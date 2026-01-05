CES 2026 live updates: The biggest launches, gadgets, and tech trends

CES 2026 starts tomorrow, January 6, and runs through January 9 in Las Vegas, but the show always spills into the days before it. A few early launches already show what kind of tech CES is rewarding this year, quieter, tidier, and more useful. This roundup sticks to the home and daily life side of CES so far, including TVs, smart home ideas, appliances, accessories, productivity tools, and mobility tech that looks closer to real rollout than show floor theatre.

TVs and home theatre are chasing cleaner living rooms LG has brought back its ultra thin Wallpaper OLED idea with the OLED evo W6, built to sit flush to the wall using a redesigned mount. The more interesting detail is how LG wants you to wire it, which is to barely wire it at all. The W6 pairs with a Zero Connect Box that keeps ports off the panel and sends video wirelessly from a separate box placed nearby, while the TV still needs power. It’s aiming for a cleaner wall setup, with fewer visible cables. This is the kind of upgrade that sounds boring on paper, but feels excellent the moment you stop fighting cable clutter.

Samsung is also going big, showing off a 130 inch Micro RGB TV that sits at the extreme end of what a consumer TV even looks like. It’s not something most people will buy, and it isn’t trying to be. It exists to show where premium display tech is being pushed.

Smart home is getting calmer on purpose One of the more thoughtful ideas so far is the Mui Board Gen 2, a wooden wall panel that stays quiet until you touch it. The upgrade getting attention is mmWave radar aimed at sleep tracking without wearables, plus gesture control so you can do simple actions like silencing an alarm with a wave. It’s worth staying sceptical about sleep tracking claims until real world testing catches up. Still, we like the broader direction. Smart home gear is finally accepting that not everyone wants another bright screen and another set of notifications competing for attention. The only risk is the same one these minimalist smart home products always face. If the setup feels fiddly or the price climbs too far, it becomes a nice idea that stays niche.

Appliances are pitching features that save time, not attention Samsung’s appliance story is built around common household friction. Samsung is treating the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo as a fix for the basic annoyance of transferring clothes between machines, with updates focused on quicker cycles and better drying. The refreshed Bespoke AI AirDresser pitch leans into everyday clothing care, including Auto Wrinkle Care that uses air and steam to help smooth shirts. Samsung is also tying it all into a connected home approach where appliances are meant to work together instead of behaving like isolated boxes.

Accessories that fix boring problems still feel like the best CES buys Belkin’s early CES lineup is a reminder that the most useful launches are often the least dramatic. ConnectAir is a wireless HDMI solution designed for simple screen sharing at 1080p and 60Hz without depending on a Wi Fi network. It is aimed at meeting rooms, classrooms, and travel setups, basically anywhere the “just share your screen” moment turns into ten minutes of frustration. Belkin is also expanding its Qi2 25W charging lineup and travel friendly power accessories. This is the part of CES we trust the most, because it solves problems people already have. There is no new habit required. It either works and you keep it, or it doesn’t and you return it.

Personal productivity is becoming hardware again Plaud’s NotePin S is a simple update that matters more than it sounds. The new model adds a physical button, replacing haptic control so starting a recording is not a guessing game. Plaud is also pushing a desktop app that captures audio from online meetings and keeps your recordings and notes together in one place. The appeal is simple, it saves you from replaying meetings just to pull out action points. The part we’ll watch closely is not the hardware, it’s the etiquette. Recording tools only stay useful if people use them responsibly and clearly.

The fun side of CES is still here SwitchBot’s Obboto desk light is the kind of gadget CES never stops producing, half playful and half oddly satisfying. It is a pixel style globe light with thousands of LEDs that can show animations, user images and GIFs, and music visualisations, along with a few built in mood modes. We don’t need to pretend this is essential. It’s here because CES has space for charm, and sometimes that matters too.

