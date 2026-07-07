Buying a smart TV under ₹30,000? These are the best 4K models to buy in 2026

Are you looking to upgrade your home's entertainment system without overshooting your budget? Well, you are in luck. The Indian smart TV market has changed drastically in the past couple of years. The smart TVs available in the market right now not only offer a powerful display performance, but they also come with a smooth user interface and a strong audio. The best thing about the smart TVs available in the market right now is that buyers don't need to spend a upwards of ₹50,000 to get a decent TV in your home.

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Today, a budget of ₹30,000 can easily get you a massive 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display that is equipped with premium features such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Beyond these features, modern smart TVs under ₹30,000 run on lightning-fast, AI-driven Google TV platforms and are paired with 2GB of RAM for fluid navigation and instant app loading. So, whether you are looking for a TV for your bedroom or a lag-free display for gaming, we have spent hours testing real-world brightness, interface speeds, and sound stages to curate this list. Read on to find the most value-packed 4K smart TVs worth buying in India right now. But before that, let's take a look at the top features that you need to consider while buying a TV in India.

Factors to consider while buying a TV Screen size: You can easily get a 43-inch or a 50-inch TV in this budget. Ensure that your sitting arrangement is at least 6 feet away from a 43-inch TV and around 7-8 feet away from a 50-inch TV.

Picture quality: Look for a 4K TV that has 8 million dots as it makes up for clearer picture. Also look for HDR10 support as it will help in ensuring that bright scenes are brighter and dark screens are darker.

Operating System: You can pick between Samsung's Tizen OS and LG's WebOS, both of which are fast and easy to use. Alternatively, you can opt for a TV running Google TV, which provides users access to a large ecosystem of apps.

Connectivity: Look for TVs that have two to three HDMI ports for connecting devices such as a gaming console or a set-top box, and at least two USB ports. Also look for an HDMI eARC port for using a soundbar.

Audio features: Most budget TVs come with up to 30W speakers, which usually work well for smaller rooms. For usage in bigger rooms, you will have to connect them with a speaker or a soundbar. Also look for features such as Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos for clarity and cinema quality sound.

Best smart TVs under ₹ 30,000

The Lumio Vision 7 is designed for buyers looking for a premium viewing experience without crossing the ₹30,000 mark. Its slim-bezel design maximises screen space while the 43-inch 4K QLED panel delivers vibrant colours and sharp details. This TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, enabling improved contrast and richer highlights across supported content. For audio this TV has a 24W quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, while Google TV offers a smooth smart TV experience backed by the brand's BOSS processor, Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant.

Specifications Display 43-inch QLED, 4K UHD, 60Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Processor BOSS Processor Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, 3 x HDMI, 3 x USB, Ethernet Audio features 24W Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Operating System Google TV Smart TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Screen Mirroring, Google Play Store, Voice Remote, ALLM for gaming Reason to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Smooth performance Value for money Reason to avoid After-sales service network is still developing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this TV's picture quality, with one noting its stunning 4K resolution, and appreciate its sound quality, with one highlighting its clean separation between lows and highs. Moreover, the TV receives positive feedback for its performance, with smart features running smoothly without lag. They also appreciate its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart TV for its picture and sound quality.

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This Toshiba TV combines a slim, bezel-less design with a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display that delivers crisp visuals. The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, enhancing contrast and improving colour reproduction across compatible content. Toshiba's Regza Engine 4K further optimises sharpness, colour and picture clarity by intelligently processing every frame. Its audio is powered by 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos that offer immersive sound with clear dialogue and wider sound staging. Running Google TV, this television provides seamless access to popular streaming apps, personalised content recommendations.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K Ultra HD , LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Processor Regza Engine 4K Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet, Chromecast built-in Audio features 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Operating System Google TV Smart TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store, Voice Remote, Screen Mirroring, OTT app support Reason to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality User friendly interface Reason to avoid Boot-up time can be slightly slow

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this TV's impressive picture quality, vibrant colours, Dolby Vision support and easy-to-use Google TV interface. Many also praise the value for money, responsive voice remote and sound quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart TV for its picture quality and easy to use interface.

This Acer TV features a modern bezel-less design that gives the 43-inch 4K display an immersive look while blending well into contemporary living spaces. Its Ultra HD panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, and delivers sharper contrast, deeper blacks and more vibrant colours. Acer also incorporates Wide Colour Gamut technology and intelligent picture optimisation to improve colour accuracy and produce more lifelike visuals. On the audio front, this TV gets a 30W high-fidelity speaker system with Dolby Atmos, which offers room-filling sound. It runs Google that offers personalised recommendations.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160), LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Processor Quad-Core ARM Cortex Processor Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet, Chromecast built-in Audio features 30W speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Operating System Google TV Smart TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store, Voice Remote, Screen Mirroring, Kids Profile Reason to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Poor after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's crystal clear 4K picture quality, vivid colors, and consider it a great value for money. They also appreciate its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart TV for its picture quality.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED 43-inch Smart TV combines a premium metal bezel-less design with a vibrant 4K QLED panel. It supports features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Xiaomi's DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology, which enable the display to deliver improved brightness, deeper contrast and highly accurate colours. Furthermore, Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine 2 intelligently optimises colour, contrast and sharpness frame by frame for enhanced visual quality. On the audio front it gets a 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X, while Google TV ensures seamless access to streaming apps and voice controls.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840 × 2160), Dolby Vision, HDR10+, DLG 120Hz Processor Quad-Core Cortex-A55 Processor with Mali-G52 GPU Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (eARC, ALLM), 2 x USB, Ethernet, Chromecast built-in Audio features 34W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X Operating System Google TV Smart TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, PatchWall, Google Play Store, Kids Mode, Voice Remote Reason to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Some users report a slight lag in performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV's picture quality impressive with 4K clarity and consider it good value for money. They also appreciate its sound quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

This Philips TV features a sleek bezel-less design that gives the television a modern and premium look. Its 43-inch 4K QLED panel delivers sharp visuals with vivid colours and deeper contrast. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG that enhance brightness and shadow details, while Quantum Dot technology with a wide colour gamut produces richer, more accurate colours. It also gets Philips' Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine that further optimises sharpness, colour and motion clarity. This TV also packs 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive audio.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Processor Quad-Core Processor with Pixel Precise Ultra HD Engine Processor with Mali-G52 GPU Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI (eARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, Chromecast built-in Audio features 30W speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Operating System Google TV Smart TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store, Voice Remote, Kids Profile, Screen Mirroring Reason to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Excellent performance Reason to avoid Average responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this TV to be the best QLED model in its segment, praising its amazing picture and sound quality. The TV offers good value for money with a good balance of features and price, and customers are extremely happy with its performance and vivid colors with deep contrast.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

The Samsung Crystal Vision Pro 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV features Samsung's signature three-sided bezel-less design that offers a clean, modern aesthetic and an immersive viewing experience. The 4K Crystal UHD panel is powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, which upscales lower-resolution content while enhancing colour, contrast and clarity. The PurColor technology reproduces a wider spectrum of shades for more natural and lifelike colours, while HDR support improves brightness and shadow detail for richer visuals. On the audio front it has a 20W speaker system with Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) and Adaptive Sound, which delivers clearer dialogue and more immersive sound. This TV runs Samsung's Tizen OS.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K UHD (3840 × 2160), LED, PurColor, HDR, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming Processor Crystal Processor 4K Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 x HDMI (eARC), 1 x USB, Ethernet, AirPlay 2 Audio features 20W speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), Adaptive Sound, Q-Symphony support Operating System Tizen OS Smart TV features Smart Hub, Samsung TV Plus, Bixby, Alexa support, SmartThings, Multi View, Screen Mirroring, Gaming Hub Reason to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Tizen app ecosystem is more limited than Google TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's build quality, superb picture and sound, and responsive Tizen OS. Moreover, they consider it excellent value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

This TCL TV features a premium metallic bezel-less design that delivers a modern look. Its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, producing sharper contrast and brighter highlights. It is powered by TCL's AiPQ Processor, that enhances colour, contrast and clarity in real time, while Dynamic Colour Enhancement helps reproduce richer, more accurate colours for lifelike visuals. On the audio front it has a 24W speaker system with Dolby Atmos. Google TV completes the package with personalised content recommendations.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160), LED, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Dynamic Colour Enhancement Processor AiPQ Processor Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 x HDMI (eARC, ALLM), 1 x USB, Ethernet, Chromecast built-in Audio features 24W speakers, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Operating System Google TV Smart TV features Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store, Voice Remote, Kids Profile, Google Meet support Reason to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with positive feedback about its picture and sound performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smart TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

Top 3 features of the best smart TVs under ₹ 30,000

NAME SCREEN SIZE AUDIO OPERATING SYSTEM Lumio Vision 7 43 inches 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV 43-inch 24W Quad Speakers Google TV Toshiba 43 inches E350SP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43-inch 24W speakers Google TV Acer 43 inches Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43-inch 30W speakers Google TV Xiaomi 43 inch X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV 43-inch 34W speakers Google TV Philips 43 inches 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43-inch 30W speakers Google TV Samsung 43 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV 43-inch 20W speakers Tizen OS TCL 43 inches Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43-inch 24W speakers Google TV

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of TVs, which includes LED displays, QLED displays, OLED displays and mini-LED displays. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart TVs locks across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, audio technology, and its processor. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.