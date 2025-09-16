Can Dreame F10 robot vacuum cleaner handle pet hair, spills, and Indian floors? We put it to the test

There’s a strange kind of satisfaction to coming home and finding the floors already clean. No sweat, no fight with hair tumbleweeds, no last-minute panic before guests arrive. The Dreame F10, launched in India only recently, promises to give families the one thing money usually cannot buy: free time. After testing this robot vacuum in a flat with a pet, it’s clear this little gadget is a workhorse with a handful of clever tricks.

Design The F10 is an understated disc - shiny on top, with a matte edge that hides smudges better than most. At about 34cm wide and less than 10cm high, it slips under most beds and sofas. The dustbin is a roomy 570ml, so you’re not always emptying it, and the mop tank holds 235ml which is enough to cover a couple of typical Indian bedrooms without refilling. The rubber brush is a tiny engineering win. Even for homes with long-haired pets, tangles shouldn’t be an issue in the beginning. Over time, I’m expecting it to struggle with my dog’s hair.

Suction and mopping Here’s where the Dreame F10 really shines. Suction is rated at up to 13,000Pa. In repeated use, it picked up flour, hair, dust bunnies, food crumbs, and that mysterious fine dust tracked in from outdoors. It boosts the suction automatically for carpets with a ‘Carpet Boost’ mode that works as promised, pulling up grit that stick vacuums often miss. Mopping is no afterthought either. Water flow is adjustable and it doesn’t soak or streak the floors, just leaves them looking fresh. For most Indian homes, this means tile, marble, and even wood floors come up clean with less fuss.

Navigation and mapping Anyone who’s seen a vacuum robot pinballing around aimlessly will appreciate the F10’s pathfinding. It quickly scans and saves the shape of your home, recognising obstacles like furniture legs and bowls (and skips stair drops without drama). The Dreame Home app makes mapping, zones, and routines easy. I set up no-go and no-mop zones on carpets, and the F10 respected those boundaries. Schedules for routines mean you can ‘set and forget’ the cleaning. Even first-time users described the app as easy, and Alexa/Google Assistant support is handy if you want to show off with voice commands.

Performance What matters is real-world use. The F10 tackles 20mm door sills, uneven tile work, and the random charging cables that turn up in Indian living rooms. Testing on a typical day - crumbs from breakfast, dust from open balconies, pet fur near doorways - the difference after one run was obvious. No robot is perfect with corners or edges, but the results on both hard floors and area rugs stood out, even compared to stick vacuums. Mopping is best for light cleaning and doesn't replace weekly deep scrubs. On a full charge, it runs for about 4-5 hours, enough to clean a small home or flat in one go. When the battery gets low, it docks, charges, and resumes where it stopped. No self-emptying base, so you’ll need to empty the dustbin yourself every few days, but it’s easy. Replacing the filter and brush is as simple as a regular sweep. As for voice control, it’s a nice addition, but the app experience is a lot better and seamless. However, sometimes, the app can forget your home map and may get confused. Restarting it does the trick for most troubleshooting.