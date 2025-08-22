Building on a budget? AMD just made AM5 motherboards more expensive

If you're shopping for an affordable AM5 motherboard, you’ll want to listen up. AMD has officially phased out its B650 chipset in favour of the newer B850. Stores will sell off existing stock over the next few months, after that, expect B850 to dominate the mainstream segment.

What’s changed with B850? At first glance, B850 looks like B650’s twin, both are based on the same Promontory 21 silicon. But under the hood, there’s a key upgrade. The B650 offered optional PCIe 5.0 support for NVMe storage. B850 makes it mandatory. That means every new B850 board will handle the fastest SSDs out of the box.

For PC builders chasing the latest speed without jumping to high-end chipsets, that’s a meaningful difference. GPU PCIe 5.0 remains optional, vendors can keep it PCIe 4.0 to trim costs, but again, storage is now future-ready across the board.

What this means for buyers Think twice before waiting it out. Budget AM5 building just got more expensive as B850 boards become the standard. B650 inventory clearance is likely to run till October, but once stock runs out, there’s no going back. Builders on a tight budget may want to snag B650 while it’s still available, just keep in mind it won’t be able to guarantee PCIe 5.0 storage.

Is the transition smooth? Yes. Yes, the shift is happening, but it’s pretty graceful. The chipsets support the same CPU socket and basic technologies, DDR5, EXPO, overclocking. So if you’re eyeing Zen 5 builds, the jump from B650 to B850 won’t change compatibility.

What felt like a budget-friendly AM5 path is shrinking. If you want value and future-proofing for storage, the B850 is now the default choice. But if you find a cheaper B650 board and don’t mind skipping PCIe 5.0, it might still be worth a look, while stocks last.