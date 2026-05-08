Car accident or traffic dispute? These dash cams under ₹15000 can record it all

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
Road trips, office commutes, and highway drives often leave drivers dealing with sudden traffic disputes, rash driving incidents, or insurance claims. A dash cam can help record what actually happened on the road and become useful evidence when needed. Many drivers now install one not just for accidents, but also for parking security and monitoring long-distance travel.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Qubo Dashcam Pro X (2026 Edition) | 2K Resolution FHD+ | Doubles up as in-Cabin Camera|NightPulse Vision | Wide FOV | Supercapacitor | Built in Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage | Built for Indian RoadsView Details
₹2,780
DDPAI Dash Cam for Car, 2K Resolution, with 3MP Camera | Emergency Accident Lock | Wi-Fi & App Control | Night Vision | 140° Wide Angle | Car Dashcam with G-Sensor | Built-in Super CapacitorView Details
₹2,699
Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date StampView Details
₹5,791
Boat 2026 Launch Hive Dashcam E1, 1296P Full HD Recording, G-Sensor Emergency Recording, Loop Recording, Low Light Vision, Wide Angle FOV, Built-in Wi-Fi, Mic, Speaker, App Support (Space Black)View Details
₹2,799
REDTIGER F17 2026 Edition 4K 3 Channel Dash Cam for Car, Upgraded STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, 4K Front + 1080P Cabin + 1080P Rear, 5.8GHz WiFi + GPS, IR Night View, WDR, 64GB Card IncludedView Details
₹16,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
I’ve used and tested multiple car accessories over the years, including dashboard cameras, Android infotainment systems, tyre inflators, and GPS trackers. While reviewing dash cams, one issue that repeatedly came up in Reddit discussions and owner forums was overheating during Indian summers. That is why features like supercapacitors, parking recording, stable app connectivity, and reliable night footage matter more than flashy marketing claims.
If you are planning to buy one, here are five dash cams under Rs. 15,000 worth considering in 2026.
The Qubo Dashcam Pro X is built for users who want complete coverage inside and outside the vehicle. It records front footage at 1440p while the rear and cabin cameras record at 1080p. The dash cam also includes Wi-Fi support, a G-sensor, loop recording, and a 3.16-inch IPS display.
One useful addition here is the supercapacitor setup instead of a battery. This design is considered more reliable in high temperatures, especially during Indian summers. The dash cam also supports H.265 compression and storage expansion up to 1TB.
Its infrared cabin lights help during low-light recording, which may benefit cab drivers and late-night commuters.
Crisp 2K QHD (1296p) video resolution
Built-in Supercapacitor for high heat resistance
Seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for mobile app access
Compact 360-degree rotatable design
The app interface can be laggy for some users
No built-in display screen
The SD card must be purchased separately
Users appreciate the clear video quality, sleek design and night vision. A few users mentioned that the app can take a few attempts to pair with the device.
This reliable dashcam is perfect for Indian summers. It provides high-definition evidence without cluttering the dashboard.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The DDPAI dash cam focuses on straightforward road recording without adding too many extra functions. It supports 2K video recording with wide-angle coverage and includes features like WDR, loop recording, emergency recording, and low-light optimisation.
Its variable-sensitivity G-sensor automatically saves important clips during sudden braking or collisions. The camera also supports continuous recording for longer drives. This model may suit users looking for a simple evidence-focused dash cam for daily driving, especially for city traffic and highway use.
Ultra HD 4K front recording with Sony IMX415 sensor
Dual-channel recording (Front and Rear)
ADAS features like lane departure warnings
Large 2.8-inch LCD screen for instant playback
Uses an older Mini-USB port instead of USB-C
The rear camera is only 1080p
Hardwire kit required for parking mode
Buyers are satisfied with the 4K clarity. License plates are easily readable even at a distance. The built-in screen is a plus. ADAS alerts are a bit too sensitive for chaotic city traffic.
Maximum protection and evidence quality. Best fit for long-distance travellers and safety-conscious owners. Front and rear coverage with professional-grade video sensors.
Blaupunkt’s DC 4050 dash cam offers both front and rear recording support. The front camera records in 2K resolution while the rear camera captures Full HD footage. The dash cam includes Wi-Fi connectivity, smartphone app support, parking monitoring, and H.265 video compression. It also supports memory cards up to 256GB.
Drivers who frequently travel on highways may benefit from its wider front view and dual-camera setup. The app control feature also allows users to quickly access recordings without removing the memory card.
Trusted German brand reliability
Extremely lightweight and portable (50g)
Supercapacitor technology for safety
Built-in microphone and speaker for audio logs
Limited 120-degree viewing angle
Maximum storage support is only 32GB
Resolution is limited to standard 1080p
This is a basic, no-nonsense camera with a "plug and play" nature. However, the 32GB storage limit quickly fills up, and the video quality is only "sufficient".
This budget-friendly dashcam from a reputable brand is ideal for city commuters.
The boAt Hive Dashcam E1 targets budget buyers looking for basic road security under Rs. 3,000. It records at 1296p resolution and includes a 126-degree field of view with an F/1.8 aperture for low-light footage.
The dash cam also gets loop recording, Wi-Fi connectivity, emergency video locking, and app-based controls. Support for storage up to 256GB allows extended recording sessions. For users buying their first dash cam mainly for safety documentation, this model keeps the setup simple and affordable.
Enhanced 1296p Full HD recording for better clarity over standard 1080p
Broad 126-degree field of view covering 4–6 lanes
High heat resistance with an operational range up to 70°C
Compact, "Smart Start" design for discreet mounting
Lacks GPS and ADAS (lane departure) features
Parking mode requires a separate hard-wire kit
Does not include a built-in display screen
Users praise its reliability and value, particularly highlighting the clear nighttime footage. While the companion app is described as user-friendly, some mention that the initial Wi-Fi pairing can occasionally be finicky.
Choose this for a dependable, budget-friendly camera from a well-known brand. It is an ideal "no-nonsense" choice for city drivers who want easy installation and solid video quality without paying for extra tech like GPS.
The REDTIGER F17 sits at the higher end of this list and focuses on multi-channel recording. It offers 4K front recording, 2.5K rear recording, and 1080p cabin footage. The dash cam uses Sony STARVIS 2 sensors designed for clearer night recordings. It also includes Wi-Fi 6 support, a touchscreen display, parking surveillance, and a supercapacitor-based design.
The bundled 128GB SD card adds convenience since buyers can start using the system immediately after installation. This setup may suit users who frequently drive long distances or want broader vehicle monitoring coverage.
Dual-band 5.8GHz Wi-Fi for ultra-fast video downloads
Sony Starvis 2 sensor for top-tier HDR night video
Includes a free 32GB SD card in the box
Large 3.18-inch IPS screen
Priced higher than most competitors
Larger footprint on the windshield
Rear camera installation is more complex
Users love the download speeds via the 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, making it easy to save clips to a phone. The video detail is superior, even in rainy or dark conditions. Some users found the suction mount bulky.
Choose this if you want the "premium" experience. It’s the best choice for tech enthusiasts who want the fastest wireless transfers and the most advanced Sony sensor technology for clear evidence in any weather.
For this guide, I reviewed recent dash cam launches, compared user feedback across retail platforms, checked Reddit discussions around reliability and overheating concerns, and evaluated features commonly needed by Indian drivers. I’ve also reviewed and researched multiple car accessories and connected driving products over the years, including cameras designed for city commutes and long-distance travel.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Like all product coverage, this article is written with editorial independence. Product mentions and rankings are based on features, usability, and overall value for intended users.
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