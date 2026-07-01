Buying a gaming monitor? These are the best picks under the ₹10,000 price bracket in India

Buying a gaming monitor is no longer as straightforward as picking the highest refresh rate you can afford. With so many options on the market, everything from panel technology and response times to adaptive sync support and resolution can influence how games look and feel. The right display can make fast-paced action appear smoother, improve responsiveness, and even make everyday use more enjoyable.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 24GS65F Smartchoice 60.47cm (23.8Inch) Ultragear FHD (1920x1080) IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, DP, HDMI, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable, Anti-Glare (Black) View Details ₹10,199 Check Offers Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, 27 Inch (68.58cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, 99% sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming Monitor View Details ₹16,690 Check Offers ViewSonic Gaming Monitor VX3480-2K-PRO 34-inch (86.36cm) UW QHD 2k 3440x1440p SuperClear IPS |165Hz |1ms |HDR10 |AMD FreeSync Premium|EyeProTech |2xHDMI |1xDP | Height Adjustment| Tilt Swivel View Details Get Price Acer Nitro XV272K V5 27 Inch UHD (3840x2160) IPS Agile Splendor Gaming Monitor | 160Hz Refresh, Delta E<1, FHD 320Hz Through DFR, G-Sync & FreeSync Compatible, Smart Dial, Eyesafe Certified – Black View Details ₹30,999 Check Offers Samsung 27" Odyssey QD-OLED G5 Gaming Monitor (Smartchoice) |QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|0.03ms|Pantone-Validated|G-Sync|Free Sync|Glarefree|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|1 Billion Color| LS27FG502SWXXL|Black View Details ₹43,499 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The good news is that a capable gaming monitor no longer has to cost a fortune. There are excellent choices across every budget, which means finding one is often easier than deciding which features are actually worth paying for. Before we get to our recommendations, here's a quick look at the things you should keep in mind while shopping for your next gaming monitor:

What to look for before buying a gaming monitor Refresh rate: A 120Hz, 144Hz, or higher refresh rate delivers significantly smoother gameplay than a standard 60Hz display, making motion feel more fluid and responsive.

Response time: A response time between 1ms and 5ms helps minimise motion blur and ghosting during fast-paced games.

Panel type: IPS panels offer the best balance of colour accuracy and viewing angles. VA panels deliver deeper blacks and higher contrast for a more cinematic experience. TN panels prioritise speed for competitive gaming, while OLED panels offer true blacks, exceptional contrast, vibrant colours, and near-instant response times for the best overall image quality.

Resolution: Full HD (1080p) remains a solid choice for budget gaming, while QHD (1440p) provides noticeably sharper visuals if your graphics card has the horsepower to drive it.

Adaptive sync support: AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC reduce screen tearing and stuttering by synchronising the monitor's refresh rate with your GPU.

Colour accuracy: If you plan to edit photos or videos alongside gaming, look for strong sRGB or DCI-P3 colour coverage for more accurate and vibrant colours. With those basics covered, here are the best gaming monitors you can buy at every ₹10,000 price point, from affordable entry-level options to premium high-performance displays.

The LG UltraGear 24GS65F offers an excellent balance of performance and everyday usability. Its 24-inch Full HD IPS panel delivers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, while the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time keep gameplay smooth and responsive. AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible help reduce screen tearing, and HDR10 adds richer colours to supported content. A height-adjustable stand also makes it more comfortable to use during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications Display size and type 23.8-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 1ms (GtG) Ports 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to buy 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time deliver fluid gameplay. IPS panel offers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. Ergonomic stand with height, tilt, and pivot adjustments. Reason to avoid Full HD resolution may feel limiting for productivity. HDR performance is fairly basic. IPS contrast is lower than VA or OLED panels

2. Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, 27 Inch (68.58cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, 99% sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming Monitor Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is ideal for gamers who want a larger display without sacrificing speed. Its 27-inch curved Full HD VA panel produces deeper blacks and stronger contrast, while the 240Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 280Hz, delivers exceptionally smooth gameplay. A 0.5ms response time keeps motion blur in check, and AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible help reduce screen tearing. HDR10, built-in speakers, and a fully adjustable stand round out the package.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch Curved VA (1500R) Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh rate 240Hz (Overclockable to 280Hz) Response time 0.5ms (MPRT) Ports 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to buy Curved 240Hz display delivers an immersive, ultra-smooth gaming experience. 0.5ms response time with FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC support. Fully adjustable stand and built-in speakers add everyday convenience. Reason to avoid Full HD resolution appears less sharp on a 27-inch screen. VA panels have narrower viewing angles than IPS panels. HDR10 support is basic rather than true HDR.

The ViewSonic VX3480-2K-PRO is designed for gamers who want the immersion of an ultrawide display. Its 34-inch UWQHD panel provides a wider field of view, making racing, strategy, and open-world games more engaging. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time keep gameplay smooth, while AMD FreeSync Premium helps minimise screen tearing. HDR10 enhances compatible content, and the height-adjustable stand with eye-care features ensures greater comfort during longer gaming sessions.

Specifications Display size and type 34-inch UltraWide VA Resolution 3440 × 1440 (UWQHD) Refresh rate 165Hz Response time 1ms (MPRT) Ports 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × USB-A, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to buy UltraWide UWQHD display offers an immersive gaming experience. 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth gameplay. FreeSync Premium and an ergonomic stand enhance usability. Reason to avoid Requires a powerful graphics card for the best experience. Not all games fully support the 21:9 aspect ratio. HDR10 performance is fairly basic.

The Acer Nitro XV272K V5 is ideal for gamers seeking both stunning visuals and high refresh rates. Its 27-inch 4K IPS panel delivers sharp detail, vibrant colours, and excellent viewing angles, while the factory-calibrated Delta E < 1 rating ensures accurate colour reproduction. Acer's Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology lets you switch between 4K at 160Hz and Full HD at 320Hz. A 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and HDR10 support complete a feature-packed gaming experience.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 (4K UHD) / 1920 × 1080 (FHD DFR Mode) Refresh rate Up to 160Hz (4K), Up to 320Hz (FHD DFR Mode) Response time 1ms (GtG) Ports 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to buy Sharp 4K IPS display with vibrant colours. 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth gameplay. FreeSync, G-SYNC Compatible, HDR10, and an ergonomic stand enhance the experience. Reason to avoid 4K gaming requires a powerful graphics card. HDR10 performance is entry-level. Higher price than most Full HD gaming monitors.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 is a strong pick for gamers who want OLED image quality without compromising on speed. Its 27-inch QHD QD-OLED panel delivers true blacks, vibrant colours, and outstanding contrast for a more immersive gaming experience. An 180Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms response time keep gameplay incredibly smooth and responsive. AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible help minimise screen tearing, while HDR10 and the Glare Free coating improve image quality and reduce distracting reflections.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch QD-OLED Resolution 2560 × 1440 (QHD) Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 0.03ms (GtG) Ports 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to buy QD-OLED panel delivers stunning contrast and true blacks. An 180Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ensure ultra-smooth gameplay. Pantone Validated display, HDR10, and Glare Free coating improve image quality. Reason to avoid Premium pricing compared to IPS gaming monitors. Brightness is lower than many Mini LED displays. OLED panels require basic care to minimise burn-in risk

The Alienware AW2725D is built for gamers who want flagship performance and exceptional image quality. Its 27-inch QHD QD-OLED panel delivers true blacks, vibrant colours, and excellent contrast for a more immersive gaming experience. A 280Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms response time ensure fluid gameplay with minimal motion blur. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, and VESA AdaptiveSync help reduce screen tearing, while HDR True Black 400 and wide DCI-P3 colour coverage make it equally well suited for gaming and creative work.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch QD-OLED Resolution 2560 × 1440 (QHD) Refresh rate 280Hz Response time 0.03ms (GtG) Ports 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × USB-C (Service), 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to buy QD-OLED panel delivers stunning colours, true blacks, and exceptional contrast. A 280Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time ensure ultra-smooth gameplay. FreeSync Premium Pro, G-SYNC Compatible, and HDR True Black 400 enhance the gaming experience. Reason to avoid Premium price compared to IPS and VA gaming monitors. QHD resolution isn't as sharp as 4K for productivity. No built-in speakers.

Quick specifications comparison:

Monitor Display size & type Resolution Refresh rate Response time Ports LG UltraGear 24GS65F 23.8-inch IPS 1920 × 1080 180Hz 1ms 2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DP 1.4 Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 27-inch Curved VA 1920 × 1080 240Hz (280Hz OC) 0.5ms 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DP 1.4 ViewSonic VX3480-2K-PRO 34-inch UltraWide VA 3440 × 1440 165Hz 1ms 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DP 1.4, USB-A Acer Nitro XV272K V5 27-inch IPS 4K UHD / FHD DFR 160Hz / 320Hz 1ms 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DP 1.4 Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 27-inch QD-OLED 2560 × 1440 180Hz 0.03ms 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DP 1.4 Alienware AW2725D 27-inch QD-OLED 2560 × 1440 280Hz 0.03ms 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DP 1.4

Can a gaming monitor be used for work? Yes. Gaming monitors are great for everyday work, offering smoother scrolling, better motion clarity, and vibrant displays for tasks like browsing, spreadsheets, video editing, and content creation.

Why do refresh rate and response time matter? A higher refresh rate makes games appear smoother, while a lower response time reduces motion blur and ghosting. Together, they deliver a faster and more responsive gaming experience.

Which panel type should I choose for gaming? IPS panels offer vibrant colours, VA panels deliver deeper contrast, and OLED panels provide true blacks with near-instant response times. The best choice depends on your budget and the types of games you play.