Building a home office setup? These monitors can give you more screen space without the clutter

Working from home often means spending hours switching between browser tabs, documents, spreadsheets and video calls on a single laptop screen. While a laptop is convenient, adding a dedicated monitor can give you more workspace and make it easier to keep multiple windows visible at once.
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However, a bigger screen alone does not necessarily make a monitor suitable for a home office. Screen resolution, panel quality, ergonomics, connectivity and eye comfort can all make a noticeable difference during long work sessions. Here are some monitors worth considering if you want to build a more practical and comfortable home office setup.
The BenQ EW270Q is a 27 inch QHD gaming monitor that also works well as a productivity display. Its IPS panel combines a sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, making it suitable for fast paced games. The 350 nits brightness and HDR10 support add to its entertainment appeal, while the USB C port with 65W power delivery makes it particularly useful for laptop users who want a cleaner desk setup.
Sharp QHD panel with a fast refresh rate.
USB C supports up to 65W charging.
Stand has limited ergonomic adjustment.
HDR performance is fairly modest.
Users appreciate the sharp QHD picture, smooth 200Hz performance and versatile connectivity. Reviews also praise its clean design, although the limited stand adjustment is one of the more noticeable compromises.
Choose it if you want one monitor for gaming, work and entertainment. The QHD resolution, 200Hz refresh rate and USB C connectivity make it unusually versatile for its category.
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The LG 27U411A-BD is a 27 inch Full HD IPS monitor aimed at everyday work, entertainment and casual gaming. Its 120Hz refresh rate provides smoother motion than conventional 60Hz displays, while the 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 support help deliver more vibrant visuals. The three side virtually borderless design keeps the monitor looking modern, and LG includes features such as Reader Mode and Flicker Safe for long working sessions. It also retains VGA connectivity for older devices.
Good colour coverage for everyday use.
120Hz makes scrolling and gaming smoother.
Full HD is relatively low for 27 inches.
Stand adjustment is limited.
Buyers generally like the large IPS display, slim bezels and smoother 120Hz experience. Some users, however, feel the Full HD resolution is less sharp than QHD options at this screen size.
Choose it for general productivity, streaming and casual gaming. Its 27 inch IPS panel, 120Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB coverage make it a balanced everyday monitor.
The Dell SE2725HG focuses on high refresh rate gaming while retaining the clean design associated with Dell monitors. Its 27 inch Full HD IPS panel runs at 200Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Premium for smoother gameplay. The 300 nits brightness, HDR10 support and 99% sRGB coverage also make it suitable for everyday entertainment. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and DisplayPort, while three side narrow bezels give it a modern appearance for gaming or a multi monitor setup.
Very smooth 200Hz gaming performance.
Good colour coverage for an FHD panel.
FHD looks less sharp on 27 inches.
Limited stand ergonomics.
Buyers generally praise the smooth 200Hz gameplay and clean image quality. Some feedback points to brightness limitations, suggesting the monitor works better in controlled indoor lighting than very bright rooms.
Choose it if you prioritise smooth gaming and want a reliable 27 inch IPS monitor. Its 200Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support are the main reasons to consider it.
The Acer EK240Y is a compact 24 inch Full HD gaming monitor designed for users who want a high refresh rate without spending heavily. Its IPS panel delivers a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB response time and 250 nits brightness. AMD FreeSync helps reduce tearing, while Acer's VisionCare features include flicker reduction and blue light filtering. The frameless design keeps the monitor looking clean, and HDMI plus VGA connectivity makes it compatible with newer PCs and older hardware.
Good 144Hz performance at an affordable price.
Useful eye care features.
Brightness is only 250 nits.
Basic connectivity and stand.
Buyers rate the monitor highly for its picture quality, smooth 144Hz performance and value. The large number of positive ratings suggests it is particularly popular for affordable gaming and everyday desktop use.
Choose it if you want an inexpensive gaming monitor for a PC or console. The IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync provide a strong entry level gaming setup.
The Samsung S3 Curved is built for users who prefer a larger immersive screen for work, entertainment and casual gaming. Its 32 inch VA panel uses a 1500R curvature and Full HD resolution, while the 100Hz refresh rate makes everyday movement smoother than standard 60Hz monitors. The high 3000:1 contrast ratio is useful for deeper blacks and movie watching. Samsung also includes Eye Saver technology and flicker reduction, along with HDMI and D Sub connectivity.
Large curved screen with strong contrast.
100Hz is smoother for everyday use.
Full HD resolution is low for 32 inches.
VA panel can show some motion blur.
Users tend to appreciate the large curved display, strong contrast and comfortable viewing experience. The main consideration is its Full HD resolution, which can appear less sharp when viewed closely.
Choose it if screen size and immersive viewing matter more than pixel density. The 32 inch curved VA panel works particularly well for movies, office work and casual gaming.
The Lenovo Legion 27-10 is aimed squarely at gamers who want a high refresh rate without moving to an expensive QHD panel. Its 27 inch Fast IPS display runs at 240Hz with a claimed 0.5ms MPRT response time, while 99% sRGB coverage keeps colours useful beyond gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium and G Sync compatibility support smoother gameplay. The ergonomic stand is another major advantage, offering height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjustment for long gaming or work sessions.
Excellent 240Hz performance for competitive gaming.
Highly adjustable ergonomic stand.
FHD resolution is modest for 27 inches.
240Hz needs a capable gaming PC.
Reviews praise the extremely smooth 240Hz experience, responsive Fast IPS panel and versatile stand. Competitive gamers particularly notice smoother tracking, while general users appreciate the colour performance and connectivity.
Choose it if competitive gaming is your priority. The 240Hz refresh rate, fast response time, adaptive sync support and ergonomic stand make it particularly suited to FPS gaming.
The Zebronics Zeb A27 QHD is a 27 inch gaming monitor that combines QHD resolution with a 180Hz refresh rate. Its IPS panel delivers 2560 x 1440 pixels, 300 nits brightness and 99% sRGB coverage, giving it a useful balance between sharpness and gaming speed. Adaptive Sync helps reduce tearing, while HDR10 support adds compatibility for HDR content. It also includes built in speakers, a headphone jack and two DisplayPort plus two HDMI inputs.
QHD resolution with a fast 180Hz refresh rate.
Built in speakers add convenience.
HDR impact is limited by brightness.
Brand support may concern some buyers.
The combination of QHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate and IPS colours is the main attraction. Users also appreciate the built in speakers and generous connectivity, though long term ownership feedback is more limited.
Choose it if you want QHD gaming performance without dropping to a 144Hz class display. The 180Hz panel and 99% sRGB coverage also make it useful for general work.
The Lenovo L24-4C is a slim 23.8 inch monitor designed to sit between an office display and an affordable gaming screen. Its Full HD IPS panel offers 144Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage and a 1ms MPRT response time. AMD FreeSync helps with gaming, while the built in 2 x 3W speakers remove the need for separate desktop audio. The monitor also includes low blue light and flicker free technologies for more comfortable long working sessions.
Good colour coverage and 144Hz refresh rate.
Built in speakers are useful.
No DisplayPort or USB connectivity.
Stand only offers tilt adjustment.
Feedback is generally positive around the sharp IPS picture, 144Hz smoothness, slim design and built in speakers. Buyers also appreciate its low blue light and flicker free features for office use.
Choose it if you need a compact monitor for work and casual gaming. Its 144Hz IPS panel, 99% sRGB coverage and built in speakers make it versatile for the price.
The Acer Nitro XZ306C takes a different approach with a 30 inch ultrawide curved display designed for immersive gaming and multitasking. Its WFHD resolution provides extra horizontal workspace, while the 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time target fast gaming. The 1500R curve complements the wider 21:9 format, while DisplayHDR 400 and 93% DCI P3 coverage improve colour and contrast. Acer also adds an ergonomic stand, DisplayWidget software and built in 2W speakers.
Immersive ultrawide format for gaming and work.
200Hz refresh rate is excellent for fast games.
WFHD resolution is not as sharp as QHD.
Large curved design needs more desk space.
Users generally value the ultrawide format, immersive curvature and high refresh rate. The biggest trade off is resolution, with some users preferring QHD for sharper text and finer image detail.
Choose it if you want an ultrawide gaming monitor that can also replace a dual screen setup. Its 21:9 format gives extra horizontal space for games, editing and multitasking.
The MSI MAG 255F E20 is a compact 24.5 inch gaming monitor built around a Rapid IPS panel and a 200Hz refresh rate. Its 0.5ms GTG response time is designed for fast moving games, while AMD FreeSync Premium helps prevent tearing and stuttering. The Full HD resolution keeps the graphics workload manageable for gaming PCs, and 100% sRGB coverage makes the display suitable for everyday content too. HDR Ready, Anti Flicker and Less Blue Light features round out the package.
Very fast 200Hz Rapid IPS panel.
Excellent colour coverage for gaming.
No QHD resolution.
Stand adjustment is limited.
Buyers are likely to appreciate the smooth 200Hz gameplay, responsive IPS panel and good colours. The compact size and Full HD resolution also make it easier to drive at high frame rates.
Choose it if you want a fast competitive gaming monitor without needing a powerful GPU for QHD. Its 200Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time are the main strengths.
|Monitor
|Display
|Resolution
|Refresh rate
|BenQ EW270Q
|27 inch
|QHD
|200Hz
|LG 27U411A-BD
|27 inch
|Full HD
|120Hz
|Dell SE2725HG
|27 inch
|Full HD
|200Hz
|Acer EK240Y
|24 inch
|Full HD
|144Hz
|Samsung S3 Curved
|32 inch
|Full HD
|100Hz
|Lenovo Legion 27-10
|27 inch
|Full HD
|240Hz
|ZEBRONICS Zeb A27 QHD
|27 inch
|QHD
|180Hz
|Lenovo L24-4C
|23.8 inch
|Full HD
|144Hz
|Acer Nitro XZ306C
|30 inch
|WFHD
|200Hz
|MSI MAG 255F E20
|24.5 inch
|Full HD
|200Hz
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FAQs
Is a 27 inch monitor good for a home office?
Yes. A 27 inch display offers a useful balance between workspace and desk footprint.
Is QHD better than Full HD for office work?
QHD provides more pixels and can make text sharper while giving you more usable screen space.
Is a high refresh rate important for office work?
It is not essential, but 100Hz or higher can make scrolling and everyday animations feel smoother.
Should a home office monitor have built in speakers?
They are convenient for calls and basic audio, but dedicated speakers or headphones usually offer better sound.
Do I need an adjustable monitor stand?
It is useful if you work for several hours daily because you can position the screen at a more comfortable height and angle.