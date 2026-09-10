Buying a smart TV for your living room? Check out these options before going for a large screen

A smart TV is the centrepiece of a living room, and it looks impossible, at least for me, to imagine the living room without one. It is where I watch movies, catch up on shows, follow sports and sometimes even play games. But choosing a TV for this space is not simply about picking the biggest screen you can afford.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026 View Details ₹45,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹7,665 x 6 months ₹45,990 Value for money Vu 139cm (55 inches) Smartchoice Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details ₹40,094 Buy on EMI Check Offers Lumio Vision 7 2026 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSJ View Details ₹42,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers PHILIPS 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55MLED610/94 View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers

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The size of the room, viewing distance, picture quality, sound and connectivity can all change how enjoyable a TV feels in everyday use. After trying and comparing different TVs, I have found that a few practical checks matter more than a long list of specifications. Here are the factors I would consider before buying a smart TV for your living room.

The LG NU87 is a 55-inch NanoCell 4K TV designed for users who want reliable picture quality and a polished smart TV experience. It features LG’s α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro, AI upscaling and webOS 26. The 60Hz panel supports ALLM and VRR for casual gaming, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve audio. Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG Channels and a full web browser add useful connectivity and entertainment options.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K NanoCell panel with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9. Refresh rate 60Hz native with VRR support. HDR HDR10 and HLG with AI HDR remastering. Audio 20W 2.0 channel speakers with Dolby Atmos. Operating system webOS 26 with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay. Reasons to buy Excellent colour reproduction and upscaling. Polished webOS experience with useful AI features. Reason to avoid 60Hz panel limits high frame rate gaming. 20W speakers may need an external soundbar.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the TV’s picture quality, colours and smart features. The processing also receives positive feedback, although users wanting brighter HDR performance may find the panel somewhat limited.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the LG if you prioritise accurate colours, reliable upscaling and a polished smart TV interface over higher refresh rates or extremely bright HDR performance.

2. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi FX Pro is a 55-inch QLED television aimed at buyers who want strong picture quality and gaming features without moving into premium TV pricing. It combines 4K resolution with HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and a 60Hz panel that supports DLG 120Hz. Fire TV provides access to a broad app ecosystem, while 34W speakers support Dolby Audio and DTS technologies. AirPlay 2, Miracast, three HDMI ports and 32GB storage make it versatile.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED panel with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Processor Quad-core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G52 GPU. Refresh rate 60Hz with DLG 120Hz mode. HDR HDR10+, HLG and Filmmaker Mode. Audio 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X. Operating system Fire TV with Alexa voice assistant. Reasons to buy QLED panel delivers vibrant colours. Fire TV interface offers a broad app ecosystem. Reason to avoid Not a native 120Hz panel. Only 2GB RAM may limit long-term responsiveness.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the vibrant QLED picture, Fire TV interface and sound output. Users also appreciate AirPlay support, while some note that serious gamers may want a native 120Hz panel.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Xiaomi if you want a colourful QLED screen, Fire TV experience, decent gaming features and useful connectivity at a relatively accessible 55-inch TV price.

The Vu Vibe DV stands out for combining a QLED display with unusually powerful built-in audio. Its 55-inch 4K panel supports Dolby Vision, while the integrated soundbar delivers 88W output with Dolby Atmos. Google TV provides a familiar smart interface with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support. HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM also make it suitable for console gaming. The 60Hz panel and modest 400-nit brightness remain its main limitations.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED panel with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Processor Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM. Refresh rate 60Hz with VRR support. HDR HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Audio 88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Atmos. Operating system Google TV with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. Reasons to buy 88W audio is unusually powerful for a TV. QLED panel delivers lively colours and good detail. Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate limits high frame rate gaming. Black levels are not Mini LED class.

What are buyers saying? Buyers and reviewers frequently praise the lively picture, punchy 88W audio and smooth Google TV interface. Some feedback points to average black levels and a few software hiccups.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Vu if you want strong built-in audio without immediately buying a soundbar, while still getting QLED visuals, Dolby Vision and useful gaming features.

The Lumio Vision 7 is a 55-inch QLED TV focused on delivering premium sounding specifications at a competitive price. It features a 4K panel with 400-nit brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support. A BOSS processor, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage are paired with Google TV for a responsive interface. The TV also gets 30W quad-driver audio, three HDMI ports, three USB ports and built-in Chromecast.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED panel with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Processor BOSS flagship processor with 3GB RAM. Refresh rate 60Hz. HDR HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. Audio 30W quad-driver speakers with Dolby Atmos. Operating system Google TV with 64GB internal storage. Reasons to buy 3GB RAM and 64GB storage are generous. Picture and sound quality receive strong buyer feedback. Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate limits gaming performance. After-sales service can vary by location.

What are buyers saying? Buyers frequently praise its picture quality, loud sound and responsive Google TV interface. Some users have reported installation delays, while others feel the TV offers strong value for money.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Lumio if you want generous memory and storage, QLED visuals, Dolby Vision and powerful built-in audio without spending considerably more on an established premium brand.

The Philips 55MLED610/94 is the most display focused option here, using QD-Mini LED technology with local dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and gaming features including VRR and ALLM. Google TV handles the smart experience, while 36W speakers support Dolby Atmos. With 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and three HDMI ports, it combines a more advanced display system with a well equipped smart TV platform.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED panel with 3840 x 2160 resolution. Processor Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM. Refresh rate 120Hz with gaming acceleration. HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR10. Audio 36W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Operating system Google TV with 32GB storage. Reasons to buy 120Hz Mini LED panel suits gaming and movies. Dolby Vision and local dimming improve HDR performance. Reason to avoid Google TV can feel slow at times. Only 2GB RAM is modest for this segment.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback is largely positive about picture quality and sound, with the Mini LED panel getting particular praise. Some users, however, have noticed slower app opening and occasional interface sluggishness.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the Philips if picture performance is your priority. Its Mini LED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, local dimming and broad HDR support make it particularly appealing for movies and gaming.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV for your living room Screen size: Choose a size that matches your room and viewing distance instead of simply going for the biggest screen available.

Picture quality: Look for good brightness, contrast and colours, especially if your living room gets plenty of natural light.

Sound quality: Check the built in speakers and audio output options if you do not plan to add a soundbar immediately.

Smart features: A responsive interface with popular streaming apps and regular software updates can make everyday use easier.

Connectivity: Check the number of HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth and Wi Fi support based on the devices you plan to connect. Top 3 features of best smart TV

TV Display Refresh rate Audio LG NU87 55-inch NanoCell 4K 60Hz 20W Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED 4K 60Hz, DLG 120Hz 34W Vu Vibe DV 55-inch QLED 4K 60Hz 88W Lumio Vision 7 55-inch QLED 4K 60Hz 30W Philips MLED610 55-inch QD-Mini LED 4K 120Hz 36W

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