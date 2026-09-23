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Carrying an iPhone all day? These power banks offer different ways to keep your battery topped up

Are you looking for a power bank for your iPhone? Here are seven options across capacity, charging speed, wired and wireless charging, portability and useful features.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated23 Sep 2026, 07:14 PM IST
Compare power banks based on charging speed, capacity, portability, connectivity and compatibility before choosing one for your iPhone.
Compare power banks based on charging speed, capacity, portability, connectivity and compatibility before choosing one for your iPhone.(Xiaomi)
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A power bank can be useful when an iPhone has to get through a long workday, a flight or a day of travel without access to a wall socket. But capacity is only one part of the equation. Charging speed, USB-C support, wireless charging, size and even the convenience of having a built-in cable can make a big difference. The seven models in this list take different approaches. Some focus on high-speed wired charging, while others are designed around magnetic wireless charging for iPhones. Capacities also range from compact everyday options to 20000 mAh models designed for extended use. We have compared their key specifications and separated those features from the customer feedback provided on their Amazon listings.

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Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For iPhone users who also carry tablets or USB-C laptops, the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i offers considerably more output than a basic phone-only power bank. Its 20,000mAh battery supports up to 67W output, while the integrated USB-C cable means there is one less accessory to pack. A digital display also shows the remaining battery percentage and charging status.

Specifications

Capacity
20,000mAh
Maximum output
Up to 67W
Charging protocols
PD 3.0 with PPS, QC 3.5, QC 3.0, QC 2.0
Ports
USB-C, USB-A and integrated USB-C cable
Battery cells
3 x 6,700mAh

Reason to buy

High output gives it scope beyond just iPhone charging

Integrated USB-C cable is convenient for newer iPhone models

Digital display makes remaining capacity easy to track

Reason to avoid

Larger capacity makes it less pocket-friendly than compact models

Older Lightning iPhones need a compatible cable or adapter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the fast charging, support for multiple charging protocols, solid build and built-in cable. Buyers also appreciate compatibility with different devices and the battery backup. However, some consider it expensive, while its weight and bulky design attract criticism from users looking for a more portable option.

Why should you choose this product?

The 67W output is its defining advantage. It makes the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i more versatile for users who want one power bank for an iPhone, tablet and compatible laptop rather than a phone-only charging accessory.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The DailyObjects Loop takes a more iPhone-focused approach with Qi2-certified magnetic charging and a retractable stand. Its 20,000mAh capacity is paired with up to 15W wireless charging, while the USB-C port supports up to 20W output. The aluminium body and built-in battery display also give it a more premium feel than conventional power banks.

Specifications

Capacity
20,000mAh
Wireless charging
Up to 15W
USB-C output
Maximum 20W
Wireless standard
Qi2-certified
Material
Aerospace-grade aluminium

Reason to buy

Magnetic wireless charging is convenient for compatible iPhones

Retractable stand can be useful for hands-free use

Aluminium construction gives it a premium design

Reason to avoid

Wireless charging is slower than high-output wired charging

300g weight is relatively substantial for a magnetic power bank

Premium pricing makes it considerably more expensive than basic wired models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the premium aluminium finish and overall design. However, charging speed receives mixed feedback, with some users finding the 20,000mAh battery slow to charge devices. Reliability is also a concern in some feedback, while opinions on compatibility and value for money remain divided.

Why should you choose this product?

The Loop is aimed at iPhone users who prioritise magnetic convenience and design. Qi2 charging, a retractable stand and a large battery make it particularly relevant for users who prefer cable-free charging during travel or desk use.

Noise's 20,000mAh power bank focuses on convenience rather than wireless charging. It has an integrated USB-C cable, up to 45W fast charging and an additional USB-C port. The built-in cable is particularly handy for iPhone users with USB-C models, while the high capacity makes it suitable for long days away from a charger.

Specifications

Capacity
20,000mAh
Fast charging output
Up to 45W
Built-in cable
Integrated USB Type-C cable
Output ports
Built-in Type-C cable and USB-C
Battery indicator
LED indicator

Reason to buy

Built-in cable reduces the need to carry a separate charging lead

45W output provides plenty of headroom for compatible devices

20,000mAh capacity suits extended travel

Reason to avoid

Wired-only design does not offer magnetic wireless charging

Older Lightning iPhones require a separate compatible cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the compact design, portability and fast charging, with several buyers finding it convenient for travel. Battery backup also receives positive feedback. At the same time, charging performance and value are mixed, and some users report reliability issues, including the power bank stopping after a short period.

Why should you choose this product?

Its built-in USB-C cable and 45W output make it a practical option for newer USB-C iPhones. It is especially suited to travellers who want high capacity and fast wired charging without carrying a separate cable.

The Portronics Power Shutter 20K combines wired and magnetic wireless charging in one unit. It offers 15W wireless charging and 22.5W wired output, along with built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables. There is also an LED display for battery status. That combination makes it particularly useful for households with different iPhone generations.

Specifications

Capacity
20,000mAh
Wireless charging
15W
Wired output
22.5W
Ports/cables
Built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables
Battery indicator
LED display

Reason to buy

Supports both wireless and wired charging

Built-in cables add convenience while travelling

Battery display provides a clear charge status

Reason to avoid

15W wireless charging is slower than higher-output wired charging

Built-in cables add to the overall design complexity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the power bank's camera-inspired design, quality and portability, particularly for travel. Feedback on charging speed is mixed, with some reporting quick phone charging and others describing it as very slow. Wireless charging and overall performance also receive divided feedback, with some reports of heating and failures.

Why should you choose this product?

The built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables give the Power Shutter 20K a practical edge for mixed iPhone use. It is worth considering if you want both magnetic wireless charging and wired charging in one travel accessory.

The Amazon Basics 20,000mAh power bank keeps things relatively straightforward while offering up to 35W fast charging. It has three outputs and can charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it useful beyond an iPhone. Its compact design and lithium-polymer battery also make it a practical option for everyday travel.

Specifications

Battery capacity
20,000mAh
Maximum output
35W
Output
Triple output
Battery type
Lithium polymer
Simultaneous charging
Up to three devices

Reason to buy

35W output offers useful charging headroom

Three-device charging suits users carrying several gadgets

20,000mAh capacity works well for longer trips

Reason to avoid

No magnetic wireless charging

Older Lightning iPhones require a suitable cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise its fast charging, compact design, portability and value for money. One buyer reports being able to charge an iPhone 17 more than four times. Reliability feedback is mixed, however, with some users reporting that the unit stopped working after several months.

Why should you choose this product?

Its combination of 20,000mAh capacity, 35W charging and multiple outputs makes it a sensible choice for users who carry an iPhone alongside other USB-powered devices and prefer wired charging over magnetic accessories.

Ambrane's MiniCharge 20 puts a 20,000mAh battery into a compact design with an integrated Type-C cable. It supports up to 22.5W output and offers USB-C and USB-A connections, giving users some flexibility with different devices. For iPhone users, the built-in cable is especially convenient with USB-C models.

Specifications

Capacity
20,000mAh
Maximum output
22.5W
Input
Type-C, 20W Max
Output
Type-C 22W Max, USB-A 22.5W Max
Supported protocols
PD 3.0, QC 3.0, PPS, VOOC

Reason to buy

Integrated Type-C cable makes travel easier

Compact design is convenient for carrying around

Multiple charging protocols improve compatibility

Reason to avoid

Lower output than the higher-wattage models here

No magnetic wireless charging

6-month warranty is shorter than some competing products

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the MiniCharge 20 easy to carry and appreciate its premium appearance. Charging speed and reliability receive mixed feedback, with some users saying it can charge phones multiple times while others report slow charging or failure after a few months. Opinions on weight and value are also divided.

Why should you choose this product?

Its main appeal is portability without giving up a 20,000mAh battery. The MiniCharge 20 is particularly suitable for iPhone users who travel frequently and want an integrated cable in a relatively compact package.

The boAt EnergyShroom PB200 is a straightforward 20,000mAh power bank designed around wired charging. It has two USB-A output ports and supports 12W rapid charging, with Type-C and Micro USB inputs. Its aluminium casing and Smart IC protection add practical safety features, although the charging output is modest compared with several alternatives here.

Specifications

Capacity
20,000mAh 3.7V (74Wh)
Output
2 x USB-A
Fast charging
2-way 12W rapid charging
Input ports
1 x Micro USB, 1 x Type-C
Battery type
Li-ion-Polymer

Reason to buy

Large capacity is useful for extended trips

Two USB-A outputs allow simultaneous charging

Aluminium casing adds durability to the design

Reason to avoid

12W output is lower than most alternatives in this list

No magnetic wireless charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the power bank's compact design, portability and build quality. Charging speed receives mixed feedback, with some users finding it fast while others report difficulty fully charging the unit. Reliability, durability and value also receive divided opinions, including reports of early product failure.

Why should you choose this product?

The PB200 is mainly for users who value capacity and simple multi-device charging over high output speeds. Its two USB-A ports make it useful for carrying an iPhone alongside other accessories that still use conventional USB cables.

Top 3 features of the best power banks for iPhone

Power banks

Capacity

Charging

Standout feature

Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W20,000mAhUp to 67WBuilt-in USB-C cable
DailyObjects Loop 20000mAh20,000mAh15W wirelessQi2 and MagSafe compatible
Noise Power Series 20K20,000mAhUp to 45WBuilt-in USB-C cable
Portronics Power Shutter 20K20,000mAh15W wireless, 22.5W wiredBuilt-in Type-C and 8-pin cables
Amazon Basics 20,000mAh20,000mAhUp to 35WTriple output
Ambrane MiniCharge 2020,000mAhUp to 22.5WBuilt-in Type-C cable
boAt EnergyShroom PB20020,000mAh12WDual USB-A output

Factors to consider when buying a power bank for iPhone

  • Charging output: Check the maximum wired output and the charging protocol supported by your iPhone. Higher wattage can also make the power bank more versatile with tablets and other devices.
  • USB-C support: Newer iPhones use USB-C, so a built-in USB-C cable or USB-C output can be more convenient than carrying a separate cable.
  • Wireless charging: Qi2 or MagSafe-compatible models are useful if you want to attach the power bank directly to the iPhone. Check the wireless output before buying.
  • Capacity and size: A 20,000mAh model offers more backup but is generally heavier than a 10,000mAh option. Choose based on whether portability or extended battery life matters more.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesCarrying an iPhone all day? These power banks offer different ways to keep your battery topped up

FAQs

What capacity power bank is suitable for an iPhone?

A 10,000mAh power bank is suitable for everyday top-ups, while 20,000mAh models are better for long travel days or multiple devices.

Can a power bank fast-charge an iPhone?

Yes, provided the power bank, cable and iPhone support the required charging standards. USB-C models can benefit from suitable USB Power Delivery chargers and power banks.

Is wireless charging better than wired charging for an iPhone?

Wireless charging is more convenient, while wired charging generally offers higher charging speeds and better efficiency. The choice depends on how you use the power bank.

Can I carry a power bank on a flight?

Power banks are generally subject to airline and aviation rules based on their watt-hour rating. Check the airline's latest requirements before travelling.

Should I buy a 10,000mAh or 20,000mAh power bank?

Choose 10,000mAh for easier portability and occasional top-ups. A 20,000mAh model is more suitable when you need longer backup or want to charge multiple devices.

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