Can a vacuum cleaner replace daily sweeping? Here's what every Indian home should know

FAQs

Do vacuum cleaners remove fine dust and allergens?

Yes, vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters can capture fine dust particles, pollen, and allergens that are difficult to remove through regular sweeping.

How much electricity does a vacuum cleaner consume?

Corded vacuum cleaners generally consume more power during operation, while cordless models use rechargeable batteries. Using a vacuum cleaner for 15–30 minutes daily typically has a minimal impact on monthly electricity bills compared to larger home appliances.

Can vacuum cleaners clean sofas, mattresses, and curtains?

Yes, many vacuum cleaners come with specialised attachments for cleaning upholstery, mattresses, curtains, cushions, and car interiors.

Which vacuum cleaner is best for Indian homes?

The best vacuum cleaner for Indian homes include Dyson, Philips, Eureka Forbes, ECOVACS, and Dreame.

What features should I check before buying a vacuum cleaner in India?

Important features to consider include suction power, filtration system, battery life, dustbin capacity, weight, attachments and maintenance cost.