Buying a printer for home? Here is what I would look for before buying

Deciding which printer to buy for your home depends on how frequently you print and which features you actually need. This can help you avoid paying extra for functions you may rarely use. A family with kids, for example, may need to print school projects, worksheets, assignments and documents regularly, making print endurance and running costs important factors.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For occasional users, a compact printer with basic features may be enough. You should also consider whether you need colour printing, scanning, wireless connectivity and automatic duplex printing. Choosing the right printer based on your daily requirements can make printing more convenient while keeping long-term costs under control.

BEST OVERALL

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 is an all-in-one ink tank printer, perfect for your home so everyone in your house can take advantage of each of the features provided.. Wi Fi connectivity allows wireless printing from laptops and smartphones. Its refillable ink tanks offer up to 6,000 black and 7,000 colour pages, helping keep running costs low. The printer also supports borderless photo printing and Canon’s mobile printing app, making it a versatile everyday printer.

Specifications Print technology Ink tank Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 8.8 ipm black and 5 ipm colour Resolution Up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi Connectivity Wi Fi and USB Page yield Up to 6,000 black and 7,000 colour pages Reason to buy Low running costs. Wireless mobile printing. Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing. Printing speeds are moderate.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate its low running cost, good print quality and wireless functionality. Reviews also highlight reliable everyday printing, although some users mention moderate speeds and occasional maintenance needs.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the G3000 if you print frequently and want an affordable ink tank system with scanning, copying, Wi Fi connectivity and high page yields for home or small office use.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

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Canon PIXMA MG2577s is a compact and affordable inkjet printer designed for basic home printing. It combines printing, scanning and copying in a small body and connects through USB rather than Wi Fi. It offers up to 8 ipm black and 4 ipm colour printing, with a 60-sheet paper capacity. Its biggest advantage is the low initial price, making it suitable for students or occasional users who need basic document and colour printing without advanced connectivity features.

Specifications Print technology Inkjet Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 8 ipm black and 4 ipm colour Resolution Up to 4,800 x 600 dpi Connectivity Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Paper capacity Up to 60 sheets Reason to buy Compact and inexpensive. Includes scanner and copier. Reason to avoid No Wi Fi connectivity. Cartridge costs can add up.

What are buyers saying? Recent buyers appreciate its simple operation, compact size and suitability for home use. Older reviews, however, report slow printing, paper jams and expensive cartridges, so long term costs need consideration.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you only need occasional printing, scanning and copying at home and prefer a compact, inexpensive printer over wireless connectivity or low long term ink costs.

HP Smart Tank 580 is a wireless all in one ink tank printer designed for homes, students and small offices. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with refillable tanks that deliver high page yields. Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct and the HP Smart app make mobile printing convenient, while automatic ink sensors simplify refilling. It prints up to 12 black and 5 colour pages per minute and supports manual two sided printing, making it suitable for regular everyday workloads.

Specifications Print technology Thermal inkjet Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 12 ppm black and 5 ppm colour Resolution Up to 4,800 x 1,200 optimised dpi colour Connectivity Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct and USB Page yield Up to 8,000 black and 6,000 colour pages Reason to buy Low cost per print. Easy wireless setup. Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing. Colour printing is slower.

What are buyers saying? Buyers and reviewers praise its low ink costs, print quality, easy setup and dependable wireless connectivity. The main complaints centre around slower colour printing and the lack of automatic two sided printing.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Smart Tank 580 if you need an economical all in one printer for regular home or small office use, particularly when wireless printing and low refill costs matter.

AI FEATURES

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986 is a compact colour all in one printer aimed at basic home printing, scanning and copying. It supports dual band Wi Fi, allowing wireless printing from smartphones, tablets and computers through the HP app. Print speeds reach 7.5 ppm in black and 5.5 ppm in colour, while the recommended monthly volume is relatively low. It is better suited to occasional household printing than demanding office workloads or high volume document production.

Specifications Print technology Thermal inkjet Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 7.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm colour Resolution Up to 1,200 x 1,200 rendered dpi black Connectivity Dual band Wi Fi and USB Recommended volume 50 to 100 pages per month Reason to buy Compact home friendly design. Dual band wireless connectivity. Reason to avoid Not designed for heavy printing. Cartridge costs can be higher.

What are buyers saying? Feedback around this model focuses on its straightforward setup, compact design and convenient wireless printing. It is generally suited to light household use, while its low monthly volume limits appeal for frequent printing.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if your printing needs are light and you want an affordable colour all in one with dual band Wi Fi, smartphone printing and simple scanning and copying.

HP Laser 1008w is a compact monochrome laser printer designed for homes and small offices that mainly print documents. It offers wireless connectivity alongside USB, with printing speeds reaching 21 ppm and a 10,000-page monthly duty cycle. The laser engine produces sharp black text and supports manual duplex printing. Its 150-sheet input tray makes it more suitable for regular document workloads than basic cartridge printers, while its compact body fits easily into smaller workspaces.

Specifications Print technology Monochrome laser Functions Print only Print speed Up to 21 ppm black Resolution Up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi Connectivity Wi Fi and USB 2.0 Duty cycle Up to 10,000 pages per month Reason to buy Fast document printing. Sharp black text. Reason to avoid No colour printing. No scanning or copying.

What are buyers saying? Reviews generally praise its sharp text, fast output, compact design and wireless printing. It is considered dependable for document-heavy use, although its single-function design limits versatility compared with all in one printers.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if your priority is fast, sharp black and white document printing and you do not need colour output, scanning or copying from the same machine.

Epson EcoTank L3211 is an all in one ink tank printer designed to reduce running costs for regular home and small office printing. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with a compact integrated tank system for easier refilling. The printer delivers up to 10 ipm black and 5 ipm colour printing, while the included ink offers high page yields. It also supports borderless 4R photo printing, making it useful for both documents and everyday photo printing.

Specifications Print technology Piezoelectric inkjet Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 10 ipm black and 5 ipm colour Resolution Up to 5,760 x 1,440 dpi Connectivity USB Page yield Up to 4,500 black and 7,500 colour pages Reason to buy High ink yield. Good print quality. Reason to avoid No wireless connectivity. No automatic duplex printing.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise its print quality, ease of use, connectivity and suitability for normal household printing. Reviews also highlight its value as an all in one printer for routine document and photo workloads.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the L3211 if you want an economical ink tank printer with high page yields and reliable print, scan and copy functions for regular home or small office use.

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780 is a feature rich ink tank all in one printer for homes and small offices. It supports Wi Fi, mobile printing, scanning and copying, while automatic two sided printing makes longer document jobs easier. The printer delivers up to 11 ipm black and 6 ipm colour printing, with ink yields reaching 6,000 black and 7,700 colour pages. A small LCD panel, borderless printing and high yield tanks add further convenience.

Specifications Print technology Ink tank Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 11 ipm black and 6 ipm colour Resolution Up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi Connectivity Wi Fi, AirPrint, Mopria and USB Page yield Up to 6,000 black and 7,700 colour pages Reason to buy Automatic duplex printing. High page yields. Reason to avoid Larger footprint. Higher upfront price.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like its print quality, functionality and value, with feedback highlighting reliable operation and useful features. The combination of wireless printing and automatic duplexing is particularly convenient for regular users.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the G3780 if you want an ink tank printer with wireless connectivity, automatic duplex printing, high page yields and print, scan and copy functions for home or office use.

Factors to consider when buying a printer for home use Printing frequency: If you print frequently, choose a model with efficient ink usage and a higher page yield to keep running costs manageable.

Ink cost: The purchase price is only part of the expense. Check the cost and page yield of replacement ink before buying.

Print quality: Consider whether you mainly print documents or also need sharp colour prints, photos and school projects.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and mobile printing can make it easier to print directly from laptops, phones and tablets around the home.

All-in-one features: A printer with scanning and copying can be more useful for home users who regularly need to digitise or duplicate documents. Top 3 features of best printers for home

Printer for home Print technology Black print speed Print resolution Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 Ink tank Up to 8.8 ipm Up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi Canon PIXMA MG2577s Inkjet Up to 8 ipm Up to 4,800 x 600 dpi HP Smart Tank 580 Thermal inkjet Up to 12 ppm Up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2986 Thermal inkjet Up to 7.5 ppm Up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi HP Laser 1008w Monochrome laser Up to 21 ppm Up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi Epson EcoTank L3211 Piezoelectric inkjet Up to 10 ipm Up to 5,760 x 1,440 dpi Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780 Ink tank Up to 11 ipm Up to 4,800 x 1,200 dpi

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