Buying a washing machine in 2026? 7 Best picks for Indian homes, from budget to Premium

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Buying a washing machine is no longer about picking between a top-load and a front-load model based on a capacity that suits the size of your family. Instead it is finding the right model that suits the cleaning requirements of your family. For Indian homes, this calculation includes size of the family, laundry load, available space, water supply and budget. What adds to this calculation is features such as inverter motors, steam wash, built-in heaters, AI-based wash programs and Wi-Fi connectivity, which are increasingly becoming common. That said, not every feature is worth paying a premium for.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
IFB 9/6/3 kg Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresher with Steam Refresh, AI Powered, 100% Dry Clothes, 9 Swirl Wash Mimic Handwashing, WiFi & Eco Inverter Motor (WDR Executive ZMN CMS, Mocha)View Details
₹51,990
Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble, AI Energy Mode, Air Wash, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (WD12FG5B34BBTL, Black)View Details
₹61,000
Unlock Personalized
₹8,665x 6 months₹51,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details
₹30,490
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)View Details
₹21,990
Bosch 12 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, Inbuilt heater, Antibacterial Tech, 14 Wash Programs, 66L Large Drum, SoftCare Paddle, White, WGA27400IN (2026 Model)View Details
₹47,430
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
So, whether you live alone, have a small family or regularly deal with large loads of clothes, bedsheets and towels, the right washing machine can make a noticeable difference to your everyday routine. We have shortlisted seven washing machines for Indian homes in 2026, covering different budgets, capacities and use cases. From affordable models focused on everyday washing to premium machines designed for better fabric care and convenience, these picks can help you find the right balance between price, performance, features and long-term value.
This IFB washer-dryer comes with a large 7-segment LED display and touch-and-knob controls that give it a sleek, contemporary look. The 9kg wash, 6kg dry and 3kg refresh capacities make it suitable for medium-to-large families. It also gets AI-powered washing program that detects fabric type and load weight to optimise water, wash action and cycle time, while 9 Swirl Wash mimics handwashing for effective yet gentle cleaning.
Great performance
Good wash quality
Great product quality
Some users reported service concerns
Buyers find the washing machine's performance and wash quality excellent, with one mentioning it has many wash options.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its overall performance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung washer dryer comes with an LED panel and intuitive jog-dial controls. Its large 12kg wash and 7kg dry capacities make it well suited to large families. It also gets AI EcoBubble features that combines detergent, water and air to create bubbles that penetrate fabrics for effective cleaning and improved fabric care. Its Hygiene Steam feature helps remove germs and allergens, while Drum Clean+ helps keep the drum fresh.
Great drying performance
Good wash quality
Great product quality
Premium pricing
Buyers cleaning performance, quiet operation, appearance and overall quality. Users also appreciate the convenience of steam washing and Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning and drying performance.
This LG washing machine comes with a black-tinted round door and Touch LED display for easy cycle selection and monitoring. Its 7kg capacity suits 3–4-member households, while 6 Motion Direct Drive adjusts drum movements for better fabric care. It gets Hygiene Steam feature that helps reduce allergens, and the stainless-steel drum supports hygienic washing.
Great cleaning performance
Low noise levels
Great product quality
Requires adequate water pressure
Buyers find the washing machine performs well and is worth the money, with noiseless operation and outstanding cleaning performance.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and noiseless operations.
This LG washing machine combines a sleek Middle Black finish with an easy-to-use LED display and simple control panel. Its 8kg capacity is suitable for small-to-medium families, while TurboDrum and Punch+3 create a strong washing motion for effective cleaning. Additionally, its stainless-steel drum adds durability, and Auto Prewash helps tackle stubborn dirt before the main cycle.
Great cleaning performance
Low noise levels
Great product quality
Long wash time
Buyers find the washing machine's features nice and appreciate its quiet operation. They also appreciate its cleaning performance.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and noiseless operations.
This Bosch front-loading washing machine offers a seamless digital display for convenient cycle selection and monitoring. Its generous 12kg capacity is suited to large families, while AI ActiveWater Plus adjusts water use according to the load. The SoftCare Drum and paddles help protect fabrics, while Steam Anti Bacteria supports hygienic cleaning. An in-built heater enables hot washes, and Drum Descale helps maintain the machine for consistently effective laundry performance.
Great cleaning performance
Great product quality
Low noise level
Some people mention service issues
Buyers appreciate this washing machine's cleaning performance and durability. They also like its low noise levels.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and durability.
The Whirlpool MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX washing machine features a modern grey finish, tempered-glass lid and digital touch display for convenient cycle selection. Its 7kg capacity suits small-to-medium families, while Spiro Wash and Agipeller technology create multidirectional water and clothes movement for thorough cleaning. Its hard water wash feature helps tackle mineral-rich water, while Aqua Store and Zero Pressure Fill improve convenience.
Great cleaning performance
Easy to use
Highly energy efficiency
Low noise levels
Buyers appreciate this washing machine's cleaning performance. They also find it highly energy efficiency and easy to use.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and ease of use.
The Godrej washing machine gets a soft-close lid and an advanced digital display that shows the remaining programme time. Its 7kg capacity suits 3–4-member families, while Tidal Wash Technology combines the Acu Wash Drum and Turbo 6 Pulsator to create powerful water movement for better detergent penetration and dirt removal. It also gets Zero Pressure Technology that helps fill the tub even with very low water pressure, while the Magic Lint Filter and in-built soak function improve everyday cleaning convenience.
Great cleaning performance
Easy to use
Sturdy build
Some users report service issues
Buyers appreciate this washing machine's cleaning performance. They also find it easy to use and like it sturdy build.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and sturdy build.
|MODEL
|LOAD TYPE
|CAPACITY
|TYPE OF MOTOR
|IFB 9/6/3 kg Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Refresher
|Front Load
|9Kg Wash / 6Kg Dry
|Eco Inverter Motor
|Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry), 5 Star, AI EcoBubble Washer Dryer
|Front Load
|9Kg Wash / 7Kg Dry
|Digital Inverter Motor
|LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology Washing Machine
|Front Load
|7Kg
|Inverter Direct Drive
|LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|Top Load
|8Kg
|Smart Inverter Motor
|Bosch 12 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine
|Front Load
|12Kg
|EcoSilence Drive brushless motor
|Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|Top Load
|7Kg
|360W Wash Motor
|Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine
|Top Load
|7Kg
|425W PowerMax Wash Motor
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen automatic washing machines and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their drum technology, motor, AI features and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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