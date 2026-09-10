Buying a smart TV for your living room? Check out these options before going for a large screen

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A smart TV is the centrepiece of a living room, and it looks impossible, at least for me, to imagine the living room without one. It is where I watch movies, catch up on shows, follow sports and sometimes even play games. But choosing a TV for this space is not simply about picking the biggest screen you can afford.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹45,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
Unlock Personalized
₹7,665x 6 months₹45,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Value for moneyVu 139cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DVView Details
₹40,094
Lumio Vision 7 2026 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSJView Details
₹42,999
PHILIPS 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The size of the room, viewing distance, picture quality, sound and connectivity can all change how enjoyable a TV feels in everyday use. After trying and comparing different TVs, I have found that a few practical checks matter more than a long list of specifications. Here are the factors I would consider before buying a smart TV for your living room.
The LG NU87 is a 55-inch NanoCell 4K TV designed for users who want reliable picture quality and a polished smart TV experience. It features LG’s α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro, AI upscaling and webOS 26. The 60Hz panel supports ALLM and VRR for casual gaming, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve audio. Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG Channels and a full web browser add useful connectivity and entertainment options.
Excellent colour reproduction and upscaling.
Polished webOS experience with useful AI features.
60Hz panel limits high frame rate gaming.
20W speakers may need an external soundbar.
Buyers generally praise the TV’s picture quality, colours and smart features. The processing also receives positive feedback, although users wanting brighter HDR performance may find the panel somewhat limited.
Choose the LG if you prioritise accurate colours, reliable upscaling and a polished smart TV interface over higher refresh rates or extremely bright HDR performance.
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The Xiaomi FX Pro is a 55-inch QLED television aimed at buyers who want strong picture quality and gaming features without moving into premium TV pricing. It combines 4K resolution with HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and a 60Hz panel that supports DLG 120Hz. Fire TV provides access to a broad app ecosystem, while 34W speakers support Dolby Audio and DTS technologies. AirPlay 2, Miracast, three HDMI ports and 32GB storage make it versatile.
QLED panel delivers vibrant colours.
Fire TV interface offers a broad app ecosystem.
Not a native 120Hz panel.
Only 2GB RAM may limit long-term responsiveness.
Buyers generally like the vibrant QLED picture, Fire TV interface and sound output. Users also appreciate AirPlay support, while some note that serious gamers may want a native 120Hz panel.
Choose the Xiaomi if you want a colourful QLED screen, Fire TV experience, decent gaming features and useful connectivity at a relatively accessible 55-inch TV price.
The Vu Vibe DV stands out for combining a QLED display with unusually powerful built-in audio. Its 55-inch 4K panel supports Dolby Vision, while the integrated soundbar delivers 88W output with Dolby Atmos. Google TV provides a familiar smart interface with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support. HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM also make it suitable for console gaming. The 60Hz panel and modest 400-nit brightness remain its main limitations.
88W audio is unusually powerful for a TV.
QLED panel delivers lively colours and good detail.
60Hz refresh rate limits high frame rate gaming.
Black levels are not Mini LED class.
Buyers and reviewers frequently praise the lively picture, punchy 88W audio and smooth Google TV interface. Some feedback points to average black levels and a few software hiccups.
Choose the Vu if you want strong built-in audio without immediately buying a soundbar, while still getting QLED visuals, Dolby Vision and useful gaming features.
The Lumio Vision 7 is a 55-inch QLED TV focused on delivering premium sounding specifications at a competitive price. It features a 4K panel with 400-nit brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support. A BOSS processor, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage are paired with Google TV for a responsive interface. The TV also gets 30W quad-driver audio, three HDMI ports, three USB ports and built-in Chromecast.
3GB RAM and 64GB storage are generous.
Picture and sound quality receive strong buyer feedback.
60Hz refresh rate limits gaming performance.
After-sales service can vary by location.
Buyers frequently praise its picture quality, loud sound and responsive Google TV interface. Some users have reported installation delays, while others feel the TV offers strong value for money.
Choose the Lumio if you want generous memory and storage, QLED visuals, Dolby Vision and powerful built-in audio without spending considerably more on an established premium brand.
The Philips 55MLED610/94 is the most display focused option here, using QD-Mini LED technology with local dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and gaming features including VRR and ALLM. Google TV handles the smart experience, while 36W speakers support Dolby Atmos. With 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and three HDMI ports, it combines a more advanced display system with a well equipped smart TV platform.
120Hz Mini LED panel suits gaming and movies.
Dolby Vision and local dimming improve HDR performance.
Google TV can feel slow at times.
Only 2GB RAM is modest for this segment.
Buyer feedback is largely positive about picture quality and sound, with the Mini LED panel getting particular praise. Some users, however, have noticed slower app opening and occasional interface sluggishness.
Choose the Philips if picture performance is your priority. Its Mini LED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, local dimming and broad HDR support make it particularly appealing for movies and gaming.
|TV
|Display
|Refresh rate
|Audio
|LG NU87
|55-inch NanoCell 4K
|60Hz
|20W
|Xiaomi FX Pro
|55-inch QLED 4K
|60Hz, DLG 120Hz
|34W
|Vu Vibe DV
|55-inch QLED 4K
|60Hz
|88W
|Lumio Vision 7
|55-inch QLED 4K
|60Hz
|30W
|Philips MLED610
|55-inch QD-Mini LED 4K
|120Hz
|36W
Best smart TVs under ₹50000 with 4K ultra HD resolution: Top 5 models offering unmatched viewing experience
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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