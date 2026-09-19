Buying a printer for home? These five models show why ink cost, connectivity and speed matter

A home printer needs to do more than simply put text on paper. For most people, the real test comes later: how often you need to refill the ink, how easily you can print from a phone, whether scanning and copying are convenient and how quickly it handles everyday documents. I checked five ink tank all-in-one printers from HP, Epson, Canon and Brother to see which features actually change the experience. The list includes models with wireless printing, automatic duplexing, high page yields and mobile apps, along with simpler USB-only options. I also looked at Amazon's customer feedback, since installation, connectivity and long-term reliability can sometimes tell a different story from the specification sheet.

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The HP Smart Tank 670 is aimed at homes and small offices that print regularly. It combines printing, scanning and copying with dual-band Wi-Fi and automatic duplex printing, so there is less manual work when handling longer documents. Its 150-sheet input tray is also useful for everyday workloads. The printer supports mobile printing through the HP app, AirPrint, Mopria and Wi-Fi Direct.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy, Wireless Print speed Up to 12 ppm black, up to 7 ppm colour Wireless 2.4/5G dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Paper input 150-sheet input tray Duplex printing Automatic Scan resolution Up to 1200 dpi Reason to buy Automatic duplex printing saves paper and reduces manual page turning Dual-band Wi-Fi gives more flexible wireless connectivity Larger paper capacity suits regular home and small-office printing Reason to avoid Customer feedback points to mixed experiences with Wi-Fi stability and printhead reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the printer for home and office use, especially its colour print quality and mobile printing. However, feedback is mixed on print performance, installation, speed, value and wireless connectivity. Some users report printhead problems and unstable Wi-Fi, while others find it convenient and worth the price.

Why should you choose this product? Automatic duplexing and dual-band Wi-Fi give the Smart Tank 670 a useful advantage for regular home printing. It suits users who want a more automated setup and expect to print documents frequently rather than occasionally.

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The Epson EcoTank L3250 focuses heavily on low-cost, high-volume printing. Its integrated ink tanks are designed for easy refilling, while Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct let multiple devices print without relying on a USB connection. Epson also supports mobile management through its Smart Panel app. It can print borderless photos up to 4R, adding some flexibility for occasional photo printing at home.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print resolution 5,760 x 1,440 dpi Print speed Up to 15.0 ipm black, Up to 8.0 ipm colour Connectivity Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Scan resolution 1200 x 2400 dpi Ink yield Black Ink Bottle 4,500 pages; Colour 7,500 pages composite Reason to buy High ink yields can reduce the frequency of refills Wi-Fi Direct allows devices to connect without a router Compact tank design works well for home desks Reason to avoid Amazon buyers report slow printing and mixed experiences with long-term functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the printer's easy installation, simple ink refilling and suitability for home and office use. Print quality feedback is mixed, with some reporting line marks in photos. Buyers also mention slow printing, connectivity problems and divided opinions about whether it offers good long-term value.

Why should you choose this product? The L3250 is built around economical, high-yield printing and straightforward wireless use. It makes the most sense for households that print regularly and want to keep recurring ink costs under control.

The Canon PIXMA G3000 is an older but still relevant ink tank all-in-one designed for high-volume printing at a low running cost. It supports print, scan and copy functions, with Wi-Fi and Canon's mobile printing ecosystem. The printer can handle up to 100 sheets and supports borderless photo printing, while its 4,800 x 1,200 dpi maximum print resolution gives it flexibility for documents and photos.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Maximum print resolution 4,800 x 1,200 dpi Print speed 8.8 ipm mono, 5.0 ipm colour Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Paper capacity 100 sheets Ink yield 6,000 pages black, 7,000 pages colour Reason to buy Refillable ink system is suited to regular printing Wi-Fi and mobile printing make phone-based printing convenient Borderless photo support adds versatility for occasional photo jobs Reason to avoid Its printing speeds are slower than newer ink tank alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the printer's economical operation, print quality and ease of use, particularly when printing from a phone. However, installation and wireless connectivity receive mixed feedback. Reliability and speed are also divided, with some users reporting smooth operation while others experience printing problems or slow output.

Why should you choose this product? The PIXMA G3000 is aimed at buyers who value economical ink tank printing and mobile convenience. Its combination of Wi-Fi, refillable tanks and borderless photo support makes it useful for households with varied printing needs.

Brother's DCP-T236 takes a practical approach to home and small-office printing. It handles print, scan and copy functions and has a 150-sheet front-access paper tray, which is useful if you print documents regularly. Its refillable ink tank is designed for mess-free filling, while Brother quotes up to 16.0 ipm in mono and 9.0 ipm in colour. Connectivity is limited to Hi-Speed USB 2.0, so it is better suited to a desk-based setup.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print speed Up to 16.0 ipm mono, Up to 9.0 ipm colour Print resolution Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Paper capacity Up to 150 sheets Connectivity Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Ink yield Up to 7,500 pages black, 5,000 pages colour Reason to buy Fast quoted print speeds suit regular document printing 150-sheet front paper tray reduces frequent paper loading High ink yield can help keep running costs manageable Reason to avoid USB-only connectivity limits convenient wireless printing from phones and laptops

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the printer easy to use and suitable for home and small-office work. Value for money receives positive feedback, while opinions on print quality, reliability, speed, installation and colour output are mixed. Some buyers report good results, but others have experienced printing issues.

Why should you choose this product? The DCP-T236 is particularly suited to buyers who prioritise print speed, paper capacity and high ink yield over wireless features. It works best as a straightforward printer for a fixed desk or small office.

The HP Smart Tank 581 is another ink tank all-in-one, but its appeal lies in wireless convenience and a relatively compact footprint. It supports printing, scanning and copying, along with Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and mobile printing through the HP app, AirPrint and Mopria. It also has a 100-sheet input tray and supports borderless printing up to A4 size.

Specifications Functions Print, Copy, Scan Print speed Up to 12 ppm black Print resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi colour Wireless Built-in Wi-Fi 2.4G, Wi-Fi Direct Paper input 100-sheet input tray Scan resolution Up to 1200 dpi Reason to buy Wireless and mobile printing make it easy to print from multiple devices Compact ink tank design fits home-office setups Borderless printing adds flexibility for photos and documents Reason to avoid Customer feedback suggests value for money may not be convincing for every buyer

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the printer's quality and say it works very well. The main disagreement is around value for money, with several customers considering it expensive or not worth the cost despite positive comments about its overall performance.

Why should you choose this product? The Smart Tank 581 is a sensible option for households that want an uncomplicated wireless ink tank printer. Its mobile printing support and compact design make it particularly useful when several devices need access to one home printer.

Top 3 features of the best home printers

Home printer Ink and running cost Connectivity Key convenience feature HP Smart Tank 670 High-yield ink tank Dual-band Wi-Fi Automatic duplex Epson EcoTank L3250 High-yield ink tank Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Borderless 4R printing Canon PIXMA G3000 6,000 black / 7,000 colour pages Wi-Fi, USB Borderless photo printing Brother DCP-T236 Up to 7,500 black / 5,000 colour pages USB 2.0 150-sheet paper tray HP Smart Tank 581 Ink tank system Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Mobile printing

Factors to consider when buying a home printer Ink cost and yield: Look at the quoted page yield and the price of replacement bottles, not just the printer's upfront cost. A cheaper printer can become expensive if you print frequently.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and mobile printing are useful if several people need to print from phones, tablets and laptops. USB-only models make more sense for a fixed workstation.

Automatic duplex: If you regularly print reports, assignments or long documents, automatic two-sided printing can save paper and reduce manual work.

Print speed: Check the black and colour figures separately. Home printers can be significantly slower when producing colour pages or photos. Similar Articles For You: Dark corners around your home? Security cameras with night vision can help you monitor them

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