Buying an air fryer? Avoid these 5 common mistakes and get the capacity right

Air fryers can easily be one of the most useful home appliances in your kitchen. From baking cookies and cupcakes to snacks, it can help you prepare for daily family meals and get-togethers, but only if you get the right one. Get the capacity wrong, and you could end up cooking in multiple batches, struggling to fit your favourite foods or paying extra for a bulky appliance you rarely fill. That is why choosing an air fryer should involve more than comparing prices, wattage and the number of cooking presets.

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Many buyers make the same mistakes when shopping for an air fryer. Some pick a small model because it looks compact and affordable, only to discover that it cannot comfortably cook enough food for the family. Others assume that a bigger basket is always better, without considering counter space, cooking habits and how much food they actually prepare at once. Features such as basket shape, temperature range, controls and cleaning requirements can also make a bigger difference to everyday use than a long list of presets.

So, how do you know which air fryer capacity is right for you? And which features are genuinely worth paying more for? Before you make a purchase, here are five common mistakes to need to avoid along with a simple guide to choosing the right capacity.

5 Common mistakes you need to avoid while buying an air fryer Here are the common mistakes you need to avoid while buying an air fryer:

- Choosing the wrong capacity: A small air fryer may not be enough for a medium-sized or large family, while an oversized model can waste counter space and money.

- Buying based only on wattage: Higher wattage does not necessarily mean better cooking. Look at heating performance, temperature range and cooking consistency too.

- Focusing on presets instead of useful features: A long list of cooking modes may sound impressive, but basket design, controls, temperature adjustment, timer settings and ease of cleaning matter more than cooking presets.

- Ignoring the basket size and shape: The capacity doesn't always tell you how much food you can cook in one layer. A wider basket can be more useful than a deeper one for foods such as fries and vegetables.

- Forgetting your kitchen space: Check the air fryer's dimensions before buying. Also consider how often you cook, what you usually prepare and whether you need a single or dual-basket model.

How to choose the right capacity air fryer for your home Here is how to choose the right capacity of air fryer for your home:

> If you have a family of one to people, choose a 2L to 4L model. It works well for small snacks, side dishes, or meals for individuals and couples.

> If you have a family of three to four people, choose a 4L to 6L model. This size fits a whole chicken or family meals without crowding the space.

> If you have a family five or more people, choose a 6L or larger model, dual-basket unit, or an air-fryer oven. This prevents the need to cook in multiple batches.

Best air fryers to buy in India

The Philips HD9252/90 is a compact 4.1L digital air fryer that is designed for everyday cooking. Its Rapid Air Technology circulates hot air to deliver crispy results with little to no added oil, while the digital touch interface provides seven preset cooking programs for foods such as fries, meat, fish, chicken and cake. It also supports adjustable temperature control up to 200°C and includes a keep-warm function for up to 30 minutes. The removable, dishwasher-safe basket makes cleanup easier.

Specifications Cooking technology Rapid Air Technology Wattage 1,400W No. of presets 7 Temperature range Up to 200°C Timer Yes Capacity 4.1L Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Easy to use Good quality Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer to be of excellent quality, easy to use, and worth the investment. The appliance performs well and cooking food evenly.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its ease of use and cooking performance.

2. Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast | 85% Less Oil, 200°C Swirl Heating Technology |10-Preset Menu|Touch Control Interface| Auto Shut-Off |2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty|Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Faber 4L Digital Air Fryer combines a compact black design with a smart touch-control panel for easy everyday cooking. Its 1,350W heating system uses hot-air technology to fry, bake, roast, grill and toast with less oil. The digital interface offers 10 preset programs, while adjustable temperature and time controls give you more flexibility for different recipes. With a 4L capacity, cool-touch handle and non-stick container, it is designed to suit smaller households and compact kitchens.

Specifications Cooking technology 360° Rapid Air Technology + Swirl Heating Technology Wattage 1,300W No. of presets 10 Temperature range Up to 200°C Timer Yes Capacity 4.1L Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Easy to use Reason to avoid Some users report issue with touch-based buttons

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer performs well and appreciate its value for money. They like its appearance, convenience, and ease of use, with one customer noting it cooks beautifully without oil.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its ease of use and cooking performance.

The Havells Prolife Brio is a compact 4.2L air fryer with a modern blue finish, transparent cooking window and non-stick silicon-coated basket. Its 1,350W heating system uses Aero Crisp 360° air-circulation technology to distribute hot air for crisp, evenly cooked food with less oil. Adjustable temperature and timer controls give you flexibility across recipes, while automatic shut-off adds convenience. The see-through window also lets you monitor food without opening the basket repeatedly.

Specifications Cooking technology Aero Crisp Technology / 360° air circulation Wattage 1,350W No. of presets NA Temperature range Up to 200°C Timer Yes Capacity 4.2L Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Good quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Timer limitations

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the air fryer's quality and find it performs well, with one mentioning that the Aero Crisp technology works like a charm. Customers find it very easy to operate.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its ease of use, quality and cooking performance.

The KENT Classic Air Fryer is a compact black 4L model with simple rotary controls, making it easy to adjust cooking temperature and time without navigating digital menus. Its 1,300W Rapid Hot Air Technology circulates hot air for crisp exteriors and tender interiors while using significantly less oil. The temperature can be adjusted from 80°C to 200°C, while the 30-minute timer and auto shut-off add convenience. It can fry, grill, roast, steam and bake.

Specifications Cooking technology Rapid Hot Air Technology / Rapid Air Circulation Wattage 1,300W No. of presets NA Temperature range Up to 200°C Timer Yes Capacity 4L Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Good quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Average built

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the air fryer's quality and find it performs well. They also find it easy to use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its ease of use and cooking performance.

The Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer has a compact black design with a digital display and touch-control panel for convenient everyday cooking. Its powerful 1,450W heating system uses 360° high-speed air circulation to cook food evenly with significantly less oil. Eight preset menus simplify cooking, while adjustable temperature and timer controls offer greater flexibility. The 4.2L basket is suitable for small families, and the auto shut-off feature adds an extra layer of convenience and safety.

Specifications Cooking technology 360° high-speed air circulation Wattage 1,450W No. of presets 8 Temperature range Up to 200°C Timer Yes Capacity 4.2L Reasons to buy Good cooking performance Good quality Easy to use Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer to be of good quality and easy to use, with quick and hassle-free home cooking capabilities. The appliance performs well, cooking items evenly and efficiently, and customers appreciate its versatility for everyday use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its ease of use and cooking performance.

Top features of the best air fryers in India MODEL WATTAGE CAPACITY NO. OF PRESETS PHILIPS Digital Airfryer HD9252/90 1400W 4.1L 7 Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer 1350W 4L 10 Havells Prolife Brio Air Fryer 4.2L 1350W 4.2L NA KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W 1300W 4L NA Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 1450W 4.2L 8 Similar articles for you Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight at 12AM: 5 wireless home theatre deals to consider

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen air fryer models and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooking technology, temperature controls and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.