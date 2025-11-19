Can hot and cold ACs really replace room heaters in Indian winters? 7 models that get very close

Every winter the same question comes back. Do you really need a separate room heater when you already have an AC on the wall. In cities across North India, families move from one plug point to another with blowers, rods and oil filled radiators, while the split AC just sits there, waiting for April.

Hot and cold ACs promise to change that and turn one machine into your year round comfort setup. But can they actually handle a sharp north Indian winter night on their own.

In this story we look at that question in a clear, real world way. We break down how hot and cold ACs heat a room, what changes when the temperature outside drops, and how much of a difference insulation and room size make. Along the way we have picked seven hot and cold AC models that get very close to replacing a room heater for typical Indian bedrooms, and explain where they work best and where they still have limits.

This LG Dual Inverter Split suits people who want one unit for both seasons and see hot and cold ACs as a way to stop shifting plug in heaters. It cools on sticky nights, warms nippy mornings, and copper coils keep it working well across seasons.

The HD filter with anti virus layer makes indoor air feel calmer to breathe when traffic dust and fumes outside start to feel harsh.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Type Hot and cold split AC Compressor Dual inverter Modes Convertible 5 in 1, VIRAAT mode Airway 4 way swing Filter HD filter with anti virus Key Features 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Heating And Cooling Function, Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled Reasons to buy Works for both summer cooling and winter heating so one unit handles most of the year. VIRAAT mode and 4 way swing help the room feel comfortable more quickly. Reason to avoid 3 Star rating means power bills may rise if you run it many hours daily. Price is higher than basic cooling only split ACs.

Many buyers mention strong cooling, useful heating in city winters, and like the cleaner feel from the HD filter.

Because it lets you rely on a single AC across seasons instead of keeping separate heaters at home.

Panasonic positions this 1.5 ton inverter as a year round partner for homes turning to hot and cold ACs. It manages winter chill and summer stickiness, and Wi Fi control lets you adjust room settings from your phone.

PM 0.1 filtration targets finer dust so indoor air feels easier after roadside traffic. Heating mode lets you keep windows closed, giving relief from outside air and helping you breathe cleaner inside.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Cooling power 17743 British Thermal Units Smart features Wi-Fi, app control Filter PM 0.1 filter Airflow 4 way swing Reasons to buy Seven in one convertible modes give some control over cooling and heating power across seasons. Wi-Fi support and smart features suit people who like managing the AC from phone or voice. Reason to avoid 3 Star rating means power use can be higher than 5 Star rivals on heavy daily use. Installation plus smart features push the price above basic non smart split units.

Most buyers mention quick cooling, useful winter heating, and indoor noise levels that stay comfortable for bedrooms.

It brings hot and cold ACs together with Wi-Fi control for people who want one unit for most seasons.

This Voltas 1.5 ton inverter suits people who want hot and cold ACs instead of extra heaters. It cools bedrooms in peak summer and adds warmth in winter, so one indoor unit manages most weather at home.

Anti fungi features and filters keep indoor air cleaner and cut dust from windows. This AC will surely help give some relief from outside air so you can breathe cleaner air inside your home.

Specifications Type Hot and cold inverter split AC Filter Anti fungi feature Modes 4 in 1 adjustable Technology Inverter Key features 4 Way Swing, Air Purification Filter, Dust Filter, HEPA filter Cooling power 54 Kilowatts Reasons to buy One unit can handle daily cooling and moderate winter heating for typical bedrooms. Anti fungi feature helps keep coils and airflow more comfortable in humid conditions. Reason to avoid 3 Star rating can mean higher bills for very heavy daily use. Heating comfort may drop in very large rooms or extremely cold nights.

Many buyers mention decent cooling, useful winter heating and are satisfied with Voltas brand support in their area.

Good for households wanting one AC instead of juggling separate heaters.

For buyers comparing hot and cold ACs, this 1.5 ton Godrej inverter aims to manage both muggy evenings and chilly nights with one outdoor unit. Twin rotary compressor and anti freeze thermostat help the system cope with changing weather while copper coils carry the load.

Its filters and closed room use can ease some pressure from dusty outdoor air so you breathe cleaner air at home almost every single day.

Specifications Thermostat Anti freeze feature Compressor Twin rotary Type Hot and cold inverter split Cooling Power 5.2 Kilowatts Filter Anti Dust Filter Reasons to buy One AC manages summer cooling and mild winter warmth for mid sized rooms. Twin rotary setup aims for smoother running in daily use. Reason to avoid 3 Star rating can add to bills if you run it for many hours each day. Lacks Wi-Fi features that some buyers now expect in new ACs.

Buyers usually mention strong cooling, helpful heating in city winters and are okay with noise levels.

Suited to homes that want some shield from outdoor dust and prefer breathing cleaner air indoors.

For people who are curious about hot and cold ACs, this 1 ton Daikin inverter focuses on rooms that need both summer cooling and winter warmth. It suits city flats where you want one AC running across seasons instead of shifting heaters and fans around the room.

The PM 2.5 filter helps soften dust and fumes so this AC can give relief and let you breathe cleaner air at home.

Specifications Features Hepta Sense, Dew Clean Compressor Inverter swing Condenser Copper built Key features 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Heating & Cooling Function Operation -10°C to 54°C, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display Reasons to buy Suits small bedrooms where you want one AC for cooling and gentle winter heating. PM 2.5 filter helps tackle finer dust so indoor air feels lighter than the streets outside. Reason to avoid One ton capacity will feel limited for bigger rooms or halls. Lacks Wi-Fi control, which some buyers now look for in new ACs.

Most buyers talk about quick cooling for small rooms and appreciate the cleaner air feel from the PM 2.5 filter.

Pick it if you want to try hot and cold ACs in a smaller room without jumping to a larger tonnage.

Hitachi targets buyers who want hot and cold ACs that can stretch a bit beyond normal room loads. This 1.5 ton Shizen model uses expandable technology to push cooling or heating output when weather swings hard and the room starts to feel heavy.

Its dust filter and closed room use can ease some pollution from streets so this AC helps you breathe cleaner indoor air through busy Indian city days.

Specifications Features Heating And Cooling Function, Odour-free air, Penta Sensor, SuperFine Mesh Filter, Xpandable Cooling power 17400 British Thermal Units Tech Expandable mode Filter type Dust and antibacterial Compressor Tropical rotary Reasons to buy Expandable technology can lift output on tougher summer or winter days in mid sized rooms. Good match for buyers who trust Hitachi service and want one AC across most seasons. Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost than basic non inverter cooling only units. Three Star label means heavy daily use can still show up on the bill.

Many buyers say cooling is strong, heating is useful in north Indian winters and build feels solid for daily family use.

Pick it if you want cooling, heating and dust filtration in one setup so indoor air feels calmer than outside.

For homes that run air conditioners across months, Blue Star brings hot and cold ACs with a 1.5 ton inverter focus in this model. The convertible 5 in 1 setting lets you tune cooling or heating strength based on room use and outside temperature.

Its filters and multi sensor control can support cleaner indoor air so the AC gives relief from traffic dust and helps you breathe easier at home.

Specifications Sensors Multi sensor control Filter PM 2.5 with active carbon Operating range Around minus 10 to 50 degrees C Modes 5 in 1 Cooling power 500 British Thermal Units Reasons to buy Five in one convertible mode lets you trim or push output for different times of day. Multi sensor setup aims to keep room feel steady as conditions outside keep changing. Reason to avoid Extra features can raise cost against plain ACs with only basic modes. Three Star rating means frequent use needs some care with set temperatures.

Buyers often mention strong cooling, helpful winter heating and like that Blue Star service is present in many cities.

Choose it if you want hot and cold ACs that can shift power levels instead of running at one fixed setting.

Are hot and cold ACs changing how Indian families use room heaters, or just adding one more appliance to the power bill? In most homes, they’re changing how heaters are used rather than adding another random gadget. In Delhi NCR, Jaipur and Lucknow, families who bought hot and cold ACs now lean on them for bedroom heating at night and keep blowers or rods as backup for extreme nights or living rooms. So the heater moves from “daily winter essential” to “support device”. On bills, people don’t see miracles, they see a shift: fewer plugs running at once, longer AC usage. The behaviour change is real, but it’s room specific, not whole house yet.

Do hot and cold ACs make indoor air any better than traditional heaters in high pollution cities, or just move the same dirty air around? Traditional heaters only raise temperature. They don’t clean anything, and many dry out the room, which is why throats feel scratchy by morning. Hot and cold ACs still recirculate the same air but bring basic filtration into the picture. PM filters, dust filters and closed windows mean less outside soot entering during the night. You still need periodic filter cleaning and maybe a separate purifier on very bad AQI days, but compared to a bare coil heater, most people report less irritation, less smell and slightly easier breathing through the night. It’s not a cure, but it is a small improvement.

How much insulation do typical Indian flats really need for hot and cold ACs to work as promised in winter and who pays for that upgrade? Most Indian flats are built like “summer boxes”: lots of glass, light doors, gaps around frames. In that setup, even the best hot and cold ACs are fighting constant heat loss. You don’t need Western style insulation, but you do need basics: heavy curtains, sealed window gaps, stoppers under doors, maybe one decent rug in a tile heavy room. These small fixes can change how quickly the room loses warmth. Owners are usually more willing to spend on this than tenants, so renters often live with drafts and then blame the AC. The tech is fine; the building envelope is the weak link.

Factors to consider while buying a new hot and cold AC 1) Room size

Small bedroom → 1 ton

Normal bedroom → 1.5 ton

2) Your city

Works well in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow type winters

Very cold hill areas → keep a heater backup

3) Star rating

Use daily for long hours → 5 Star

Short use only → 3 Star is okay

4) Inverter

Always prefer inverter for heating and cooling

5) Heating range

Check spec like “−7°C to 52°C” on product page

6) Filters

Pick PM / dust filter if pollution is high

Top 3 features of the best hot and cold ACs

Hot and Cold ACs Key features How it works as AC & heater Types of modes LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC Dual inverter, copper coil, 5-in-1 convertible, 4-way swing, HD filter Cools in summer and reverses the cycle to blow warm air in winter. Cool, Heat, Fan, Dry, Sleep, Convertible, Turbo Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Wi-Fi control, 7-in-1 convertible, PM 0.1 filter, 4-way swing Works like a normal AC for cooling and like a heat pump for heating. Cool, Heat, Auto, Dry, Fan, AI, Convertible Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Copper coil, 4-in-1 adjustable, anti-fungi / dust filter Sends heat outside in summer and sends warm air inside in winter. Cool, Heat, Fan, Dry, Sleep, 4-in-1 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Twin-rotary inverter, copper, anti-freeze thermostat Uses the same system to cool the room or reverse and warm it. Cool, Heat, Fan, Dry, Sleep, Auto Daikin 1.0 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC 1 ton, inverter, PM 2.5 filter, copper Cools small rooms and reverses operation to give gentle heating. Cool, Heat, Dry, Fan, Auto, Sleep Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Expandable inverter, 100% copper, dust filter Uses inverter tech to cool or heat the room from the same unit. Cool, Heat, Auto, Fan, Dry, Turbo, Sleep Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Convertible 5-in-1, multi sensors, self-diagnosis, copper Works as a split AC for cooling and reverses to deliver warm air in winter. Cool, Heat, Dry, Fan, 5-in-1, Sleep, Self-diagnosis

