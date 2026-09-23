Carrying an iPhone all day? These power banks offer different ways to keep your battery topped up

A power bank can be useful when an iPhone has to get through a long workday, a flight or a day of travel without access to a wall socket. But capacity is only one part of the equation. Charging speed, USB-C support, wireless charging, size and even the convenience of having a built-in cable can make a big difference. The seven models in this list take different approaches. Some focus on high-speed wired charging, while others are designed around magnetic wireless charging for iPhones. Capacities also range from compact everyday options to 20000 mAh models designed for extended use. We have compared their key specifications and separated those features from the customer feedback provided on their Amazon listings.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For iPhone users who also carry tablets or USB-C laptops, the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i offers considerably more output than a basic phone-only power bank. Its 20,000mAh battery supports up to 67W output, while the integrated USB-C cable means there is one less accessory to pack. A digital display also shows the remaining battery percentage and charging status.

Specifications Capacity 20,000mAh Maximum output Up to 67W Charging protocols PD 3.0 with PPS, QC 3.5, QC 3.0, QC 2.0 Ports USB-C, USB-A and integrated USB-C cable Battery cells 3 x 6,700mAh Reason to buy High output gives it scope beyond just iPhone charging Integrated USB-C cable is convenient for newer iPhone models Digital display makes remaining capacity easy to track Reason to avoid Larger capacity makes it less pocket-friendly than compact models Older Lightning iPhones need a compatible cable or adapter

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the fast charging, support for multiple charging protocols, solid build and built-in cable. Buyers also appreciate compatibility with different devices and the battery backup. However, some consider it expensive, while its weight and bulky design attract criticism from users looking for a more portable option.

Why should you choose this product? The 67W output is its defining advantage. It makes the Xiaomi Power Bank 5i more versatile for users who want one power bank for an iPhone, tablet and compatible laptop rather than a phone-only charging accessory.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The DailyObjects Loop takes a more iPhone-focused approach with Qi2-certified magnetic charging and a retractable stand. Its 20,000mAh capacity is paired with up to 15W wireless charging, while the USB-C port supports up to 20W output. The aluminium body and built-in battery display also give it a more premium feel than conventional power banks.

Specifications Capacity 20,000mAh Wireless charging Up to 15W USB-C output Maximum 20W Wireless standard Qi2-certified Material Aerospace-grade aluminium Reason to buy Magnetic wireless charging is convenient for compatible iPhones Retractable stand can be useful for hands-free use Aluminium construction gives it a premium design Reason to avoid Wireless charging is slower than high-output wired charging 300g weight is relatively substantial for a magnetic power bank Premium pricing makes it considerably more expensive than basic wired models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the premium aluminium finish and overall design. However, charging speed receives mixed feedback, with some users finding the 20,000mAh battery slow to charge devices. Reliability is also a concern in some feedback, while opinions on compatibility and value for money remain divided.

Why should you choose this product? The Loop is aimed at iPhone users who prioritise magnetic convenience and design. Qi2 charging, a retractable stand and a large battery make it particularly relevant for users who prefer cable-free charging during travel or desk use.

Noise's 20,000mAh power bank focuses on convenience rather than wireless charging. It has an integrated USB-C cable, up to 45W fast charging and an additional USB-C port. The built-in cable is particularly handy for iPhone users with USB-C models, while the high capacity makes it suitable for long days away from a charger.

Specifications Capacity 20,000mAh Fast charging output Up to 45W Built-in cable Integrated USB Type-C cable Output ports Built-in Type-C cable and USB-C Battery indicator LED indicator Reason to buy Built-in cable reduces the need to carry a separate charging lead 45W output provides plenty of headroom for compatible devices 20,000mAh capacity suits extended travel Reason to avoid Wired-only design does not offer magnetic wireless charging Older Lightning iPhones require a separate compatible cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the compact design, portability and fast charging, with several buyers finding it convenient for travel. Battery backup also receives positive feedback. At the same time, charging performance and value are mixed, and some users report reliability issues, including the power bank stopping after a short period.

Why should you choose this product? Its built-in USB-C cable and 45W output make it a practical option for newer USB-C iPhones. It is especially suited to travellers who want high capacity and fast wired charging without carrying a separate cable.

The Portronics Power Shutter 20K combines wired and magnetic wireless charging in one unit. It offers 15W wireless charging and 22.5W wired output, along with built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables. There is also an LED display for battery status. That combination makes it particularly useful for households with different iPhone generations.

Specifications Capacity 20,000mAh Wireless charging 15W Wired output 22.5W Ports/cables Built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables Battery indicator LED display Reason to buy Supports both wireless and wired charging Built-in cables add convenience while travelling Battery display provides a clear charge status Reason to avoid 15W wireless charging is slower than higher-output wired charging Built-in cables add to the overall design complexity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the power bank's camera-inspired design, quality and portability, particularly for travel. Feedback on charging speed is mixed, with some reporting quick phone charging and others describing it as very slow. Wireless charging and overall performance also receive divided feedback, with some reports of heating and failures.

Why should you choose this product? The built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables give the Power Shutter 20K a practical edge for mixed iPhone use. It is worth considering if you want both magnetic wireless charging and wired charging in one travel accessory.

The Amazon Basics 20,000mAh power bank keeps things relatively straightforward while offering up to 35W fast charging. It has three outputs and can charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it useful beyond an iPhone. Its compact design and lithium-polymer battery also make it a practical option for everyday travel.

Specifications Battery capacity 20,000mAh Maximum output 35W Output Triple output Battery type Lithium polymer Simultaneous charging Up to three devices Reason to buy 35W output offers useful charging headroom Three-device charging suits users carrying several gadgets 20,000mAh capacity works well for longer trips Reason to avoid No magnetic wireless charging Older Lightning iPhones require a suitable cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise its fast charging, compact design, portability and value for money. One buyer reports being able to charge an iPhone 17 more than four times. Reliability feedback is mixed, however, with some users reporting that the unit stopped working after several months.

Why should you choose this product? Its combination of 20,000mAh capacity, 35W charging and multiple outputs makes it a sensible choice for users who carry an iPhone alongside other USB-powered devices and prefer wired charging over magnetic accessories.

Ambrane's MiniCharge 20 puts a 20,000mAh battery into a compact design with an integrated Type-C cable. It supports up to 22.5W output and offers USB-C and USB-A connections, giving users some flexibility with different devices. For iPhone users, the built-in cable is especially convenient with USB-C models.

Specifications Capacity 20,000mAh Maximum output 22.5W Input Type-C, 20W Max Output Type-C 22W Max, USB-A 22.5W Max Supported protocols PD 3.0, QC 3.0, PPS, VOOC Reason to buy Integrated Type-C cable makes travel easier Compact design is convenient for carrying around Multiple charging protocols improve compatibility Reason to avoid Lower output than the higher-wattage models here No magnetic wireless charging 6-month warranty is shorter than some competing products

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the MiniCharge 20 easy to carry and appreciate its premium appearance. Charging speed and reliability receive mixed feedback, with some users saying it can charge phones multiple times while others report slow charging or failure after a few months. Opinions on weight and value are also divided.

Why should you choose this product? Its main appeal is portability without giving up a 20,000mAh battery. The MiniCharge 20 is particularly suitable for iPhone users who travel frequently and want an integrated cable in a relatively compact package.

The boAt EnergyShroom PB200 is a straightforward 20,000mAh power bank designed around wired charging. It has two USB-A output ports and supports 12W rapid charging, with Type-C and Micro USB inputs. Its aluminium casing and Smart IC protection add practical safety features, although the charging output is modest compared with several alternatives here.

Specifications Capacity 20,000mAh 3.7V (74Wh) Output 2 x USB-A Fast charging 2-way 12W rapid charging Input ports 1 x Micro USB, 1 x Type-C Battery type Li-ion-Polymer Reason to buy Large capacity is useful for extended trips Two USB-A outputs allow simultaneous charging Aluminium casing adds durability to the design Reason to avoid 12W output is lower than most alternatives in this list No magnetic wireless charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the power bank's compact design, portability and build quality. Charging speed receives mixed feedback, with some users finding it fast while others report difficulty fully charging the unit. Reliability, durability and value also receive divided opinions, including reports of early product failure.

Why should you choose this product? The PB200 is mainly for users who value capacity and simple multi-device charging over high output speeds. Its two USB-A ports make it useful for carrying an iPhone alongside other accessories that still use conventional USB cables.

Top 3 features of the best power banks for iPhone

Power banks Capacity Charging Standout feature Xiaomi Power Bank 5i 20000mAh 67W 20,000mAh Up to 67W Built-in USB-C cable DailyObjects Loop 20000mAh 20,000mAh 15W wireless Qi2 and MagSafe compatible Noise Power Series 20K 20,000mAh Up to 45W Built-in USB-C cable Portronics Power Shutter 20K 20,000mAh 15W wireless, 22.5W wired Built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables Amazon Basics 20,000mAh 20,000mAh Up to 35W Triple output Ambrane MiniCharge 20 20,000mAh Up to 22.5W Built-in Type-C cable boAt EnergyShroom PB200 20,000mAh 12W Dual USB-A output

Factors to consider when buying a power bank for iPhone Charging output: Check the maximum wired output and the charging protocol supported by your iPhone. Higher wattage can also make the power bank more versatile with tablets and other devices.

USB-C support: Newer iPhones use USB-C, so a built-in USB-C cable or USB-C output can be more convenient than carrying a separate cable.

Wireless charging: Qi2 or MagSafe-compatible models are useful if you want to attach the power bank directly to the iPhone. Check the wireless output before buying.

Capacity and size: A 20,000mAh model offers more backup but is generally heavier than a 10,000mAh option. Choose based on whether portability or extended battery life matters more. Similar articles for you: These 16GB RAM laptops cover everything from everyday work and study to heavier multitasking

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.