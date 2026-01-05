Subscribe

CES 2026: GE Profile introduces smart 4-door fridge with grocery management features

GE Profile’s new smart refrigerator combines AI, a built-in barcode scanner, and live camera feeds to simplify grocery shopping, reduce food waste, and turn the fridge into a true kitchen assistant.

Updated5 Jan 2026, 04:57 PM IST

GE Profile launches AI-powered refrigerator to transform grocery shopping.
GE Profile launches AI-powered refrigerator to transform grocery shopping.(GE Profile)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.

AI Quick Read

GE Profile has introduced a groundbreaking addition to its smart appliance lineup at CES 2026: a 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with a built-in barcode scanner, live camera system, and AI-powered kitchen assistant features. Designed to simplify grocery management and reduce food waste, the fridge represents a significant step forward in smart kitchen technology.

At the heart of the new refrigerator is a barcode scanner integrated into the water and ice dispenser. When household members run low on essentials like milk, eggs, or condiments, scanning the barcode automatically adds the item to a digital grocery list via GE’s SmartHQ app. The system recognises over four million products and can sync directly with Instacart for delivery. For items without barcodes, users can add them through voice commands or manual input via the touchscreen display or app. Lists can also be shared across household members, ensuring everyone stays informed.

A live camera feed, called FridgeFocus, further enhances efficiency by capturing real-time images of the refrigerator drawers. Users can remotely check the contents of their fridge while shopping, helping prevent overbuying and unnecessary food waste—a common problem in many households.

Beyond grocery management, the refrigerator functions as a home hub. An 8-inch touchscreen display offers weather updates, access to recipes from partners like Taste of Home, and customizable backgrounds. Voice control allows hands-free operation for adding items to lists, converting measurements, and retrieving product information. The water dispenser features sensor technology for automatic or precise filling.

Jason May, executive product director of French-door refrigeration at GE Appliances, emphasised the intuitive design: “We’re creating experiences that feel natural and effortless, turning the refrigerator into a true kitchen companion that evolves with families over time.”

The GE Profile Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant will be available in standard-depth and counter-depth models starting April 2026. Priced at $4,899, it will be sold through geappliances.com and select retailers nationwide. The fridge comes in fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, with door-in-door storage, an adjustable temperature drawer, and LED lighting.

With its AI-driven features and practical design, the new GE Profile fridge not only keeps food fresh but also simplifies daily routines, making it an essential addition to the modern smart kitchen.

