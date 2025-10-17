Subscribe

Can fridge magnets raise your electricity bill? Here’s what the experts say

Fridge magnets are everywhere, but some believe they might raise your energy bills. Explore why this myth exists, what sparks the concern, and how it affects your fridge.

Aishwarya Faraswal
17 Oct 2025

Are fridge magnets and power bills related? Debunking the common myth.
Are fridge magnets and power bills related? Debunking the common myth.(Pixabay)

Fridge magnets are a popular way to personalise your kitchen, often showcasing travel souvenirs, family reminders, or quirky artwork. But with rising energy costs and modern smart refrigerators, many homeowners wonder: Do magnets on your fridge increase electricity consumption?

Here’s what the experts have to say about it.

Do magnets affect fridge performance?

Matthew Glynn, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Hisense U.K., explains, “Fridge magnets do not impact a refrigerator’s performance or energy efficiency. The magnetic fields produced by standard household magnets are extremely weak and cannot interfere with the internal cooling system.” Therefore, the simple answer is that fridge magnets do not impact refrigerator performance.

Supporting this view, Professor Selim Şeker, Chair of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Üsküdar University, adds that the energy generated by a magnet is virtually zero. “Refrigerators operate at 500–1000 watts and at 50 hertz, while magnets produce nearly no measurable energy. They simply cannot affect the appliance,” he says.

Even the Spanish utility company Endesa confirms that magnets are too weak to cross the fridge door and influence its machinery.

Smart fridges are safe too

Modern smart refrigerators feature touchscreens, sensors, and wireless connectivity. Glynn notes, “These components are either non-magnetic or electromagnetically shielded, so magnets pose no threat.”

There is a minor caveat for older models that use magnetic reed switches to detect whether the door is open or closed. Placing a magnet over such a switch could potentially misread the door’s status, but this is uncommon in contemporary appliances.

The real risk: Cosmetic damage

While magnets won’t increase your energy bill, they can cause scratches or marks, especially on stainless steel or high-gloss finishes. Glynn and appliance manufacturers recommend using flat, well-coated magnets and regularly cleaning both the fridge surface and magnets.

Moisture trapped under magnets can also lead to rust over time. Some manufacturers, including GE and Whirlpool, advise being selective with magnets on stainless steel or fingerprint-resistant finishes to avoid long-term cosmetic damage.

What actually affects energy bills

Even though magnets are harmless, certain habits can increase electricity use. Frequently opening the fridge, leaving the door open for extended periods, cramming it too full, or neglecting coil cleaning can all force the appliance to work harder, adding to your energy bill. Proper fridge management is far more important than worrying about magnets.

The bottom line is that your fridge magnets are safe for your appliance and energy bills. The main concern is scratching or rusting if not handled carefully. Display your souvenirs with confidence, but consider using high-quality, flat magnets and keeping the fridge surface clean.

