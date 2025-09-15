Budget kings: 5 best smart TVs under ₹30,000 you can buy right now

Looking for a smart TV that won’t make your wallet weep? Under ₹30,000 now gives you more than just HD streams, it gives size, sound, and smart features worthy of a living room upgrade. Here are five smart TVs that punch above their price.

1. iFFALCON by TCL S55 (32-inch HD Ready Google TV) This light, slim 32-inch smart TV checks a lot of must-haves: Google TV built in, HDR10 support, and 16W speakers with Dolby Audio. For casual streaming, background use, and small to medium rooms, this model delivers more value than many more expensive sets.

2. Samsung UA32T4310 (32-inch HD Ready Tizen Smart LED TV This Samsung puts trusted brand smoothness in a compact form. Tizen OS gives reliable updates and smart features. The HD-ready panel isn’t 4K, but in many small rooms and for news/OTT content, it looks clean. Build, brand trust, and support weigh in heavily here.

3. TCL Full HD QLED Google TV (approx ₹ 20,990) Want sharper clarity without breaking past ₹30K? This one delivers QLED colour punch plus Full HD resolution. Google TV’s interface helps keep things easy to use. Good mid-brightness, solid sound for its class, and a strong set of ports. Worth it if you want colour, contrast, and a bigger screen without 4K requirements.

4. Kodak 9XPRO 100-cm Full HD Smart Android TV ( 40-inch class) Big screen without the premium price. At roughly ₹14,999, this 40-inch set gives you Android’s wide app access, Full HD clarity, decent sound for movies and cricket, and a clean panel. Perfect if you need bigger visuals in a slightly larger room but still want affordability.

5. Samsung 108 cm (43-inch) FHD Smart LED Tizen TV Want near “cinema-size” in your budget? This 43-inch Samsung gives you a full-HD panel, efficient sound, and the Tizen platform. While 4K isn’t here, Samsung’s picture tuning, brand service, and smart remote experience make it a strong pick if you don’t need ultra-high resolution.

What makes these worth it Size vs price : All five give you decent screen real estate of 32-inch to 43-inch, without shelling out ₹ 40K+ for 4K.

: All five give you decent screen real estate of 32-inch to 43-inch, without shelling out 40K+ for 4K. Smart features over extras : Built-in Google TV / Android TV / Tizen etc. are consistent across the board. No need for extra streaming sticks.

: Built-in Google TV / Android TV / Tizen etc. are consistent across the board. No need for extra streaming sticks. Sound and port: Speakers aren’t premium, but acceptable. Check if your set has enough HDMI/USB for streaming devices or soundbars. If you need a budget smart TV, go for the biggest size you can reasonably fit, choose the platform that works with your apps, and ignore ultra-bright specs or fancy chips. They cost more and often under-deliver in budget sets. Among these picks, the Samsung models win on brand trust, and TCL gives colour value.