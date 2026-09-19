Buying a printer for home? These five models show why ink cost, connectivity and speed matter

A home printer needs to do more than simply put text on paper. For most people, the real test comes later: how often you need to refill the ink, how easily you can print from a phone, whether scanning and copying are convenient and how quickly it handles everyday documents. I checked five ink tank all-in-one printers from HP, Epson, Canon and Brother to see which features actually change the experience. The list includes models with wireless printing, automatic duplexing, high page yields and mobile apps, along with simpler USB-only options. I also looked at Amazon's customer feedback, since installation, connectivity and long-term reliability can sometimes tell a different story from the specification sheet.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Wired Color Home Inkjet PriView Details
₹18,698
Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer InkView Details
₹15,499
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Ink Tank Colour Printer with Scanner for Home, Upto 6000 Black and 7000 Colour Prints with 2 Additional Black Ink BottlesView Details
₹14,399
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T236 (New Launch) All in One (Print Scan Copy) Color Home Printer, 27/11 PPM BK/CL, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, Print Upto 7.5K Pages in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY),Free InstallationView Details
₹11,599
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty on Registration| Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Office/HomeView Details
₹14,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The HP Smart Tank 670 is aimed at homes and small offices that print regularly. It combines printing, scanning and copying with dual-band Wi-Fi and automatic duplex printing, so there is less manual work when handling longer documents. Its 150-sheet input tray is also useful for everyday workloads. The printer supports mobile printing through the HP app, AirPrint, Mopria and Wi-Fi Direct.
Automatic duplex printing saves paper and reduces manual page turning
Dual-band Wi-Fi gives more flexible wireless connectivity
Larger paper capacity suits regular home and small-office printing
Customer feedback points to mixed experiences with Wi-Fi stability and printhead reliability
Customers generally praise the printer for home and office use, especially its colour print quality and mobile printing. However, feedback is mixed on print performance, installation, speed, value and wireless connectivity. Some users report printhead problems and unstable Wi-Fi, while others find it convenient and worth the price.
Automatic duplexing and dual-band Wi-Fi give the Smart Tank 670 a useful advantage for regular home printing. It suits users who want a more automated setup and expect to print documents frequently rather than occasionally.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Epson EcoTank L3250 focuses heavily on low-cost, high-volume printing. Its integrated ink tanks are designed for easy refilling, while Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct let multiple devices print without relying on a USB connection. Epson also supports mobile management through its Smart Panel app. It can print borderless photos up to 4R, adding some flexibility for occasional photo printing at home.
High ink yields can reduce the frequency of refills
Wi-Fi Direct allows devices to connect without a router
Compact tank design works well for home desks
Amazon buyers report slow printing and mixed experiences with long-term functionality
Customers like the printer's easy installation, simple ink refilling and suitability for home and office use. Print quality feedback is mixed, with some reporting line marks in photos. Buyers also mention slow printing, connectivity problems and divided opinions about whether it offers good long-term value.
The L3250 is built around economical, high-yield printing and straightforward wireless use. It makes the most sense for households that print regularly and want to keep recurring ink costs under control.
The Canon PIXMA G3000 is an older but still relevant ink tank all-in-one designed for high-volume printing at a low running cost. It supports print, scan and copy functions, with Wi-Fi and Canon's mobile printing ecosystem. The printer can handle up to 100 sheets and supports borderless photo printing, while its 4,800 x 1,200 dpi maximum print resolution gives it flexibility for documents and photos.
Refillable ink system is suited to regular printing
Wi-Fi and mobile printing make phone-based printing convenient
Borderless photo support adds versatility for occasional photo jobs
Its printing speeds are slower than newer ink tank alternatives
Customers generally praise the printer's economical operation, print quality and ease of use, particularly when printing from a phone. However, installation and wireless connectivity receive mixed feedback. Reliability and speed are also divided, with some users reporting smooth operation while others experience printing problems or slow output.
The PIXMA G3000 is aimed at buyers who value economical ink tank printing and mobile convenience. Its combination of Wi-Fi, refillable tanks and borderless photo support makes it useful for households with varied printing needs.
Brother's DCP-T236 takes a practical approach to home and small-office printing. It handles print, scan and copy functions and has a 150-sheet front-access paper tray, which is useful if you print documents regularly. Its refillable ink tank is designed for mess-free filling, while Brother quotes up to 16.0 ipm in mono and 9.0 ipm in colour. Connectivity is limited to Hi-Speed USB 2.0, so it is better suited to a desk-based setup.
Fast quoted print speeds suit regular document printing
150-sheet front paper tray reduces frequent paper loading
High ink yield can help keep running costs manageable
USB-only connectivity limits convenient wireless printing from phones and laptops
Customers find the printer easy to use and suitable for home and small-office work. Value for money receives positive feedback, while opinions on print quality, reliability, speed, installation and colour output are mixed. Some buyers report good results, but others have experienced printing issues.
The DCP-T236 is particularly suited to buyers who prioritise print speed, paper capacity and high ink yield over wireless features. It works best as a straightforward printer for a fixed desk or small office.
The HP Smart Tank 581 is another ink tank all-in-one, but its appeal lies in wireless convenience and a relatively compact footprint. It supports printing, scanning and copying, along with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and mobile printing through the HP app, AirPrint and Mopria. It also has a 100-sheet input tray and supports borderless printing up to A4 size.
Wireless and mobile printing make it easy to print from multiple devices
Compact ink tank design fits home-office setups
Borderless printing adds flexibility for photos and documents
Customer feedback suggests value for money may not be convincing for every buyer
Customers generally praise the printer's quality and say it works very well. The main disagreement is around value for money, with several customers considering it expensive or not worth the cost despite positive comments about its overall performance.
The Smart Tank 581 is a sensible option for households that want an uncomplicated wireless ink tank printer. Its mobile printing support and compact design make it particularly useful when several devices need access to one home printer.
|Home printer
Ink and running cost
Connectivity
Key convenience feature
|HP Smart Tank 670
|High-yield ink tank
|Dual-band Wi-Fi
|Automatic duplex
|Epson EcoTank L3250
|High-yield ink tank
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct
|Borderless 4R printing
|Canon PIXMA G3000
|6,000 black / 7,000 colour pages
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Borderless photo printing
|Brother DCP-T236
|Up to 7,500 black / 5,000 colour pages
|USB 2.0
|150-sheet paper tray
|HP Smart Tank 581
|Ink tank system
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct
|Mobile printing
Dark corners around your home? Security cameras with night vision can help you monitor them
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.