Busy lifestyle? Let these robot vacuum cleaners handle the mess with hands-free cleaning

Your home is your sanctuary. It's the place where you rest and create memories. But in today's fast-paced world, keeping your home clean can feel like a never-ending task. Between work deadlines and family commitments, keeping your home spotless clean can feel like a third job. That is where robotic vacuum cleaners come in.

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Robotic vacuum cleaners offer a smart and hands-free solution to tackling everyday messes like dust, crumbs, and dirt. Whether you are a busy working professional, a parent juggling multiple tasks, or simply someone who wants less stress and more free time, robotic vacuum cleaners can dramatically simplify your daily cleaning routine. These machines come with features like high suction power, automatic scheduling, app control, smart navigation, obstacle detection, and self-charging capabilities, that not only help clean a space better but they also work almost autonomously to keep your home spotless clean.

So, if you are looking for a simple and stress-free to keep your home clean, we have curated a list of the best robotic vacuum cleaners that you can buy in India right now. These robotic vacuum cleaners are getting a discount of up 80% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using cashback offers and banking discounts. They can also make payments easily by opting for no-cost EMI option.

Best robotic vacuum cleaners for working professionals

This robotic vacuum cleaner is designed for modern homes that need low-maintenance cleaning. The robotic cleaner features a slim profile and premium black finish helps it move under the furniture easily. It also has advanced LiDAR sensors, which ensure precise room mapping and obstacle avoidance. It comes with a 2-in-1 design, which it can both vacuum clean and mop the floor, making it an ideal for the days when your house help isn't around to help you keep your home clean. It delivers a suction power of 10,000Pa for deep cleaning on tiles, hardwood and carpets and it comes with an automatic carpet boost for tougher debris. You also get a self-emptying dock that adds convenience with a large dust bag, which in turn reduces manual effort. It is ideal for cleaning all floor types, including tiles, hardwood, marble, and carpets and remove dust, debris, and stubborn pet hair.

Specifications Type Vacuum + Mop Bin Capacity 300ml dust tank Water Tank Capacity 200ml Suction Power 10,000Pa Sensors Advanced LiDAR/LDS navigation, anti-drop, anti-collision Battery Li-ion battery, 300 minutes of battery life Smart Features App control, voice control, remote control, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, auto recharge and resume Reason to buy Great cleaning performance Good build Good dust collection Value for money buy Reason to avoid Connectivity glitches

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner performs well and delivers excellent cleaning experiences, particularly noting its efficient dusting capabilities and ability to remove pet hair and debris from both tiles and carpets. They also appreciate its ease of use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

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The robotic vacuum cleaner features a low-profile white-coloured design that blends into modern homes easily while reaching hard-to-reach areas such as spaces under the sofa and beds with ease. It is equipped with TrueMapping navigation feature that creates accurate home maps for efficient cleaning and better obstacle handling. Its delivers 10,000Pa suction and it comes with a vacuum-and-mop combo that is suitable for handling everyday wet and dry messes in one run. It comes with a generously sized water tank that reduces refill frequency, while smart app controls, multi-floor mapping and voice assistant support make daily cleaning effortless. It is ideal for cleaning dust, pet hair and larger debris from tiles, wood and carpets,

Specifications Type Vacuum + Mop Bin Capacity 350ml Water Tank Capacity 300ml Suction Power 10,000Pa Sensors TrueMapping laser navigation, anti-drop sensors, obstacle detection sensors Battery 5200mAh, up to 320 minutes runtime Smart Features App control, voice assistant support, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge and resume Reason to buy Great cleaning performance Good build Good dust collection Clear navigation Reason to avoid Mopping is better for light stains only

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this robotic vacuum cleaner handles both vacuuming and mopping efficiently. The device captures very small dust particles and is easy to use. They also appreciate its navigation capabilities.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and easy to use design.

This robotic vacuum cleaner has a sleek, minimalistic profile that blends seamlessly in modern Indian homes and can easily slide under the furniture. It comes with LiDAR sensors that provide advanced navigation capabilities to this machine. These sensors map rooms precisely for systematic cleaning and efficient obstacle handling. This robotic vacuum cleaner offers a 6,000Pa suction power that effectively removes fine dust, crumbs and pet hair across hard floors and carpets. It comes with a vacuum-and-mop system that handles everyday wet and dry cleaning in one cycle. Additionally, it comes with an automatic dust-emptying dock system, which minimises manual bin cleaning. It is ideal for busy households and it can effectively clean hard floors and carpets. However, it may falter sometimes if you have a pet at home.

Specifications Type Vacuum + Mop Bin Capacity 400ml dustbin Water Tank Capacity 150ml Suction Power 6,000Pa Sensors LiDAR laser navigation, anti-drop sensors, obstacle avoidance sensors Battery 5,200mAh with up to 285 minutes runtime Smart Features Auto-empty dock, app control, voice assistant support, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge and resume Reason to buy Great cleaning performance Good for cleaning spaces under beds and furniture Precise mapping and navigation Reason to avoid Limited water tank capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs ten times more effectively than expected. They appreciate its cleaning quality, with one customer noting its ability to reach under beds and furniture. However, some buyers suggest that the water tank capacity needs to be increased for better cleaning

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

This robotic vacuum cleaner has is a slim built that offers hands-free cleaning, especially in homes with pets. Its ultra-slim 81mm design helps it clean spaces easily under sofas, beds and cabinets, while Dynamic Navigation ensures systematic room coverage. It delivers 4,000Pa suction power that efficiently picks up dust, crumbs and pet hair across hard floors and low-pile carpets. It comes with an integrated Hybrid wet-and-dry cleaning system that combines vacuuming with light mopping offering stress-free daily maintenance. Additionally, it comes with Pro-Detangle Comb, which removes hair from the roller brush automatically, reducing the overall manual maintenance of this machine.

Specifications Type Vacuum + Mop Bin Capacity 600ml dustbin Water Tank Capacity 200ml Suction Power 4,000Pa Sensors Dynamic Navigation (Gyro-based), anti-drop sensors, collision sensors Battery Up to 120 minutes runtime Smart Features App control via Eufy Home app, Bluetooth setup, voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge and Pro-Detangle Comb Reason to buy Great features Good cleaning Reason to avoid Average effectiveness Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the robotic vacuum cleaner performs ten times more effectively than expected. They appreciate its cleaning quality, with one customer noting its ability to reach under beds and furniture. However, some buyers suggest that the water tank capacity needs to be increased for better cleaning.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its features.

This robotic vacuum cleaner by Milagrow features a sleek black finish and a slim profile that slides under furniture easily. It comes with an advanced LiDAR sensor that creates accurate home maps for intelligent path planning and precise cleaning. Its delivers a suction power of 12,000Pa suction power that effectively removes dust, crumbs and pet hair from hard floors and carpets. It gets a wet-and-dry cleaning system that vacuums and mops simultaneously for easy and effective everyday cleaning. Additionally, it gets smart app support, which can be used for controlling this machine remotely for stress-free cleaning.

Specifications Type Vacuum + Mop Bin Capacity 400ml dustbin Water Tank Capacity 250ml Suction Power 5000Pa Sensors LiDAR navigation, anti-fall sensors, anti-collision sensors, wall-follow sensors Battery 5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime Smart Features Self-empty dock, app control, voice assistant support, multi-floor mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge & resume Reason to buy Great cleaning Sturdy built Reliable battery Reason to avoid Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the robotic vacuum to offer great cleaning performance. They also appreciate its built and battery life. However, its after sales service has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

This robotic vacuum cleaner by Eureka Forbes features a sleek, low-profile design that easily reaches under sofas, beds and cabinets. It comes with LiDAR sensors for navigation. These sensors enable precise home mapping, systematic cleaning paths and better obstacle handling. It offers a suction power of 4,000Pa that effectively lifts dust and debris from the floor. It comes with integrated wet-and-dry cleaning system that lets it vacuum and mop simultaneously. Additionally, it gets advanced anti-fall sensors, smart app controls and voice assistant compatibility. This vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning fine dust, crumbs and pet hair from tiles, wooden floors and carpets.

Specifications Type Vacuum + Mop Bin Capacity 600ml dustbin Water Tank Capacity 350ml Suction Power 4000Pa Sensors LiDAR navigation, anti-fall sensors, anti-collision sensors, edge sensors Battery 5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime Smart Features App control, voice assistant support, multi-room mapping, no-go zones, scheduled cleaning, auto recharge & resume Reason to buy Great cleaning performance Sturdy built Easy to use design Reason to avoid Average mapping and reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the robotic vacuum to be of excellent quality and value for money, appreciating its ease of use for daily cleaning tasks and its ability to clean micro dust effectively. However, its reliability and mapping have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this robotic vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance.

Top 3 features of robotic vacuum cleaners for working professionals in India

NAME TYPE SUCTION POWER BATTERY ILIFE T20s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vacuum + Mop 10,000Pa Li-ion battery, 300 minutes of battery life ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop Vacuum + Mop 10,000Pa 5200mAh, up to 320 minutes runtime DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Vacuum + Mop 6,000Pa 5,200mAh with up to 285 minutes runtime Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop Vacuum + Mop 4,000Pa Up to 120 minutes runtime MILAGROW BlackCat 25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vacuum + Mop 5,0000Pa 5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo Vacuum + Mop 4,000Pa 5200mAh, up to 180 minutes runtime

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of robotic across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their area mapping and navigation technologies, connectivity features and factors and features that impact their cleaning performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.