31% Scanner + printer, handles documents well DCP-L2541DW Wireless Mono Laser All-in-One ₹ 20,799 33% Reliable network-ready option for home offices DCP-L2680DW Wireless Mono Laser All-in-One ₹ 20,999 26% Fast, Wi-Fi enabled, with LCD screen for control

Why these offers work Value across needs: Whether it’s printing school assignments, scanning ID proofs, or handling business invoices, there’s something for every use case.

Bank+EMI support: You can stack Prime Day pricing with instant bank discounts and interest-free monthly payments.

No compromise on reliability: Brother’s printers are known for low maintenance and consistent output, especially on the mono laser side.

Advertisement