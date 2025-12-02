Can magnets really harm your electronics? The truth explained

Many of us grew up hearing stern warnings about keeping magnets away from TVs and computers. The fear was that even small magnets could disrupt electronics, erase data, or damage delicate components. But in reality, most of this concern is rooted in outdated technology. While magnets can still pose risks under very specific conditions, the average consumer has little to worry about.

Why magnets were once a serious concern Older devices, particularly cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs and traditional hard drives, relied heavily on magnetised components. CRT televisions use a beam of electrons directed by internal magnets onto a phosphor-coated screen to create images. Similarly, hard disk drives (HDDs) rely on magnetic platters to store and overwrite data. Introducing an external magnet near these components could theoretically distort images or corrupt data.

That said, it would require a very strong magnet placed directly on the most sensitive parts of these devices to cause permanent harm. A simple fridge magnet or magnetic toy near a CRT TV or HDD was unlikely to create noticeable problems.

Modern electronics are much safer Today’s devices are far less vulnerable. Flat-screen TVs, laptops, and smartphones rely on LCDs, LEDs, or solid-state components rather than heavily magnetised parts. Solid-state drives (SSDs), now common in most computers, store data electronically without magnetic platters, so they aren’t affected by ordinary magnets.

While the risk is drastically reduced, it’s not zero. Powerful industrial magnets can still damage modern electronics if applied directly to sensitive components. For example, a professional-grade neodymium magnet with a pulling force of 450 pounds or more could potentially interfere with even SSDs or flash storage.

When you really should be cautious Such magnets are rarely encountered in daily life. They are typically found in specialised equipment like MRI machines, magnetic cranes, or laboratory-grade research tools. Unless you’re handling such devices, the chances of accidentally damaging your electronics with a magnet are minimal.

In everyday scenarios, placing a fridge magnet on a refrigerator, attaching magnetic accessories to a laptop, or carrying small magnetic objects near a phone or TV is generally safe. Modern electronics are designed to withstand the weak magnetic fields generated by household magnets.