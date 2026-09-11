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Buying a microwave for a large family? Here’s the capacity you actually need

These microwave ovens include solo and convection models and they are ideal for a family of five or more people.

Updated12 Sep 2026, 12:17 AM IST
Best microwave ovens for large families.
Best microwave ovens for large families.(Amazon)
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By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Microwave ovens are an essential part of Indian households. However, buying a microwave oven isn't as simple as it seems, especially when it comes to a large family. When you are regularly reheating multiple dishes, preparing larger portions or cooking for five or more people, a microwave that is too small can quickly become inconvenient. At the same time, going for an oversized model can take up valuable kitchen space without necessarily offering better everyday performance.

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So, what capacity microwave oven is actually suitable for a large family? The answer isn't as simple as it seems. It depends on the number of factors including the number people at home, the quantity of food you typically cook or reheat, and how you plan to use the appliance. A 25L model may work well for some families, while households cooking larger meals may benefit from a 30L or even a 32L microwave.

Here's a simple guide that will help you decide the ideal model based on the number of people in your family.

Microwave oven size buying guide

Capacity

Best suited for

Typical usage

17L – 20L1–2 peopleReheating, defrosting, beverages, simple cooking
21L – 25L2–4 peopleEveryday reheating, cooking, occasional grilling/baking
26L – 30L3–4 peopleFamily meals, larger vessels, baking and grilling
31L – 35L5–6 peopleBatch cooking, frequent baking, roasting and entertaining
35L+6+ peopleHeavy cooking and large dishes

Simply put, a microwave oven with a capacity of greater than 31L is ideal for large to joint families. Here are the top models to buy.

Best microwave ovens for large families

This Morphy Richards 30L convection microwave oven designed for versatile everyday cooking. It comes with a built-in dehydrator that adds another useful function for fruits, vegetables and herbs. With 220 AutoCook menus and microwave, grill and convection modes, it offers flexibility for medium-to-large households looking to replace multiple cooking appliances with one unit.

Specifications

Capacity
30L
Type
Convection Microwave Oven
Auto Cook Menus
220
Wattage
2,200W convection input

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Value for money

Large capacity

Reason to avoid

Some buyers complain of average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this microwave oven for its ease of use, large capacity and for being value for money. They also appreciate its features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and ease of use.

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This LG 32L convection microwave comes with a clear display for selecting cooking functions. Its stainless-steel cavity is designed for durability and better heat reflection, while convection, grill and microwave modes support baking, roasting, grilling and reheating. It gets 301 Auto Cook menus, Diet Fry, 360° motorised rotisserie and Indian cooking options, which add versatility. Its 900W microwave output and 2,450W convection input make it suitable for larger family kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
32L
Type
Convection Microwave Oven
Auto Cook Menus
301
Wattage
900W convection input

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Good quality

Ample space

Reason to avoid

Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the microwave oven to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its functionality, with one customer noting it comes with many preprogrammed menu options suitable for everyone. They like its appearance and size.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and ease of use.

This Samsung microwave oven comes with a 32L capacity, stainless-steel finish, tact buttons and jog-dial controls. Its ceramic-enamel cavity is easy to maintain, while the display and preset controls make everyday cooking simple. Its convection, grill and microwave modes are complemented by Slim Fry, Tandoor, curd-making and fermentation functions. With a 900W microwave output and 2100W convection power consumption, it is designed for versatile family cooking, from baking and grilling to reheating and healthier frying.

Specifications

Capacity
32L
Type
Convection & Grill Microwave Oven
Auto Cook Menus
30
Wattage
900W convection input

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Good features

Ample space

Reason to avoid

Average heat distribution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the microwave oven easy to operate and appreciate its 32-liter capacity. They like its appearance and its features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and features.

The 30L LG solo microwave comes with a sleek black finish, glass door, button controls and an LED display. Its i-Wave technology distributes microwaves evenly for more consistent heating, helping food retain its texture and flavour. Its anti-bacterial cavity and Steam Clean function makes maintenance easier, while 44 Auto Cook menus cover Indian recipes, reheating, defrosting, rice, soups and more.

Specifications

Capacity
30L
Type
Solo Microwave Oven
Auto Cook Menus
44
Wattage
900W convection input

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Good features

Ample space

Reason to avoid

Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the microwave oven easy to operate and appreciate features and design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and design.

This 30L IFB convection microwave comes with a stainless-steel cavity and LED display. Its dual heaters and 360° convection system are designed to distribute heat evenly for more consistent baking, roasting and grilling. It gets motorised 360° rotisserie that adds another cooking option, while 101 Auto Cook menus simplify everyday recipes. It also offers 10 power levels, auto preheat, steam clean, keep warm and combination cooking, making it suitable for versatile family kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
30L
Type
Convection Microwave Oven
Auto Cook Menus
101
Wattage
900W convection input

Reason to buy

Easy to use

Good features

Ample space

Great design

Reason to avoid

Average build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the microwave oven to be a good budget option with multiple functions and presets, and appreciate its user-friendly navigation and appearance, particularly noting the black color's awesome look. The rotisserie feature and ease of use have received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this microwave oven for its large capacity and features.

Top features of the best microwave ovens in India

MODELCAPACITYWATTAGETYPE
Morphy Richards 30CGD Dehydro | 30L Convection Microwave Oven30L2200WConvection
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven32L900WConvection
Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven32L900WConvection
LG 30 L Solo Microwave Oven30L900WSolo
IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven30L900WConvection

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of microwave ovens. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen washing machines and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, features and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBuying a microwave for a large family? Here’s the capacity you actually need

FAQs

Should I buy a solo or convection microwave for a large family?

A solo microwave is enough for reheating, defrosting and basic microwave cooking. A convection microwave is better if you also want to bake, roast and grill.

What is the difference between a 30L and 32L microwave oven?

The difference is mainly cavity space. Both can work for large families, but a 32L model gives you slightly more room for larger baking dishes, trays and family-sized portions.

Is a 30L convection microwave good for baking?

Yes. A 30L convection microwave can be suitable for cakes, pizzas, cookies and other baked foods. If you bake frequently or use larger baking trays, a 32L or larger model may be more convenient.

How much wattage is good for a microwave oven for a large family?

For everyday microwave cooking, around 800–1,000W of microwave output is a useful range to consider.

Is a convection microwave better than an OTG for a large family?

It depends on your cooking priorities. A convection microwave combines microwave cooking with convection and often grilling, making it more versatile for everyday family use. An OTG can be preferable if your priority is traditional baking and grilling and you rarely need microwave reheating.

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