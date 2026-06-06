Can a tablet replace your laptop? Here's what you need to know before switching

FAQs

Can a tablet run Microsoft Office?

Yes, most modern tablets support Microsoft Office apps and can handle everyday document, spreadsheet and presentation work comfortably.

Do I need a keyboard with a tablet?

For productivity tasks, a keyboard significantly improves the experience and can make a tablet feel much closer to a laptop.

Are tablets better for travel?

Generally, yes. Tablets are lighter, more compact and often deliver excellent battery life compared to many laptops.

Can tablets be used for photo editing?

Yes, modern tablets can handle photo editing very well, though professional workflows may still benefit from desktop software.

Will laptops become obsolete because of tablets?

Not anytime soon. Tablets continue to improve rapidly, but laptops remain essential for many professional and specialised workloads.