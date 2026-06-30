Budget soundbars are booming, but should you still buy a Bluetooth speaker?

FAQs

Is a soundbar better than a Bluetooth speaker?

A soundbar is generally better for television, films and gaming because it offers a wider soundstage and clearer dialogue. A Bluetooth speaker is the better choice for music on the move.

Can I use a Bluetooth speaker with my TV?

Yes, many smart TVs support Bluetooth audio. However, HDMI ARC or optical connections on a soundbar usually provide a more stable connection with lower audio delay.

Are soundbars worth buying under ₹5,000?

Yes. Budget soundbars now include features like Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and improved dialogue clarity, making them a worthwhile upgrade over most TV speakers.

Which is louder: a Bluetooth speaker or a soundbar?

A soundbar typically produces a wider and more room-filling sound. Premium Bluetooth speakers can be loud, but they are designed primarily for portable listening.

Which offers better value in 2026?

If you mainly listen to music, a Bluetooth speaker offers greater versatility. If your focus is home entertainment, a soundbar delivers better value thanks to improved TV audio and immersive sound.