Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Buying a business laptop in 2026? 5 models for work, battery life and productivity

These laptops run Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system and they also include AI PC models that can handle bulk of AI heavy workloads.

Published17 Sep 2026, 08:01 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Best business laptops to buy in India.
Best business laptops to buy in India.(Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Read moreRead less

Find the best EMI Offers

starts from 

5,000/month

Check Eligibility
Find the best EMI Offers

Laptop market in India is flooded with devices that offer top of the line specifications. However, buying a business laptop in 2026 is not just about choosing a powerful processor or fitting within a budget. It's also about productivity. For working professionals, the right laptop needs to handle everything from video conferences and spreadsheets to multitasking, presentations and long hours away from a power socket. A sluggish system, poor battery life or uncomfortable keyboard can quickly turn everyday work into a frustrating experience.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

HP OmniBook X Flip OLED Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 40 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 3K, Touch, 120hz, 14''/35.6cm, Intel ARC Graphic,Win11, Office24, Meteor Silver, 1.38kg, fm0099TU,Pen, 2 in 1 AI LaptopView Details...

₹1.23L

...
Check Offers

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA) 14 inch Notebook(i7-10510U, 16GB, 1TB PCIEx4,Win H) B9450FA-BM0695TView Details...

₹1.10L

...
Check Offers

Unlock Personalized
EMI Offers

₹20,499x 6 months₹1.23L
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

Dell Latitude 5450 AI Powered Laptop 14.0" Touchscreen IPS FHD Display (Intel Ultra 5-135U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe SSD, Intel Graphics, Backlit KB, Fingerprint, Win 11 Pro)View Details...

₹1.36L

...
Check Offers

Lenovo ThinkPad E14, AMD Ryzen 7 250, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 14” (35.56cm), Windows 11 Home, Office 2024, Black, 1.41Kg, 21T0S0FP00, Fingerprint, Backlit, 300 Nits, 1Y Onsite Warranty, LaptopView Details...

...
Check Offers

Microsoft Surface Laptop 13" - Windows 11 Home - Copilot+ PC - PixelSense Touchscreen Display - Snapdragon X Plus (8 Core) - 16GB RAM - 256GB SSD - Platinum. with Microsoft 365 for 6 Months*View Details...

₹1.39L

...
Check Offers
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That said, with several laptops offering productivity-focused features, choosing the right model requires a closer look at what actually matters during a typical workday. This usually includes factors such as battery endurance, AI capabilities, processor performance, RAM, portability and display quality. While some buyers may prioritise a lightweight design for commuting, others might need a bigger battery, more memory or reliable performance for demanding office applications.

In this guide, we look at five business laptops worth considering in 2026, focusing on their performance, battery life and productivity features. From professionals working in corporate offices to those managing a hybrid or work-from-home setup, these models offer different combinations of hardware and features to match varied requirements. Here are the top models that we recommend.

Top 5 business laptops to buy in India

The HP OmniBook X Flip OLED combines a premium 1.38kg convertible design with a 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen and 360-degree flexibility. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 226V with a 40 TOPS NPU, which brings Copilot+ AI capabilities to everyday professional tasks, including AI-assisted productivity and video calls. Its 59Whr battery and fast charging support make it suitable for mobile work, while 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD deliver smooth multitasking across Office, browsers, meetings and productivity apps.

Specifications

Display
14-inch 3K OLED
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
RAM and Storage
16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
Battery
59Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Great performance

...

Vibrant picture quality

...

Good battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop's quality positive, with one describing it as the best 2-in-1 device. They also like vibrant picture quality and battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.

2. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA) 14 inch Notebook(i7-10510U, 16GB, 1TB PCIEx4,Win H) B9450FA-BM0695T

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is an ultra-light business laptop designed for professionals who prioritise portability and long working sessions. Its 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD are suited to office apps, multitasking, video calls and business workflows. Its standout feature is its lightweight design and strong battery endurance. However, it lacks a dedicated AI NPU, so it cannot match newer Copilot+ PCs for on-device AI workloads.

Specifications

Display
14-inch Full HD LED
Processor
Intel Core i7-10510U
Operating System
Windows 10 Home
RAM and Storage
16GB LPDDR3 RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Battery
66Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Light weight design

...

Strong battery life

...

Great performance

Reason to avoid

...

Older 10th Gen platform lacks a dedicated NPU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its low weight, portability, battery endurance and business-oriented performance. Users also highlighted its ability to handle everyday productivity workloads effectively.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, design and performance.

The Dell Latitude 5450 combines a business-focused design with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and 16GB RAM. Its Ultra platform brings an NPU for AI-assisted workloads, while Windows 11 Pro supports professional productivity and security features. The 54Wh battery is designed for mobile work, and the 512GB SSD keeps everyday multitasking responsive. For professionals, its Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard make it a practical office and travel companion.

Specifications

Display
14-inch Full HD
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 135U
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
RAM and Storage
16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Battery
54Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Strong performance

...

Good connectivity options

...

Good features

Reason to avoid

...

Full HD display is adequate not impressive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its performance and strong connectivity options. They also like its features and keyboard.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 combines a business-ready design with a 14-inch anti-glare WUXGA IPS display, backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 250, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, and it handles Office apps, spreadsheets, browser multitasking, video calls and other professional workloads smoothly. Its 48Wh battery and 65W USB-C charging support mobile productivity. However, this model lacks a dedicated AI NPU, so it is better suited to conventional business workloads than advanced on-device AI tasks.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS
Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 250
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
RAM and Storage
16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
Battery
48Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Strong everyday performance

...

Extensive connectivity

...

Light weight design

Reason to avoid

...

Modest battery

...

Display isn't ideal for creative work

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its business-focused performance, portability, keyboard, connectivity and fingerprint reader.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its portability and performance.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop combines a slim 1.22kg design with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen and 3:2 aspect ratio. As a Copilot+ PC, its Snapdragon X Plus processor delivers 45 TOPS of AI performance for features such as Recall, Cocreator and Live Captions. The battery is rated for up to 23 hours of local video playback. For professionals, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 11 support everyday office work, multitasking, video calls and mobile productivity.

Specifications

Display
13-inch PixelSense touchscreen LCD
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
RAM and Storage
16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Battery
50Wh

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight design

...

Excellent AI performance

...

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Limited storage

...

Display may feel restrictive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light-weight design and portability. They also appreciate its AI performance and long battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its AI performance and portability.

Top features of the best business laptops in India

MODEL

DISPLAY

OPERATING SYSTEM

PROCESSOR

HP OmniBook X Flip OLED14-inch 3K OLEDWindows 11Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
ASUS ExpertBook B914-inch Full HD LEDWindows 11Intel Core i7-10510U
Dell Latitude 545014.0-inch IPS FHDWindows 1115th Gen Ultra 5-135U
Lenovo ThinkPad E1414-inch WUXGA IPSWindows 11AMD Ryzen 7 250
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13"13-inch PixelSense LCDWindows 11Snapdragon X Plus

Similar articles for you

Can a Portable Smart Projector replace your TV? Here’s what to consider before making the switch

Back to college soon? Amazon has offers on laptops, tablets and other gadgets

Looking for wireless earbuds? 5 options we suggest for sound, calls and battery life

The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen business laptops and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display tech, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesBuying a business laptop in 2026? 5 models for work, battery life and productivity
More
FAQs
Look for a fast and efficient processor, at least 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a good-quality display, long battery life, a comfortable keyboard and strong connectivity. Business laptops should also offer security features such as a fingerprint sensor, IR camera, TPM and Windows 11 Pro where required. For frequent travel, prioritise a lightweight design and durable build.
Yes. 16GB RAM is a sensible minimum for most business users in 2026.
They can be, particularly if you use AI-assisted features such as meeting transcription, live captions, background effects, image generation or other local AI applications.
A Copilot+ PC is a Windows PC designed around specific hardware requirements for advanced on-device AI features, including a sufficiently powerful NPU.
Windows 11 Pro offers additional business-oriented features such as BitLocker encryption, advanced management capabilities and support for certain enterprise features.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.