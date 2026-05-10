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Busy lifestyle? Let these robot vacuum cleaners handle the mess with hands-free cleaning

No one likes coming home to messy floors. Skip manual vacuuming and let AI do the heavy lifting. Get massive discounts on the purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners in India.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published10 May 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Robotic vacuum cleaners are getting a discount of up to 80 percent on Amazon right now.
Robotic vacuum cleaners are getting a discount of up to 80 percent on Amazon right now.(HT Tech)

Your home is your sanctuary. It's the place where you rest and create memories. But in today's fast-paced world, keeping your home clean can feel like a never-ending task. Between work deadlines and family commitments, keeping your home spotless clean can feel like a third job. That is where robotic vacuum cleaners come in.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

ILIFE T20s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR Navigation, Self-Emptying for Up to 10 Weeks, 10,000Pa Suction, 300mins Runtime, Dry & Wet Combo, Customised Cleaning, App, Voice and Remote ControlView Details...

₹26,915

...
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ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq ft in Single Charge, Zero Tangle 2.0 Technology, Advanced TrueMappingView Details...

₹20,999

...
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DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Emptying with 90-Day Dust Storage, 6,000Pa Suction for Carpets & Pet Hair, LiDAR Smart Navigation, 285-Min Runtime, Multi-Floor Mapping, WhiteView Details...

₹21,999

...
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Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard FloorsView Details...

₹8,549

...
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MILAGROW BlackCat 25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 12000Pa Suction Power, 3L Bagless Self-Empty Base, 70-Day Handsfree, LiDAR RT2R 3.0 Navigation, Perfect for Dust & Pet Hair WiFi/APP/Remote/Alexa (Black)View Details...

₹23,490

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Robotic vacuum cleaners offer a smart and hands-free solution to tackling everyday messes like dust, crumbs, and dirt. Whether you are a busy working professional, a parent juggling multiple tasks, or simply someone who wants less stress and more free time, robotic vacuum cleaners can dramatically simplify your daily cleaning routine. These machines come with features like high suction power, automatic scheduling, app control, smart navigation, obstacle detection, and self-charging capabilities, that not only help clean a space better but they also work almost autonomously to keep your home spotless clean.

So, if you are looking for a simple and stress-free to keep your home clean, we have curated a list of the best robotic vacuum cleaners that you can buy in India right now. These robotic vacuum cleaners are getting a discount of up 80% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using cashback offers and banking discounts. They can also make payments easily by opting for no-cost EMI option.

Best robotic vacuum cleaners for working professionals

This robotic vacuum cleaner is designed for modern homes that need low-maintenance cleaning. The robotic cleaner features a slim profile and premium black finish helps it move under the furniture easily. It also has advanced LiDAR sensors, which ensure precise room mapping and obstacle avoidance. It comes with a 2-in-1 design, which it can both vacuum clean and mop the floor, making it an ideal for the days when your house help isn't around to help you keep your home clean. It delivers a suction power of 10,000Pa for deep cleaning on tiles, hardwood and carpets and it comes with an automatic carpet boost for tougher debris. You also get a self-emptying dock that adds convenience with a large dust bag, which in turn reduces manual effort. It is ideal for cleaning all floor types, including tiles, hardwood, marble, and carpets and remove dust, debris, and stubborn pet hair.

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Mop
Bin Capacity
300ml dust tank
Water Tank Capacity
200ml
Suction Power
10,000Pa
Sensors
Advanced LiDAR/LDS navigation, anti-drop, anti-collision
Battery
Li-ion battery, 300 minutes of battery life
Smart Features
App control, voice control, remote control, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, auto recharge and resume

Reasons to buy

...

Great cleaning performance

...

Good build

...

Good dust collection

...

Value for money buy

Reason to avoid

...

Connectivity glitches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner performs well and delivers excellent cleaning experiences, particularly noting its efficient dusting capabilities and ability to remove pet hair and debris from both tiles and carpets. They also appreciate its ease of use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

2. ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop, 2025 New Launch, 10000 Pa Suction, 5200mAh Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq ft in Single Charge, Zero Tangle 2.0 Technology, Advanced TrueMapping

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The robotic vacuum cleaner features a low-profile white-coloured design that blends into modern homes easily while reaching hard-to-reach areas such as spaces under the sofa and beds with ease. It is equipped with TrueMapping navigation feature that creates accurate home maps for efficient cleaning and better obstacle handling. Its delivers 10,000Pa suction and it comes with a vacuum-and-mop combo that is suitable for handling everyday wet and dry messes in one run. It comes with a generously sized water tank that reduces refill frequency, while smart app controls, multi-floor mapping and voice assistant support make daily cleaning effortless. It is ideal for cleaning dust, pet hair and larger debris from tiles, wood and carpets,

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Mop
Bin Capacity
350ml
Water Tank Capacity
300ml
Suction Power
10,000Pa
Sensors
TrueMapping laser navigation, anti-drop sensors, obstacle detection sensors
Battery
5200mAh, up to 320 minutes runtime
Smart Features
App control, voice assistant support, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge and resume

Reasons to buy

...

Great cleaning performance

...

Good build

...

Good dust collection

...

Clear navigation

Reason to avoid

...

Mopping is better for light stains only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner handles both vacuuming and mopping efficiently. The device captures very small dust particles and is easy to use. They also appreciate its navigation capabilities.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and easy to use design.

This robotic vacuum cleaner has a sleek, minimalistic profile that blends seamlessly in modern Indian homes and can easily slide under the furniture. It comes with LiDAR sensors that provide advanced navigation capabilities to this machine. These sensors map rooms precisely for systematic cleaning and efficient obstacle handling. This robotic vacuum cleaner offers a 6,000Pa suction power that effectively removes fine dust, crumbs and pet hair across hard floors and carpets. It comes with a vacuum-and-mop system that handles everyday wet and dry cleaning in one cycle. Additionally, it comes with an automatic dust-emptying dock system, which minimises manual bin cleaning. It is ideal for busy households and it can effectively clean hard floors and carpets. However, it may falter sometimes if you have a pet at home.

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Mop
Bin Capacity
400ml dustbin
Water Tank Capacity
150ml
Suction Power
6,000Pa
Sensors
LiDAR laser navigation, anti-drop sensors, obstacle avoidance sensors
Battery
5,200mAh with up to 285 minutes runtime
Smart Features
Auto-empty dock, app control, voice assistant support, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge and resume

Reasons to buy

...

Great cleaning performance

...

Good for cleaning spaces under beds and furniture

...

Precise mapping and navigation

Reason to avoid

...

Limited water tank capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs ten times more effectively than expected. They appreciate its cleaning quality, with one customer noting its ability to reach under beds and furniture. However, some buyers suggest that the water tank capacity needs to be increased for better cleaning

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

This robotic vacuum cleaner has is a slim built that offers hands-free cleaning, especially in homes with pets. Its ultra-slim 81mm design helps it clean spaces easily under sofas, beds and cabinets, while Dynamic Navigation ensures systematic room coverage. It delivers 4,000Pa suction power that efficiently picks up dust, crumbs and pet hair across hard floors and low-pile carpets. It comes with an integrated Hybrid wet-and-dry cleaning system that combines vacuuming with light mopping offering stress-free daily maintenance. Additionally, it comes with Pro-Detangle Comb, which removes hair from the roller brush automatically, reducing the overall manual maintenance of this machine.

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Mop
Bin Capacity
600ml dustbin
Water Tank Capacity
200ml
Suction Power
4,000Pa
Sensors
Dynamic Navigation (Gyro-based), anti-drop sensors, collision sensors
Battery
Up to 120 minutes runtime
Smart Features
App control via Eufy Home app, Bluetooth setup, voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge and Pro-Detangle Comb

Reasons to buy

...

Great features

...

Good cleaning

Reason to avoid

...

Average effectiveness

...

Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs ten times more effectively than expected. They appreciate its cleaning quality, with one customer noting its ability to reach under beds and furniture. However, some buyers suggest that the water tank capacity needs to be increased for better cleaning.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its features.

This robotic vacuum cleaner by Milagrow features a sleek black finish and a slim profile that slides under furniture easily. It comes with an advanced LiDAR sensor that creates accurate home maps for intelligent path planning and precise cleaning. Its delivers a suction power of 12,000Pa suction power that effectively removes dust, crumbs and pet hair from hard floors and carpets. It gets a wet-and-dry cleaning system that vacuums and mops simultaneously for easy and effective everyday cleaning. Additionally, it gets smart app support, which can be used for controlling this machine remotely for stress-free cleaning.

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Mop
Bin Capacity
400ml dustbin
Water Tank Capacity
250ml
Suction Power
5000Pa
Sensors
LiDAR navigation, anti-fall sensors, anti-collision sensors, wall-follow sensors
Battery
5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime
Smart Features
Self-empty dock, app control, voice assistant support, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge & resume

Reasons to buy

...

Great cleaning

...

Sturdy built

...

Reliable battery

Reason to avoid

...

Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum to offer great cleaning performance. They also appreciate its built and battery life. However, its after sales service has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

This robotic vacuum cleaner by Eureka Forbes features a sleek, low-profile design that easily reaches under sofas, beds and cabinets. It comes with LiDAR sensors for navigation. These sensors enable precise home mapping, systematic cleaning paths and better obstacle handling. It offers a suction power of 4,000Pa that effectively lifts dust and debris from the floor. It comes with integrated wet-and-dry cleaning system that lets it vacuum and mop simultaneously. Additionally, it gets advanced anti-fall sensors, smart app controls and voice assistant compatibility. This vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning fine dust, crumbs and pet hair from tiles, wooden floors and carpets.

Specifications

Type
Vacuum + Mop
Bin Capacity
600ml dustbin
Water Tank Capacity
350ml
Suction Power
4000Pa
Sensors
LiDAR navigation, anti-fall sensors, anti-collision sensors, edge sensors
Battery
5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime
Smart Features
App control, voice assistant support, multi-room mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge & resume

Reasons to buy

...

Great cleaning performance

...

Sturdy built

...

Easy to use design

Reason to avoid

...

Average mapping and reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the robotic vacuum to be of excellent quality and value for money, appreciating its ease of use for daily cleaning tasks and its ability to clean micro dust effectively. However, its reliability and mapping have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

Top 3 features of robotic vacuum cleaners for working professionals in India

NAMETYPESUCTION POWERBATTERY
ILIFE T20s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vacuum + Mop10,000PaLi-ion battery, 300 minutes of battery life
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & MopVacuum + Mop10,000Pa5200mAh, up to 320 minutes runtime
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and MopVacuum + Mop6,000Pa 5,200mAh with up to 285 minutes runtime
Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with MopVacuum + Mop4,000PaUp to 120 minutes runtime
MILAGROW BlackCat 25 Robot Vacuum CleanerVacuum + Mop5,0000Pa5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime
Eureka Forbes SmartClean NuoVacuum + Mop4,000Pa5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of robotic across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their area mapping and navigation technologies, connectivity features and factors and features that impact their cleaning performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBusy lifestyle? Let these robot vacuum cleaners handle the mess with hands-free cleaning
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FAQs
Popular brands in India include Ecovacs, iRobot, Dreame, Eufy, ILIFE and Milagrow.
For Indian homes, choose at least 2500Pa to 5000Pa suction. If you have pets, carpets or heavy dust, look for 5000Pa or higher.
Yes, many modern robot vacuums offer vacuum + mop functionality.
Yes, they work well on tiles, marble, wooden flooring and vitrified tiles, which are common in Indian homes.
Most premium models can clean low and medium-pile carpets. Look for carpet boost or auto suction adjustment features.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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