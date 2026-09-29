Buying your first air fryer? Here are 5 features worth spending extra on

Buying your first air fryer can be a bit confusing, especially if you haven't tried your hands on it before. You not only need to consider the capacity of the appliance but also the features that you want to get and the wattage that you want. Then there is the question whether you want digital controls or manual controls. All of these factors make it difficult for anyone, more so, the first time buyers to decide the model that they would like to buy.

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While an affordable air fryer can handle everyday cooking needs, spending a little more on the right features can make a noticeable difference to your cooking experience. Think of features such as adjustable temperature controls, presets for popular dishes, a family-friendly capacity and a basket that is easy to clean. Depending on your cooking habits, these additions could save time, simplify meal preparation and make your air fryer more useful in the long run.

However, a higher price tag does not automatically mean better performance. The key is to identify the features that match your kitchen, family size and everyday cooking requirements.

So, if you are planning to buy your first air fryer, here's an easy buying guide for you.

Factors to consider while buying an air fryer Here are all the factors that you need to consider while buying an air fryer:

- Capacity: The capacity of an air fryer determines how much food you can prepare in one batch. A 3 – 4L model is suitable for individuals and couples, while families of 4 to 5 members should choose a model with 5 – 7L capacity. Similarly, families with more than 5 members or those who frequently entertain guests should consider models with 8L or more capacity.

- Wattage and power consumption: Most household air fryers in India operate between 1,200W and 2,000W. Higher wattage can help with faster cooking. But actual performance also depends on airflow, design and temperature control. Also higher wattage model can also up your electricity bill.

- Temperature range and controls: Look for adjustable temperature settings, typically ranging from around 80°C to 200°C. Apart from this, digital controls can make precise adjustments easier, while manual dials are simpler to use.

- Cooking presets and functions: If you plan on making fries, chicken, vegetables, fish and baking frequently, look for dedicated preset for these. This can simplify cooking for beginners. Some models also offer reheating, dehydrating and roasting functions, which can further simplify your everyday cooking.

- Ease of cleaning: Another factor to consider is how easy it is to clean the basket that holds all the food and leftover grease. A removable basket with a non-stick coating makes everyday cleaning easier. Check whether the basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe and whether food tends to collect in hard-to-reach corners.

- Safety features: In addition to above-mentioned factors, look for features such as automatic shut-off, overheat protection, a cool-touch handle and a stable, non-slip base.

5 features worth spending extra on while buying an air fryer If you are a first time buyer, here are five features that you shouldn't miss

- Larger cooking capacity: Capacity is one of the first features worth paying extra for, particularly for families. A compact 3–4L air fryer may work well for one or two people, but a 5–7L model can be more practical for families. A larger basket can reduce the need to cook multiple batches of fries, vegetables, chicken or snacks, especially if you entertain guests frequently.

- Precise temperature and time controls: An air fryer with adjustable temperature and accurate digital controls gives users better control over different recipes. It also lets users customize the dishes based on their specific preferences.

- Multiple cooking modes: If you want your air fryer to replace or supplement other kitchen appliances, consider spending extra on a model with useful cooking functions such as air frying, roasting, baking, grilling, reheating and dehydrating. However, choose functions based on what you actually cook rather than simply counting the number of presets.

- Easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe components: If you plan on using the air fryer frequently, having a removable basket or dishwasher safe components can make a huge difference.

- Dual-basket or flexible cooking design: For families or people who regularly prepare complete meals, a dual-basket air fryer can be worth the additional cost. It allows you to cook two foods simultaneously, potentially with different temperatures or cooking times.

Best air fryers to buy in India

The Havells Prolife Crystal is a 5L digital air fryer designed with a sleek black body, touch controls and a see-through window for monitoring food while it cooks. Its 1500W power output works with Aero Crisp Technology for rapid air circulation and reduced-oil cooking. The fryer offers 8 auto preset menus with preheat functionality, while adjustable temperature and timer controls give you more flexibility for different recipes. It also gets a dehydrator mode that further expands its everyday cooking capabilities.

Specifications Capacity 5L Wattage 1500W Number of presets 8 Cooking temperature 80°C–200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Special features Aero Crisp Technology, digital touch control, LED display, see-through window, preheat function, dehydrator mode, temperature control and automatic shut-off Reason to buy Good design Great performance Easy to use Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer easy to use and appreciate its stylish appearance, with many praising its multiple cooking modes and preset options. The appliance delivers crispy results without the need for flipping food, and customers value its oil-free cooking capabilities.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its ease of use and cooking performance.

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The Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer combines a compact black design with a 4.2L basket, digital touch controls and an LED display. Its 1450W heating system uses 360° high-speed air circulation to cook food quickly and evenly with less oil. It gets eight preset menus that simplify everyday cooking, while adjustable temperature and timer controls offer flexibility for different recipes. It comes with a non-stick basket that is dishwasher-safe, and automatic shut-off adds convenience and safety during regular use.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Wattage 1450W Number of presets 8 Cooking temperature 80°C–200°C Timer Yes Special features 360° high-speed air circulation, digital touch controls, LED display, automatic shut-off, non-stick basket, dishwasher-safe components Reason to buy Good overall quality Great performance Easy to use Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer to be of good quality, easy to use, and worth the price. The appliance performs well, cooking food quickly and efficiently while using very little oil. They appreciate its convenience for everyday use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its ease of use and cooking performance.

The Bosch CrispMaxx Serie 6 is a 7.2L air fryer designed for family-sized cooking, with a powerful 1800W heating system and high-speed air circulation for crisp results with little oil. Its touch controls provide preset cooking programs for everyday foods, while the illuminated viewing window lets you monitor food without opening the drawer. The temperature can be adjusted from 40°C to 200°C, and the Shake Alarm reminds you to turn or shake food midway through cooking.

Specifications Capacity 7.2L Wattage 1800W Number of presets 7 Cooking temperature 40°C–200°C Timer Adjustable digital timer Special features Illuminated viewing window, Shake Alarm, touch controls, high-speed air circulation, Keep Warm function, dishwasher-safe removable grid Reason to buy Good build quality Great performance Easy to use Low noise level Reason to avoid Some dishes need manual adjustment

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer to be of top-notch quality, easy to use with user-friendly controls, and appreciate that it heats up quickly and turns out perfectly crispy results every time.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its build quality and cooking performance.

The Philips NA120/00 has a compact black design with a 4.2L capacity, which makes it suitable for everyday cooking. Its 1500W heating system works with RapidAir technology and a StarPlate bowl to circulate hot air for evenly cooked, crispy food with less oil. Its analog design uses separate temperature and timer knobs, while its 12-in-1 cooking methods cover frying, baking, grilling, roasting, reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Wattage 1500W Number of presets 7 Cooking temperature 80°C–200°C Timer 0-60 minutes Special features RapidAir Technology, StarPlate bowl, analog temperature and timer controls, 12-in-1 cooking functions, dishwasher-safe non-stick components Reason to buy Good build quality Low oil consumption Easy to use Reason to avoid Lack of markings makes it difficult to use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate that it uses very little oil for cooking. They consider it versatile and good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its overall quality and cooking performance.

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO AF180IN combines a large 6.2-litre basket with a powerful 2000W heating system for fast, high-heat cooking. Its Max Crisp Technology uses superheated air at up to 240°C, while variable airflow is designed to distribute heat evenly. The digital air fryer offers six cooking functions: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. Its dishwasher-safe basket and adjustable crisper plate add convenience for everyday cooking.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Wattage 2000W Number of presets 6 Cooking temperature 40°C–200°C Timer Digital timer Special features Max Crisp Technology, Smart Variable Airflow, PTFE/PFOA/PFAS-free cooking surface, dishwasher-safe basket, adjustable crisper plate, auto shut-off Reason to buy Good design Good cooking performance Value for money Reason to avoid Some people suggest premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air fryer's quality excellent and appreciate its crispy results, with one customer noting it matches traditional tandoor-cooked chicken. The appearance receives positive feedback, and while the functionality is generally good.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its design and cooking performance.

Top features of the best air fryers in India MODEL WATTAGE CAPACITY NO. OF PRESETS Havells Prolife Crystal Digital Air Fryer 5L 1500W 5L 8 Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 1450W 4.2L 8 Bosch CrispMaxx Digital Air Fryer XL 7.2L 1800W 7.2L 7 PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00 1500W 4.2L 12 Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 2000W 6.2L 6 Similar articles for you Best premium robotic vacuum cleaners for Indian homes: What do you actually get for ₹30000– ₹60000?

The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen air fryer models and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their heating technology, preset cooking modes and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.