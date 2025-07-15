Browsers that plan trips, fill forms and shop for you? Meet Agentic browsers

Last week, Perplexity announced a new browser called Comet and now there is news that ChatGPT is about to launch a new browser. These browsers are very different from regular browsers; they are called agentic browsers. Agentic browsers are reshaping how we interact with the web. Here’s everything about these new browsers and what you can do with them.

What is an agentic browser? In simple terms, it is a browser powered by agentic AI, a form of AI that can take actions across the internet. It can understand your goals and make decisions without you guiding every step. Think of it as a digital assistant that can do complex tasks like booking a hotel or planning a complete trip.

What can you do with agentic browsers? Automation: You can ask an agentic browser to fill out forms, shop for a product, analyse news, and extract data from multiple websites. All of this can be done by asking it in plain language, just like asking Siri or Google Assistant for today’s weather.

Web research and analysis: You can ask the browser to pull reports from different websites, summarise multiple articles, make market comparisons, and even gather data from across the web.

Multi-level tasks: Agentic browsers can perform multi-step tasks, such as comparing a specific headphone's prices and user reviews across different e-commerce sites. The browser will open the websites for you, gather all the information, and synthesise it for you without needing to manually switch tabs.

Content management: The assistant in the browser can extract text from images, generate captions, and even summarise emails. Agentic browsers are powered by multiple AI agents, such as a planner, an executor, and a critic. These agents break down your query into steps, do the work, and give you the results.