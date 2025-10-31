Canva launches its first AI design model to make creating graphics easier

Canva has released its first proprietary design model for its platform, aiming to compete with Adobe and other AI-driven creative tools. The launch also enhanced Canva’s suite of design automation features, allowing users to generate high-quality visuals, layouts, and content more efficiently within the platform.

The new design model is built using Canva’s extensive dataset of user-generated content and templates. It is trained to understand colours, typography, and brand consistency. It enables features like layout generation, intelligent object placement, and instant design refinement. With this, Canva enters the growing space of generative AI models like Adobe Firefly and Google Imagen.

The introduction of this model represents a significant step forward for Canva, as it signals the company’s ambition to evolve from a simple editing platform into a full-scale creative ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence. By leveraging its unique dataset and user insights, Canva aims to deliver personalised design recommendations and context-aware automation that adapts to each user’s style and needs. This approach highlights Canva’s focus on both innovation and accessibility, ensuring that its tools remain approachable while offering powerful features for professional designers.

Advertisement

Apart from these updates, Canva has also introduced enhanced “Magic Studio” tools that combine generative AI capabilities with users’ workflows. With this, users can instantly create entire presentations, social media graphics, and marketing visuals using just a text prompt in natural language. The tools also include new AI voice narration for videos, brand tone customisation, and easy content formatting.

Canva emphasised that its design model is completely safe and transparent. Canva’s AI is integrated directly into the design editor, allowing creators to stay within the ecosystem without needing to use any third-party plugins or external tools.

Canva CEO Melanie Perkins stated that the new AI developments mark a turning point in how teams and individuals design at scale. The company aims to make professional-level design accessible to everyone, regardless of their creative experience. Canva is upgrading to become a one-stop creative suite, and with this new in-house AI model, it will reach an even bigger audience. This update is rolling out globally starting this week across Canva’s free and paid tiers.