Buyers raise eyebrows as Nothing shares stock photos instead of real Phone 3 camera samples

London-based brand Nothing is under criticism after its latest release, Phone 3, was found to be promoted with stock images instead of real camera samples. Nothing, often recognised for its clean design and straightforward messaging, has built up a reputation as a transparent new player in tech. That image took a hit when social media users, followed by DPReview, uncovered that sample photos shown as results from the Phone 3 camera could actually be found on popular stock photo libraries. The images in question were not taken with the Phone 3, but rather reused from other sources.

Stock photos used as camera samples People following Nothing’s social media and marketing pages noticed that some of the supposed Phone 3 photos were not new or unique at all. Instead, these had appeared before on the web and were available for download from stock image portals. Companies usually publish their own real-life camera shots so buyers can judge the genuine capability of the hardware. Using stock images creates confusion and can mislead customers about what the device can actually do.

As soon as this incident gained traction, many questioned the credibility of Nothing’s marketing. Was the Phone 3’s camera performance being fairly represented? For a brand that has actively promoted honest, consumer-first messaging, the use of non-original photos did not sit well with many observers.

How Nothing responded Not much later, Nothing removed the identified stock photos from its digital platforms. So far, the company has not given a detailed statement about how the mistake happened or why stock images were used at all. The quick removal hints at an effort to manage the backlash but users are still waiting to hear from Nothing.