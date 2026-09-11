Buying a microwave for a large family? Here’s the capacity you actually need

Microwave ovens are an essential part of Indian households. However, buying a microwave oven isn't as simple as it seems, especially when it comes to a large family. When you are regularly reheating multiple dishes, preparing larger portions or cooking for five or more people, a microwave that is too small can quickly become inconvenient. At the same time, going for an oversized model can take up valuable kitchen space without necessarily offering better everyday performance.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

So, what capacity microwave oven is actually suitable for a large family? The answer isn't as simple as it seems. It depends on the number of factors including the number people at home, the quantity of food you typically cook or reheat, and how you plan to use the appliance. A 25L model may work well for some families, while households cooking larger meals may benefit from a 30L or even a 32L microwave.

Here's a simple guide that will help you decide the ideal model based on the number of people in your family.

Microwave oven size buying guide Capacity Best suited for Typical usage 17L – 20L 1–2 people Reheating, defrosting, beverages, simple cooking 21L – 25L 2–4 people Everyday reheating, cooking, occasional grilling/baking 26L – 30L 3–4 people Family meals, larger vessels, baking and grilling 31L – 35L 5–6 people Batch cooking, frequent baking, roasting and entertaining 35L+ 6+ people Heavy cooking and large dishes Simply put, a microwave oven with a capacity of greater than 31L is ideal for large to joint families. Here are the top models to buy.

Best microwave ovens for large families

This Morphy Richards 30L convection microwave oven designed for versatile everyday cooking. It comes with a built-in dehydrator that adds another useful function for fruits, vegetables and herbs. With 220 AutoCook menus and microwave, grill and convection modes, it offers flexibility for medium-to-large households looking to replace multiple cooking appliances with one unit.

Specifications Capacity 30L Type Convection Microwave Oven Auto Cook Menus 220 Wattage 2,200W convection input Reason to buy Easy to use Value for money Large capacity Reason to avoid Some buyers complain of average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this microwave oven for its ease of use, large capacity and for being value for money. They also appreciate its features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and ease of use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This LG 32L convection microwave comes with a clear display for selecting cooking functions. Its stainless-steel cavity is designed for durability and better heat reflection, while convection, grill and microwave modes support baking, roasting, grilling and reheating. It gets 301 Auto Cook menus, Diet Fry, 360° motorised rotisserie and Indian cooking options, which add versatility. Its 900W microwave output and 2,450W convection input make it suitable for larger family kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 32L Type Convection Microwave Oven Auto Cook Menus 301 Wattage 900W convection input Reason to buy Easy to use Good quality Ample space Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the microwave oven to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its functionality, with one customer noting it comes with many preprogrammed menu options suitable for everyone. They like its appearance and size.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and ease of use.

This Samsung microwave oven comes with a 32L capacity, stainless-steel finish, tact buttons and jog-dial controls. Its ceramic-enamel cavity is easy to maintain, while the display and preset controls make everyday cooking simple. Its convection, grill and microwave modes are complemented by Slim Fry, Tandoor, curd-making and fermentation functions. With a 900W microwave output and 2100W convection power consumption, it is designed for versatile family cooking, from baking and grilling to reheating and healthier frying.

Specifications Capacity 32L Type Convection & Grill Microwave Oven Auto Cook Menus 30 Wattage 900W convection input Reason to buy Easy to use Good features Ample space Reason to avoid Average heat distribution

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the microwave oven easy to operate and appreciate its 32-liter capacity. They like its appearance and its features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and features.

The 30L LG solo microwave comes with a sleek black finish, glass door, button controls and an LED display. Its i-Wave technology distributes microwaves evenly for more consistent heating, helping food retain its texture and flavour. Its anti-bacterial cavity and Steam Clean function makes maintenance easier, while 44 Auto Cook menus cover Indian recipes, reheating, defrosting, rice, soups and more.

Specifications Capacity 30L Type Solo Microwave Oven Auto Cook Menus 44 Wattage 900W convection input Reason to buy Easy to use Good features Ample space Reason to avoid Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the microwave oven easy to operate and appreciate features and design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and design.

This 30L IFB convection microwave comes with a stainless-steel cavity and LED display. Its dual heaters and 360° convection system are designed to distribute heat evenly for more consistent baking, roasting and grilling. It gets motorised 360° rotisserie that adds another cooking option, while 101 Auto Cook menus simplify everyday recipes. It also offers 10 power levels, auto preheat, steam clean, keep warm and combination cooking, making it suitable for versatile family kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 30L Type Convection Microwave Oven Auto Cook Menus 101 Wattage 900W convection input Reason to buy Easy to use Good features Ample space Great design Reason to avoid Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the microwave oven to be a good budget option with multiple functions and presets, and appreciate its user-friendly navigation and appearance, particularly noting the black color's awesome look. The rotisserie feature and ease of use have received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and features.

Top features of the best microwave ovens in India MODEL CAPACITY WATTAGE TYPE Morphy Richards 30CGD Dehydro | 30L Convection Microwave Oven 30L 2200W Convection LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven 32L 900W Convection Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven 32L 900W Convection LG 30 L Solo Microwave Oven 30L 900W Solo IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven 30L 900W Convection Similar articles for you Inverter vs non-inverter fridge: Which technology actually drops your monthly electricity bill?

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of microwave ovens. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen washing machines and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, features and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.