Build your dream gaming setup: These are must have gaming peripherals and components

Building the perfect home gaming setup is about more than just aesthetics; it's about optimising performance and comfort. Whether you are a casual player or a competitive esports enthusiast, the right gear can significantly enhance your experience, responsiveness, and overall enjoyment.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 34"(86.42cm) Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor|WQHD 3440 x 1440|1000R|165Hz|1ms|21:9|Wall Mountable|FreeSync Premium|Ports-DP, HDMI, Headphone|DP Cable|Eye-Saver|LC34G55TWWWXXL|Black View Details ₹29,599 Check Details Acer ED270U S3 27 Inch WQHD 2560x1440 1500R Curved Gaming Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1MS VRB, 180Hz Refresh Rate I AMD FreeSync I 2 x HDMI 1 x Display Port I Stereo speakers I Eye Care I HDR 10 I Black View Details ₹15,399 Check Details Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired USB Gaming Mouse, Hero 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC/Mac - Black View Details ₹3,595 Check Details Razer Basilisk V3 Pro - Ergonomic Wireless Gaming Mouse - AP Packaging View Details ₹9,995 Check Details Logitech G G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard with LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Keys, Spill-Resistant, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multi-Media Keys (Black) View Details ₹4,295 Check Details View More

This ultimate guide breaks down the most critical gadgets and components you need. We cover everything from high-refresh-rate monitors and responsive peripherals like the keyboard and mouse, right down to selecting the powerful GPU that drives your entire operation.

This Samsung monitor does not rely on a battery but is powered through a standard electrical connection, designed for long gaming or creative sessions without fatigue. Ideal for immersive gameplay, it features a sweeping 1000R curved display for cinematic engagement.

The WQHD resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response ensures sharp visuals and smooth transitions. AMD FreeSync Premium delivers stutter-free gaming, while Eye Saver Mode and HDR10 optimise brightness for reduced strain. Built with dense colour depth and premium design, it defines ultrawide gaming.

Specifications Screen Size 34 inches (1000R Curved) Resolution 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, Headphone Reasons to buy Excellent curvature enhances immersion. Crisp visuals with smooth high refresh rate. Reason to avoid No built-in speakers. No built-in speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the stunning ultrawide view, fluid motion, and HDR visuals. Some note screen uniformity issues and mention the lack of internal audio.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for cinematic immersion and vibrant visuals with lag-free performance across demanding PC and console gaming titles.

This monitor operates via cable power and is designed for extended gaming performance without interruptions. It focuses on fluid visuals with high responsiveness for serious players.

Featuring WQHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, gameplay looks seamless. AMD FreeSync reduces screen tearing, while Acer VisionCare protects your eyes during long sessions. It includes dual stereo speakers, HDR support, and a zero-frame design to maximise space and aesthetics.

Specifications Resolution 2560 x 1440 (WQHD) Refresh Rate 180Hz Panel 1500R Curved VA Audio Dual 2W Speakers Audio Dual 2W Speakers Reasons to buy 180Hz refresh aids smooth gaming. HDR performance varies across titles. Reason to avoid Sound quality is weaker than expected. HDR performance varies across titles.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its picture clarity and decent HDR experience but point out colour inconsistency and mild backlight issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for high refresh, minimal lag, and immersive gaming with built-in sound at a reasonable price.

This gaming mouse runs completely on wired connection—no charging needed—offering uninterrupted gaming accuracy. Designed for professionals, it ensures consistent responsiveness in competitive play.

Equipped with a 25K Hero sensor and customizable DPI up to 25,600, it provides exceptional precision. The adjustable weights and 11 programmable buttons give complete control. RGB lighting and metal-spring tensioning improve usability, making this mouse a benchmark in personalized gaming comfort.

Specifications Sensor HERO 25K Optical DPI 25,600 max Buttons 11 programmable Connectivity Wired USB Weight Adjustable (up to 3.6g ×5) Reasons to buy High precision and customization. Durable and ergonomic design. Reason to avoid Some users report double-click issues. Slightly heavy for long sessions.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its precision, button layout, and adjustable feel. Reports of button malfunctions and click wear are occasional complaints.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for elite-level control, custom weights, and dependable wired gaming precision.

Powered by a rechargeable internal battery, this wireless gaming mouse ensures flexibility during extended sessions. Designed for ergonomic superiority, it supports both wireless and Bluetooth modes for consistent connectivity.

With the Focus Pro 30K sensor, 13-zone Chroma RGB lighting, and 11 programmable buttons, customisation options abound. The HyperScroll tilt wheel allows effortless navigation, while upgraded optical switches provide near-instant activation with improved durability. It’s built for gamers demanding precision, flexibility, and flair.

Specifications Sensor Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Connectivity Wireless/Bluetooth Buttons 11 programmable Battery Life Up to 90 hours Lighting 13-zone Chroma RGB Reasons to buy Excellent ergonomic design and comfort. Strong RGB customization. Reason to avoid Expensive for casual gamers. Occasional connectivity lag reported.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the ergonomic design and fast response, though a few encountered disconnections and quick battery drainage.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for custom comfort, flawless precision, and vibrant illumination that complements any gaming setup.

This wired keyboard doesn’t require charging and runs efficiently with power via USB. Built for both gaming and productivity, it offers comfortable performance for long hours.

The G213’s five RGB zones and tactile keys feel premium for fast, accurate typing. Anti-ghosting ensures responsive gameplay, while a spill-resistant design adds durability. Dedicated media controls make it easy to manage audio without minimizing games.

Specifications Type Wired Membrane Lighting 5-zone RGB with LIGHTSYNC Keys Full-sized with Anti-Ghosting Features Spill-resistant, Palm Rest Connectivity USB Reasons to buy Vibrant RGB customization. Comfortable, durable build. Reason to avoid Slightly dim lighting for well-lit rooms. Some users report worn keys over time.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its responsiveness and customizability, though some note brightness and occasional key lag issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for affordability, tactile gaming comfort, and a reliable everyday typing experience.

Powered entirely by cable, this keyboard eliminates charging concerns. It’s tailored for gamers who value reliability over flashy extras.

The metallic frame, anti-ghosting keys, and illuminated backlight make gameplay visually engaging and smooth. Offering 26-key rollover, it ensures accurate input detection for complex gaming combos. Its rugged build adds life to long gaming use.

Specifications Type Wired Membrane Keyboard Lighting Mixed Color LED Keys 26 Anti-Ghosting Frame Metal Panel Body Warranty 3 Years Reasons to buy Sturdy metal design with tactile response. Impressive anti-ghosting for the price. Reason to avoid Basic lighting effects only. Key backlight visibility weaker in daylight.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy its strong construction and smooth operation but find its brightness limited. Overall, it’s appreciated as a solid budget keyboard.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for reliable build quality, fast key response, and elegant metallic design at low cost.

This GPU runs on your system’s PSU and doesn’t need separate power beyond standard connectors. Its new architecture maximizes graphics processing for the latest titles.

With 16GB GDDR7 memory and IceStorm 2.0 cooling, it ensures smooth high-fidelity gameplay at 4K settings. Compact yet powerful, it fits in small builds while maintaining effective ventilation. The card supports DLSS 4 and advanced ray tracing for cinematic realism.

Specifications GPU NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti Memory 16GB GDDR7 Boost Clock 2572 MHz Cooling Dual 90mm Fan / IceStorm 2.0 Ports HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy Strong performance for 4K gaming. Cool and quiet design for SFF builds. Reason to avoid Expensive for casual users. Limited overclocking space.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it top-tier value for gaming and creation, citing build and performance as impressive.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for next-gen gaming with compact form and superior cooling efficiency.

Powered by the PCIe interface, this card offers stable energy and performance without external cables. Its 8GB GDDR7 memory caters well to smooth gaming and creative use.

The Ventus 2X model incorporates TORX 5.0 fans and advanced heat pipes that maintain low temperatures under load. With boost speeds up to 2527MHz and a stylish white design, it’s both powerful and sleek for modern PC builds.

Specifications GPU RTX 5060 Memory 8GB GDDR7 Boost Clock 2527 MHz Cooling TORX Fan 5.0, Heat Pipes Interface PCIe Gen 5 ×16 Reasons to buy Consistent cooling and quiet operation. Premium white finish fits all builds. Reason to avoid Less VRAM for future titles. Overclock gains are minimal.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for solid performance, efficient thermal design, and stylish looks perfect for modern systems.

Powered by AA batteries or wired USB-C, this controller allows flexible operation without charging interruptions. Its updated design ensures ergonomic comfort for all hand sizes.

It’s compatible with Xbox, PC, and Android. Features like a hybrid D-pad, textured grips, and a dedicated Share button simplify control. The controller also supports complete remapping via the Xbox Accessories app, letting users customise gameplay easily.

Specifications Connection Bluetooth / USB-C Power AA or USB wired Audio 3.5mm headset jack Compatibility Xbox / PC / Android Features Share button, Hybrid D-pad Reasons to buy Comfortable, precise inputs. Excellent cross-platform support. Reason to avoid No rechargeable battery included. Occasional Bluetooth pairing delays.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it the best controller in design and reliability. Most praise its grip and seamless PC connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for universal compatibility, durability, and responsive controls trusted by gamers globally.

Powered by an internal rechargeable battery, this controller offers wireless freedom with immersive haptic feedback. It connects easily via USB-C or Bluetooth across devices, including PCs and mobile.

Its adaptive triggers simulate in-game tension for enhanced realism, while a built-in mic, speaker, and motion sensor elevate gameplay. Whether streaming PS titles or PC gaming, this controller feels premium, responsive, and modern.

Specifications Power Rechargeable Battery (USB-C) Connectivity Bluetooth / USB-C Features Adaptive Triggers, Haptics, Speaker Compatibility PS5, PC, Mobile Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Immersive feedback and trigger resistance. Excellent cross-platform compatibility. Reason to avoid Charging takes longer than expected. Reports of stick drift over time.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its adaptive triggers and polished design. Some note long charging times, but most find it worth the price.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for cutting-edge immersion, ergonomic comfort, and next-gen gaming convenience.

Similar articles for you Best Lenovo laptops in 2025 for gamers, professionals and creators who need top performance and speed