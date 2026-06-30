Budget soundbars are booming, but should you still buy a Bluetooth speaker?

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Buying an audio device right now is no longer simple because we are getting so many new brands making such affordable soundbars and Bluetooth speakers. Thanks to falling prices, both categories now compete in the same budget range, especially between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000. That means you can get a compact portable speaker or a TV-focused soundbar without spending much more.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
XIAOMI Sound Outdoor Speaker (Black) | 30W Hi-Quality Speaker with Mic | Upto 12hrs Playback Time | IP67 Waterproof & Type C | Wireless Stereo PairingView Details
PHILIPS TAS1400GY Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Deep Bass, Passive Radiator, 12W Sound Output, 1200mAh Rechargable Battery, RGB Light Modes, 10H Playtime, Supports TF/USB (Willow Bough)View Details
₹1,299
JBL Go 3 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Mini Speaker, Small Speaker with Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Lightweight IP67 Waterproof, Type C Interface (Without Mic, Black)View Details
₹2,999
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-BlueView Details
₹2,990
Mivi Nex 100 Sound Bar for Smart TV | 90W 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Speaker with Subwoofer | Bluetooth v5.3 | Deep Bass | Music System for Wireless | Speaker Home Theatre | Made in IndiaView Details
₹2,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The real question is not which product is better, but which one suits your use case. From binge-watching and gaming to outdoor parties and travel, each device excels in different situations. Here's how they compare and which one deserves your money in 2026.
|Feature
|Bluetooth Speaker
|Soundbar
|Starting price
|Around ₹1,000
|Around ₹2,000
|Best for
|Music, travel and portability
|TV, movies and gaming
|Portability
|Excellent
|Limited
|Battery
|Yes
|No
|TV compatibility
|Wireless only
|HDMI ARC, Optical and Bluetooth
|Bass
|Good on premium models
|Better, especially with a subwoofer
|Surround effect
|Limited
|Much wider soundstage with multiple drivers
|Best buyer
|Music lovers and travellers
|Home entertainment enthusiasts
Bluetooth speakers requires absolutely no hassle for the setup; once its out of the box, its ready to go. Portability is a big plus when if you are always on the go and want to keep an audio device with you for entertainment. Most of them comes with water resistance so using it during your travel is a no brainer.
Once you step into more premium price range, you will find more features like stereo pairing, passive radiators and more. For people who primarily stream music through Spotify, YouTube Music or Apple Music, a Bluetooth speaker delivers an experience that fits naturally into everyday life.
Affordable soundbars have improved dramatically in recent years. Models under ₹5,000 now include features like HDMI ARC, Bluetooth connectivity and virtual surround sound that were once found only on expensive systems.
Modern televisions continue to become slimmer, but that leaves less room for quality speakers. As a result, dialogue can sound weak, while action scenes often lack impact. A soundbar addresses these problems immediately by delivering clearer voices, a wider soundstage and noticeably stronger bass.
If your evenings revolve around Netflix, YouTube, sports broadcasts or console gaming, a soundbar can transform the experience in a way that a portable Bluetooth speaker simply cannot.
The price gap between Bluetooth speakers and soundbars has become smaller than ever, making this one of the toughest buying decisions for budget-conscious shoppers. If music is your priority and portability matters, a Bluetooth speaker remains the smarter investment. However, if your evenings revolve around streaming films, watching sports or gaming, even an affordable soundbar can deliver a dramatic improvement over your TV's built-in speakers.
I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of audio products, including Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, home theatre systems, headphones, and earbuds. For this buying guide, I compared these products based on sound quality, features, connectivity, build quality, and overall value for money, while also analysing reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance before shortlisting these recommendations.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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