Buying an iPad for work or study? Here are the models worth getting for less than ₹1 lakh

iPads are one of the best tablets available in the market right now. They are versatile devices that are packed with features, offer a balance between portability, performance, and battery life, and support one of the largest ecosystem of apps. All of these features make them ideal for students, professionals and creators. Be it attending online classes, taking notes, editing documents, managing presentations, or handling everyday productivity tasks, iPads can manage almost anything with ease. While this is great for buyers, it can also be a bit challenging, especially when picking the right model from Apple's entire iPad lineup.

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For those of you who don't know, Apple's iPad lineup go all the way beyond ₹1 lakh in terms of pricing. However, you don't have to empty all your pockets to buy an iPad model that meets all of your requirements. There are several iPad models that offer excellent performance and are available for significantly less. So in this guide, we'll walk you through the top five iPad model for students and professionals.

Best iPad models to buy under ₹ 1 lakh

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The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M5) is designed for users who need desktop-class performance in a highly portable form factor. Its ultra-slim 5.3mm chassis and lightweight design make it easy to carry between classrooms, offices, and meetings. The 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED display delivers exceptional colour accuracy with HDR brightness up to 1600 nits, and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered Apple's latest M5 chip with a powerful CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine that handles multitasking, AI-powered workflows, video editing, and demanding productivity apps with ease. Other features include support for Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, Stage Manager, and Apple Intelligence.

Specifications Display 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED, 2420 x 1668 resolution, 120Hz ProMotion, P3 Wide Colour, HDR, True Tone Processor Apple M5 chip RAM & Storage 128GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C Camera 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Audio Four-speaker audio system, four studio-quality microphones Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Operating System iPadOS 18 Reason to buy Smooth performance Long battery life Vibrant display Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this iPad's stunning OLED display, describing it as one of the best screens available on a tablet. Many users highlight the speed of the M5 processor, fluid performance, and effortless multitasking.

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Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, battery and display.

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The Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3) balances performance with portability, and value. Its slim aluminium design and large 13-inch Liquid Retina display make it ideal for students, professionals, and creators. The display supports P3 Wide Colour, True Tone technology, and a fully laminated panel with anti-reflective coating. Powered by Apple's M3 chip, the tablet handles productivity apps, note-taking, video editing, multitasking, and AI-powered workflows with ease. Additionally, it support Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Intelligence.

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Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2732 x 2048 resolution, IPS panel, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, 600 nits brightness, Fully Laminated Display Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C Camera 12MP Wide Rear Camera, 12MP Landscape Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Audio Landscape Stereo Speakers, Dual Microphones Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Operating System iPadOS with Apple Intelligence support Reason to buy Smooth performance Large display Premium build Reason to avoid Some users feel battery life could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this iPad's large display, fast M3 processor, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration. They also appreciate its sturdy build.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, display and build quality.

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The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) is built for users who want near-Pro performance in a lightweight and portable design. It comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that supports P3 Wide Colour, True Tone technology, and a fully laminated panel. It is powered by Apple's M4 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, the iPad Air excels at multitasking, note-taking, content creation, AI-powered workflows, and productivity tasks. Additionally, it features support for features like Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2360 x 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, Fully Laminated Display, Anti-Reflective Coating, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple M4 chip RAM & Storage 12GB Unified Memory, 128GB Storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB-C (10Gb/s), Optional 5G on cellular models Camera 12MP Wide Rear Camera, 12MP Landscape Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Audio Stereo Speakers, Dual Microphones Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Operating System iPadOS 26 Reason to buy Excellent performance Vibrant display Premium build Reason to avoid 60Hz screen refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this iPad for its outstanding performance, premium construction, and smooth iPadOS experience. Many users highlight the M4 chip's ability to handle multitasking, video editing, note-taking, and productivity workloads effortlessly.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and display.

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The Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) is the most portable iPad in Apple's lineup, which combines powerful performance with a compact and lightweight design. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features P3 Wide Colour and True Tone technology, which makes it excellent colour accuracy for reading, note-taking, creative work, and media consumption. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, the tablet handles multitasking, gaming, content creation, and Apple Intelligence features with ease. Its compact size makes it ideal for students, professionals, and frequent travelers who need a capable productivity device that can fit comfortably in one hand or a small bag.

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Specifications Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, Fully Laminated Display, Anti-Reflective Coating, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple A17 Pro chip RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C Camera 12MP Wide Rear Camera, 12MP Landscape Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Audio Landscape Stereo Speakers, Dual Microphones Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Operating System iPadOS with Apple Intelligence support Reason to buy Excellent performance Battery life Portable build Reason to avoid 60Hz screen refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this iPad's portability, performance, and premium build quality. Many users describe it as the ideal tablet for reading, note-taking, browsing, and entertainment because of its compact size and lightweight design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and battery life.

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The Apple iPad 11-inch (A16) is a versatile tablet that combines a sleek aluminium design with a large display, making it ideal for students, professionals, and everyday users. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colours, while True Tone technology automatically adjusts the screen's colour temperature for a more natural viewing experience. Powered by the A16 chip, the tablet offers smooth performance for multitasking, note-taking, document editing, video streaming, and productivity apps. Combined with Apple Pencil support and all-day battery life, it serves as a capable work-and-study companion.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, 2360 x 1640 resolution, True Tone, 500 nits brightness, sRGB Colour Space Processor Apple A16 chip RAM & Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C Camera 12MP Wide Rear Camera, 12MP Landscape Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage Audio Landscape Stereo Speakers, Dual Microphones Battery Life Up to 10 hours of web browsing Operating System iPadOS Reason to buy Excellent performance Great display Good sound quality Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the iPad's top-notch quality, fast performance, and excellent display, particularly the Liquid Retina display, making it ideal for studying, note-taking, and online classes. The device receives positive feedback for its sound quality and smooth operation.

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Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, display and battery life.

Top 3 features of the best iPads under ₹ 1 lakh

NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR OPERATING SYSTEM Apple iPad Pro (M5) 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED Apple M5 chip iPadOS 18 Apple iPad Air with M3 chip 13-inch Liquid Retina Display Apple M3 chip iPadOS with Apple Intelligence support Apple iPad Air (11″) (M4) 11-inch Liquid Retina Display Apple M4 chip iPadOS 26 Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display Apple A17 Pro chip iPadOS with Apple Intelligence support Apple iPad 11-inch A16 chip 11-inch Liquid Retina Display Apple A16 chip iPadOS

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets including iPads and Android tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of iPads across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, display, battery life and factors that impact its performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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FAQs Which iPad is best for students in 2026? The standard iPad and iPad Air are among the best options for students. Is an iPad good enough to replace a laptop? For many users, yes. With support for keyboards, multitasking features, cloud storage, and productivity apps like Microsoft Office and Google Workspace, modern iPads can handle most everyday work and study tasks. How much storage do I need on an iPad? For basic use, 128GB is sufficient. Should I buy an iPad with Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular? A Wi-Fi-only model is suitable for most users. A cellular model is worth considering if you frequently travel or need internet access without relying on Wi-Fi hotspots. Is the iPad mini worth buying in 2026? Yes. The iPad mini is an excellent choice for users who prioritize portability, reading, note-taking, travel, and one-handed use without sacrificing performance.