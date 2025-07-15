Browsers that plan trips, fill forms and shop for you? Meet Agentic browsers

Last week, Perplexity announced a new browser called Comet and now there is news that ChatGPT is about to launch a new browser. These browsers are very different from regular browsers; they are called agentic browsers. Agentic browsers are reshaping how we interact with the web. Here’s everything about these new browsers and what you can do with them.
In simple terms, it is a browser powered by agentic AI, a form of AI that can take actions across the internet. It can understand your goals and make decisions without you guiding every step. Think of it as a digital assistant that can do complex tasks like booking a hotel or planning a complete trip.
Agentic browsers are powered by multiple AI agents, such as a planner, an executor, and a critic. These agents break down your query into steps, do the work, and give you the results.
Agentic browsers are expanding quickly, but many are in limited release. Perplexity’s Comet is available now for its Max subscribers. Opera’s Browser Operator is in preview, rolling out soon to all users. Arc’s Dia is in invite-only beta. OpenAI’s rumoured browser is expected to launch shortly.
