CES 2026: Samsung debuts 130 inch Micro RGB TV, upgrades Bespoke AI appliances with Gemini

Samsung walked into CES 2026 with two clear priorities. A new display category it wants people to take seriously, and a bigger AI push across appliances that are already packed with screens and sensors. The headline TV announcement is the 130 inch Micro RGB model, the R95H. Samsung is calling it the world’s first Micro RGB TV in that size and it is very obviously the showpiece. It comes with a framed design approach and a Glare Free layer to reduce reflections, which matters when the screen is huge enough to catch every light source in the room.

Micro RGB is Samsung’s way of rebuilding the light source. The company says the panel uses sub 100 micrometre red, green, and blue LEDs that emit light independently. The claim is tighter control of colour and brightness compared to conventional backlit setups, with more precise handling of bright highlights and dark scenes.

Samsung is leaning on a long list of processing features to back that claim. It is naming Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Color Booster Pro, and Micro RGB HDR Pro as the tools doing the heavy lifting. Alongside those, Samsung is highlighting a colour coverage claim too, saying it hits full BT.2020 through its “Micro RGB Precision Color 100” label.

This is also not being framed as a one model flex. Samsung has already pointed to a Micro RGB range planned for 2026 in multiple sizes, with 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115 inch models mentioned, and the 130 inch sitting above the rest as the top tier.

On software and features, Samsung is positioning the R95H as more than a panel. It is pairing the TV with its Vision AI Companion pitch and calling out support for HDR10+ Advanced and Eclipsa Audio. It is also adding AI-led features and app integrations, including Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, plus viewing modes like AI Football Mode Pro and AI Sound Controller Pro. The broader point is that Samsung is treating its flagship TV like a platform, not just a screen.

Then you move to the other half of Samsung’s CES 2026 story, the Bespoke AI appliance updates. This is where Samsung wants its “AI home” idea to feel practical rather than abstract.

The Family Hub refrigerator is being used as the anchor. Samsung is treating the fridge screen like a daily dashboard, with Now Brief for schedule style updates and FoodNote for food tracking and recipe suggestions. The bigger headline is assistant integration. Samsung says it has integrated Google Gemini into the Family Hub refrigerator and describes it as the first such integration inside a home appliance.

For cleaning, Samsung is spotlighting the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra. The company says it uses built in cameras and AI recognition to identify objects and liquids, including clear spills. It also calls out an EasyPass Wheel designed to help it get over thresholds and mats. Samsung adds that the robot can wash mop pads at high temperatures and sanitise them with 100 degrees Celsius steam, which is one of the few claims that is instantly understandable even if you do not care about smart home ecosystems.

The most useful appliance changes, though, are the ones that sound small. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is getting shorter wash to dry cycles, improved drying, and an auto opening door after wash only cycles to reduce odours. Samsung is also bringing in a lower priced version with a smaller screen, which feels like a quiet admission that appliance screens are becoming the new pricing ladder.