Carrying an iPhone all day? These power banks offer different ways to keep your battery topped up

A power bank can be useful when an iPhone has to get through a long workday, a flight or a day of travel without access to a wall socket. But capacity is only one part of the equation. Charging speed, USB-C support, wireless charging, size and even the convenience of having a built-in cable can make a big difference. The seven models in this list take different approaches. Some focus on high-speed wired charging, while others are designed around magnetic wireless charging for iPhones. Capacities also range from compact everyday options to 20000 mAh models designed for extended use. We have compared their key specifications and separated those features from the customer feedback provided on their Amazon listings.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For iPhone users who also carry tablets or USB-C laptops, the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i offers considerably more output than a basic phone-only power bank. Its 20,000mAh battery supports up to 67W output, while the integrated USB-C cable means there is one less accessory to pack. A digital display also shows the remaining battery percentage and charging status.
High output gives it scope beyond just iPhone charging
Integrated USB-C cable is convenient for newer iPhone models
Digital display makes remaining capacity easy to track
Larger capacity makes it less pocket-friendly than compact models
Older Lightning iPhones need a compatible cable or adapter
Customers praise the fast charging, support for multiple charging protocols, solid build and built-in cable. Buyers also appreciate compatibility with different devices and the battery backup. However, some consider it expensive, while its weight and bulky design attract criticism from users looking for a more portable option.
The 67W output is its defining advantage. It makes the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i more versatile for users who want one power bank for an iPhone, tablet and compatible laptop rather than a phone-only charging accessory.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The DailyObjects Loop takes a more iPhone-focused approach with Qi2-certified magnetic charging and a retractable stand. Its 20,000mAh capacity is paired with up to 15W wireless charging, while the USB-C port supports up to 20W output. The aluminium body and built-in battery display also give it a more premium feel than conventional power banks.
Magnetic wireless charging is convenient for compatible iPhones
Retractable stand can be useful for hands-free use
Aluminium construction gives it a premium design
Wireless charging is slower than high-output wired charging
300g weight is relatively substantial for a magnetic power bank
Premium pricing makes it considerably more expensive than basic wired models
Customers praise the premium aluminium finish and overall design. However, charging speed receives mixed feedback, with some users finding the 20,000mAh battery slow to charge devices. Reliability is also a concern in some feedback, while opinions on compatibility and value for money remain divided.
The Loop is aimed at iPhone users who prioritise magnetic convenience and design. Qi2 charging, a retractable stand and a large battery make it particularly relevant for users who prefer cable-free charging during travel or desk use.
Noise's 20,000mAh power bank focuses on convenience rather than wireless charging. It has an integrated USB-C cable, up to 45W fast charging and an additional USB-C port. The built-in cable is particularly handy for iPhone users with USB-C models, while the high capacity makes it suitable for long days away from a charger.
Built-in cable reduces the need to carry a separate charging lead
45W output provides plenty of headroom for compatible devices
20,000mAh capacity suits extended travel
Wired-only design does not offer magnetic wireless charging
Older Lightning iPhones require a separate compatible cable
Customers appreciate the compact design, portability and fast charging, with several buyers finding it convenient for travel. Battery backup also receives positive feedback. At the same time, charging performance and value are mixed, and some users report reliability issues, including the power bank stopping after a short period.
Its built-in USB-C cable and 45W output make it a practical option for newer USB-C iPhones. It is especially suited to travellers who want high capacity and fast wired charging without carrying a separate cable.
The Portronics Power Shutter 20K combines wired and magnetic wireless charging in one unit. It offers 15W wireless charging and 22.5W wired output, along with built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables. There is also an LED display for battery status. That combination makes it particularly useful for households with different iPhone generations.
Supports both wireless and wired charging
Built-in cables add convenience while travelling
Battery display provides a clear charge status
15W wireless charging is slower than higher-output wired charging
Built-in cables add to the overall design complexity
Customers like the power bank's camera-inspired design, quality and portability, particularly for travel. Feedback on charging speed is mixed, with some reporting quick phone charging and others describing it as very slow. Wireless charging and overall performance also receive divided feedback, with some reports of heating and failures.
The built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables give the Power Shutter 20K a practical edge for mixed iPhone use. It is worth considering if you want both magnetic wireless charging and wired charging in one travel accessory.
The Amazon Basics 20,000mAh power bank keeps things relatively straightforward while offering up to 35W fast charging. It has three outputs and can charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it useful beyond an iPhone. Its compact design and lithium-polymer battery also make it a practical option for everyday travel.
35W output offers useful charging headroom
Three-device charging suits users carrying several gadgets
20,000mAh capacity works well for longer trips
No magnetic wireless charging
Older Lightning iPhones require a suitable cable
Customers generally praise its fast charging, compact design, portability and value for money. One buyer reports being able to charge an iPhone 17 more than four times. Reliability feedback is mixed, however, with some users reporting that the unit stopped working after several months.
Its combination of 20,000mAh capacity, 35W charging and multiple outputs makes it a sensible choice for users who carry an iPhone alongside other USB-powered devices and prefer wired charging over magnetic accessories.
Ambrane's MiniCharge 20 puts a 20,000mAh battery into a compact design with an integrated Type-C cable. It supports up to 22.5W output and offers USB-C and USB-A connections, giving users some flexibility with different devices. For iPhone users, the built-in cable is especially convenient with USB-C models.
Integrated Type-C cable makes travel easier
Compact design is convenient for carrying around
Multiple charging protocols improve compatibility
Lower output than the higher-wattage models here
No magnetic wireless charging
6-month warranty is shorter than some competing products
Customers find the MiniCharge 20 easy to carry and appreciate its premium appearance. Charging speed and reliability receive mixed feedback, with some users saying it can charge phones multiple times while others report slow charging or failure after a few months. Opinions on weight and value are also divided.
Its main appeal is portability without giving up a 20,000mAh battery. The MiniCharge 20 is particularly suitable for iPhone users who travel frequently and want an integrated cable in a relatively compact package.
The boAt EnergyShroom PB200 is a straightforward 20,000mAh power bank designed around wired charging. It has two USB-A output ports and supports 12W rapid charging, with Type-C and Micro USB inputs. Its aluminium casing and Smart IC protection add practical safety features, although the charging output is modest compared with several alternatives here.
Large capacity is useful for extended trips
Two USB-A outputs allow simultaneous charging
Aluminium casing adds durability to the design
12W output is lower than most alternatives in this list
No magnetic wireless charging
Customers praise the power bank's compact design, portability and build quality. Charging speed receives mixed feedback, with some users finding it fast while others report difficulty fully charging the unit. Reliability, durability and value also receive divided opinions, including reports of early product failure.
The PB200 is mainly for users who value capacity and simple multi-device charging over high output speeds. Its two USB-A ports make it useful for carrying an iPhone alongside other accessories that still use conventional USB cables.
|Power banks
Capacity
Charging
Standout feature
|Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W
|20,000mAh
|Up to 67W
|Built-in USB-C cable
|DailyObjects Loop 20000mAh
|20,000mAh
|15W wireless
|Qi2 and MagSafe compatible
|Noise Power Series 20K
|20,000mAh
|Up to 45W
|Built-in USB-C cable
|Portronics Power Shutter 20K
|20,000mAh
|15W wireless, 22.5W wired
|Built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables
|Amazon Basics 20,000mAh
|20,000mAh
|Up to 35W
|Triple output
|Ambrane MiniCharge 20
|20,000mAh
|Up to 22.5W
|Built-in Type-C cable
|boAt EnergyShroom PB200
|20,000mAh
|12W
|Dual USB-A output
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FAQs
What capacity power bank is suitable for an iPhone?
A 10,000mAh power bank is suitable for everyday top-ups, while 20,000mAh models are better for long travel days or multiple devices.
Can a power bank fast-charge an iPhone?
Yes, provided the power bank, cable and iPhone support the required charging standards. USB-C models can benefit from suitable USB Power Delivery chargers and power banks.
Is wireless charging better than wired charging for an iPhone?
Wireless charging is more convenient, while wired charging generally offers higher charging speeds and better efficiency. The choice depends on how you use the power bank.
Can I carry a power bank on a flight?
Power banks are generally subject to airline and aviation rules based on their watt-hour rating. Check the airline's latest requirements before travelling.
Should I buy a 10,000mAh or 20,000mAh power bank?
Choose 10,000mAh for easier portability and occasional top-ups. A 20,000mAh model is more suitable when you need longer backup or want to charge multiple devices.