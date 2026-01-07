CES 2026 confirms the first brands, with some models set to get Dolby Vision 2 through software updates

Dolby Vision 2 now has a real 2026 rollout, with brands and model lines attached, not just “coming soon” talk. At CES 2026, Dolby confirmed the first TV brands that will support Dolby Vision 2. They are Hisense, TCL and TP Vision’s Philips. This matters because Dolby Vision has been the HDR badge people actually notice in day to day viewing. Compared to standard HDR10, Dolby Vision uses dynamic metadata, so the TV can adjust the picture scene by scene instead of applying one set of rules to an entire film. Dolby Vision 2 is being positioned as a proper upgrade, not a minor revision.

The first Dolby Vision 2 TVs and the models confirmed so far Hisense was first linked with Dolby Vision 2 at IFA 2025, but without a clear model list. Dolby has now verified that Hisense’s 2026 RGB mini LED TVs, including the UX, UR9 and UR8, will support Dolby Vision 2. Hisense’s cheaper mini LED TVs are expected to get Dolby Vision 2 later via a software update, which means buyers will need to check the exact series before assuming support.

TCL’s approach is also update led. Dolby says TCL’s 2026 X QD mini LED TV series and C series TVs will receive Dolby Vision 2 support via a future software update. Philips is the third confirmed name. TP Vision’s Philips 2026 OLED TVs will support Dolby Vision 2 on the OLED811, OLED911 and OLED951 models. Bottom line. Dolby Vision 2 support is model specific, and for some ranges it depends on firmware arriving later.

What Dolby Vision 2 is meant to improve Dolby is targeting familiar problems, especially with streaming. Precision Black is meant to improve how dark scenes are handled so blacks look more natural, without turning shadow detail into a grey haze. It is also Dolby’s answer to the “too dark” frustration people keep bringing up with streaming shows. Light Sense is designed to adapt the picture to the lighting in the room, so the image does not fall apart when you watch during the day or with lights on.

Dolby also talks about live sports optimisation, with processing aimed at motion and picture handling for sports content, where TVs can still look either juddery or overly processed depending on the settings.

Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby Vision 2 Max Dolby is offering two tiers: Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby Vision 2 Max. Max adds a more optimised image engine and Authentic Motion, a tool designed to reduce judder while keeping motion looking natural, with more creative control rather than relying purely on the TV’s motion settings.

What is not clear yet is which of the confirmed TV models will support Dolby Vision 2, and which will support Dolby Vision 2 Max. That detail will matter once brands start putting Dolby Vision 2 on spec sheets.

Streaming support starts with Peacock Format support only matters if it shows up in real content. At CES 2026, Peacock was announced as the first streaming service to support Dolby Vision 2, alongside next gen Dolby Atmos audio encoding. It is a useful first step, but wider platform support will decide how quickly Dolby Vision 2 becomes something people actually watch in day to day use.

What to do with this if you’re buying a TV in 2026 Dolby Vision 2 is moving from demos to real products, but the rollout will be uneven across lineups. Some TVs will ship with it, others will add it later through updates, and there are two tiers that could change what “support” really means.