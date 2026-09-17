Buying a business laptop in 2026? 5 models for work, battery life and productivity

Laptop market in India is flooded with devices that offer top of the line specifications. However, buying a business laptop in 2026 is not just about choosing a powerful processor or fitting within a budget. It's also about productivity. For working professionals, the right laptop needs to handle everything from video conferences and spreadsheets to multitasking, presentations and long hours away from a power socket. A sluggish system, poor battery life or uncomfortable keyboard can quickly turn everyday work into a frustrating experience.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
That said, with several laptops offering productivity-focused features, choosing the right model requires a closer look at what actually matters during a typical workday. This usually includes factors such as battery endurance, AI capabilities, processor performance, RAM, portability and display quality. While some buyers may prioritise a lightweight design for commuting, others might need a bigger battery, more memory or reliable performance for demanding office applications.
In this guide, we look at five business laptops worth considering in 2026, focusing on their performance, battery life and productivity features. From professionals working in corporate offices to those managing a hybrid or work-from-home setup, these models offer different combinations of hardware and features to match varied requirements. Here are the top models that we recommend.
The HP OmniBook X Flip OLED combines a premium 1.38kg convertible design with a 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen and 360-degree flexibility. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 226V with a 40 TOPS NPU, which brings Copilot+ AI capabilities to everyday professional tasks, including AI-assisted productivity and video calls. Its 59Whr battery and fast charging support make it suitable for mobile work, while 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD deliver smooth multitasking across Office, browsers, meetings and productivity apps.
Great performance
Vibrant picture quality
Good battery life
Premium pricing
Buyers find the laptop's quality positive, with one describing it as the best 2-in-1 device. They also like vibrant picture quality and battery life.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its display and performance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The ASUS ExpertBook B9 is an ultra-light business laptop designed for professionals who prioritise portability and long working sessions. Its 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD are suited to office apps, multitasking, video calls and business workflows. Its standout feature is its lightweight design and strong battery endurance. However, it lacks a dedicated AI NPU, so it cannot match newer Copilot+ PCs for on-device AI workloads.
Light weight design
Strong battery life
Great performance
Older 10th Gen platform lacks a dedicated NPU
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its low weight, portability, battery endurance and business-oriented performance. Users also highlighted its ability to handle everyday productivity workloads effectively.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its display, design and performance.
The Dell Latitude 5450 combines a business-focused design with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and 16GB RAM. Its Ultra platform brings an NPU for AI-assisted workloads, while Windows 11 Pro supports professional productivity and security features. The 54Wh battery is designed for mobile work, and the 512GB SSD keeps everyday multitasking responsive. For professionals, its Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard make it a practical office and travel companion.
Strong performance
Good connectivity options
Good features
Full HD display is adequate not impressive
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its performance and strong connectivity options. They also like its features and keyboard.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its design and performance.
The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 combines a business-ready design with a 14-inch anti-glare WUXGA IPS display, backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 250, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, and it handles Office apps, spreadsheets, browser multitasking, video calls and other professional workloads smoothly. Its 48Wh battery and 65W USB-C charging support mobile productivity. However, this model lacks a dedicated AI NPU, so it is better suited to conventional business workloads than advanced on-device AI tasks.
Strong everyday performance
Extensive connectivity
Light weight design
Modest battery
Display isn't ideal for creative work
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its business-focused performance, portability, keyboard, connectivity and fingerprint reader.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its portability and performance.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop combines a slim 1.22kg design with a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen and 3:2 aspect ratio. As a Copilot+ PC, its Snapdragon X Plus processor delivers 45 TOPS of AI performance for features such as Recall, Cocreator and Live Captions. The battery is rated for up to 23 hours of local video playback. For professionals, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 11 support everyday office work, multitasking, video calls and mobile productivity.
Lightweight design
Excellent AI performance
Long battery life
Limited storage
Display may feel restrictive
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its light-weight design and portability. They also appreciate its AI performance and long battery life.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its AI performance and portability.
MODEL
DISPLAY
OPERATING SYSTEM
PROCESSOR
|HP OmniBook X Flip OLED
|14-inch 3K OLED
|Windows 11
|Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
|ASUS ExpertBook B9
|14-inch Full HD LED
|Windows 11
|Intel Core i7-10510U
|Dell Latitude 5450
|14.0-inch IPS FHD
|Windows 11
|15th Gen Ultra 5-135U
|Lenovo ThinkPad E14
|14-inch WUXGA IPS
|Windows 11
|AMD Ryzen 7 250
|Microsoft Surface Laptop 13"
|13-inch PixelSense LCD
|Windows 11
|Snapdragon X Plus
Can a Portable Smart Projector replace your TV? Here’s what to consider before making the switch
I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen business laptops and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display tech, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What should I look for when buying a business laptop in India?
Look for a fast and efficient processor, at least 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a good-quality display, long battery life, a comfortable keyboard and strong connectivity. Business laptops should also offer security features such as a fingerprint sensor, IR camera, TPM and Windows 11 Pro where required. For frequent travel, prioritise a lightweight design and durable build.
Is 16GB RAM enough for a business laptop?
Yes. 16GB RAM is a sensible minimum for most business users in 2026.
Are AI laptops worth buying for business use?
They can be, particularly if you use AI-assisted features such as meeting transcription, live captions, background effects, image generation or other local AI applications.
What is a Copilot+ PC and do I need one for office work?
A Copilot+ PC is a Windows PC designed around specific hardware requirements for advanced on-device AI features, including a sufficiently powerful NPU.
Is Windows 11 Pro better than Windows 11 Home for business laptops?
Windows 11 Pro offers additional business-oriented features such as BitLocker encryption, advanced management capabilities and support for certain enterprise features.