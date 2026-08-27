Buying a washing machine in 2026? 7 Best picks for Indian homes, from budget to Premium

Buying a washing machine is no longer about picking between a top-load and a front-load model based on a capacity that suits the size of your family. Instead it is finding the right model that suits the cleaning requirements of your family. For Indian homes, this calculation includes size of the family, laundry load, available space, water supply and budget. What adds to this calculation is features such as inverter motors, steam wash, built-in heaters, AI-based wash programs and Wi-Fi connectivity, which are increasingly becoming common. That said, not every feature is worth paying a premium for.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price IFB 9/6/3 kg Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresher with Steam Refresh, AI Powered, 100% Dry Clothes, 9 Swirl Wash Mimic Handwashing, WiFi & Eco Inverter Motor (WDR Executive ZMN CMS, Mocha) View Details ₹51,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, Air Wash, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (WD12FG5B34BBTL, Black) View Details ₹61,000 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹8,665 x 6 months ₹51,990 LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details ₹30,490 Buy on EMI Check Offers LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details ₹21,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Bosch 12 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, Inbuilt heater, Antibacterial Tech, 14 Wash Programs, 66L Large Drum, SoftCare Paddle, White, WGA27400IN (2026 Model) View Details ₹47,430 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

So, whether you live alone, have a small family or regularly deal with large loads of clothes, bedsheets and towels, the right washing machine can make a noticeable difference to your everyday routine. We have shortlisted seven washing machines for Indian homes in 2026, covering different budgets, capacities and use cases. From affordable models focused on everyday washing to premium machines designed for better fabric care and convenience, these picks can help you find the right balance between price, performance, features and long-term value.

Best washing machines for Indian homes

This IFB washer-dryer comes with a large 7-segment LED display and touch-and-knob controls that give it a sleek, contemporary look. The 9kg wash, 6kg dry and 3kg refresh capacities make it suitable for medium-to-large families. It also gets AI-powered washing program that detects fabric type and load weight to optimise water, wash action and cycle time, while 9 Swirl Wash mimics handwashing for effective yet gentle cleaning.

Specifications Load Type Front Load Capacity 9kg Wash / 6kg Dry Energy Rating NA No. of Wash Programs 16 Type of Motor Eco Inverter Motor Reasons to buy Great performance Good wash quality Great product quality Reason to avoid Some users reported service concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine's performance and wash quality excellent, with one mentioning it has many wash options.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its overall performance.

2. Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, Air Wash, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (WD12FG5B34BBTL, Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung washer dryer comes with an LED panel and intuitive jog-dial controls. Its large 12kg wash and 7kg dry capacities make it well suited to large families. It also gets AI EcoBubble features that combines detergent, water and air to create bubbles that penetrate fabrics for effective cleaning and improved fabric care. Its Hygiene Steam feature helps remove germs and allergens, while Drum Clean+ helps keep the drum fresh.

Specifications Load Type Front Load Capacity 12kg Wash / 7kg Dry Energy Rating 5 Star No. of Wash Programs 15 Type of Motor Digital Inverter Motor Reasons to buy Great drying performance Good wash quality Great product quality Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers cleaning performance, quiet operation, appearance and overall quality. Users also appreciate the convenience of steam washing and Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning and drying performance.

This LG washing machine comes with a black-tinted round door and Touch LED display for easy cycle selection and monitoring. Its 7kg capacity suits 3–4-member households, while 6 Motion Direct Drive adjusts drum movements for better fabric care. It gets Hygiene Steam feature that helps reduce allergens, and the stainless-steel drum supports hygienic washing.

Specifications Load Type Front Load Capacity 7kg Energy Rating 5 Star No. of Wash Programs 10 Type of Motor Inverter Motor Digital Drive Reasons to buy Great cleaning performance Low noise levels Great product quality Reason to avoid Requires adequate water pressure

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine performs well and is worth the money, with noiseless operation and outstanding cleaning performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and noiseless operations.

This LG washing machine combines a sleek Middle Black finish with an easy-to-use LED display and simple control panel. Its 8kg capacity is suitable for small-to-medium families, while TurboDrum and Punch+3 create a strong washing motion for effective cleaning. Additionally, its stainless-steel drum adds durability, and Auto Prewash helps tackle stubborn dirt before the main cycle.

Reasons to buy Great cleaning performance Low noise levels Great product quality Reason to avoid Long wash time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine's features nice and appreciate its quiet operation. They also appreciate its cleaning performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and noiseless operations.

This Bosch front-loading washing machine offers a seamless digital display for convenient cycle selection and monitoring. Its generous 12kg capacity is suited to large families, while AI ActiveWater Plus adjusts water use according to the load. The SoftCare Drum and paddles help protect fabrics, while Steam Anti Bacteria supports hygienic cleaning. An in-built heater enables hot washes, and Drum Descale helps maintain the machine for consistently effective laundry performance.

Specifications Load Type Front Load Capacity 12kg Energy Rating 5 Star No. of Wash Programs 14 Type of Motor EcoSilence Drive brushless motor Reasons to buy Great cleaning performance Great product quality Low noise level Reason to avoid Some people mention service issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washing machine's cleaning performance and durability. They also like its low noise levels.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and durability.

The Whirlpool MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX washing machine features a modern grey finish, tempered-glass lid and digital touch display for convenient cycle selection. Its 7kg capacity suits small-to-medium families, while Spiro Wash and Agipeller technology create multidirectional water and clothes movement for thorough cleaning. Its hard water wash feature helps tackle mineral-rich water, while Aqua Store and Zero Pressure Fill improve convenience.

Specifications Load Type Top Load Capacity 7kg Energy Rating 5 Star No. of Wash Programs 12 Type of Motor 360W Wash Motor Reasons to buy Great cleaning performance Easy to use Highly energy efficiency Reason to avoid Low noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washing machine's cleaning performance. They also find it highly energy efficiency and easy to use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

The Godrej washing machine gets a soft-close lid and an advanced digital display that shows the remaining programme time. Its 7kg capacity suits 3–4-member families, while Tidal Wash Technology combines the Acu Wash Drum and Turbo 6 Pulsator to create powerful water movement for better detergent penetration and dirt removal. It also gets Zero Pressure Technology that helps fill the tub even with very low water pressure, while the Magic Lint Filter and in-built soak function improve everyday cleaning convenience.

Specifications Load Type Top Load Capacity 7kg Energy Rating 5 Star No. of Wash Programs 12 Type of Motor 425W PowerMax Wash Motor Reasons to buy Great cleaning performance Easy to use Sturdy build Reason to avoid Some users report service issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washing machine's cleaning performance. They also find it easy to use and like it sturdy build.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and sturdy build.

Top features of the best washing machines in India MODEL LOAD TYPE CAPACITY TYPE OF MOTOR IFB 9/6/3 kg Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresher Front Load 9Kg Wash / 6Kg Dry Eco Inverter Motor Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble Washer Dryer Front Load 9Kg Wash / 7Kg Dry Digital Inverter Motor LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology Washing Machine Front Load 7Kg Inverter Direct Drive LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 8Kg Smart Inverter Motor Bosch 12 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Front Load 12Kg EcoSilence Drive brushless motor Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Top Load 7Kg 360W Wash Motor Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine Top Load 7Kg 425W PowerMax Wash Motor Similar articles for you I tracked my AC’s electricity use for a month: Here’s what it really cost me

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen automatic washing machines and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their drum technology, motor, AI features and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.