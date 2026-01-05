CES 2026: Smart home innovations that are ready to steal the tech show

CES has always been a glimpse into the future, but CES 2026 feels different. This year, big home appliance brands aren’t just talking about smarter homes, they’re showing how technology could quietly take work off our hands, blend into our living spaces, and even understand us better. From robots that promise a “zero-labour home” to TVs that look more like art installations, here are the home-focused announcements that stood out at the world’s biggest tech show.

LG CLOiD Home Robot

LG CLOiD Home Robot wants to take over your chores

LG’s CLOiD home robot could be the closest thing yet to a real-life robot housekeeper. Unlike today’s single-task robots that only vacuum or mop, CLOiD is being positioned as a multi-skilled helper capable of folding laundry, assisting with cooking, and even emptying the dishwasher.

LG says the robot relies heavily on AI to understand complex household environments and adapt to different tasks, rather than following rigid commands. If it works as promised, CLOiD could signal a major shift in home robotics from niche gadgets to genuinely useful domestic assistants. CES 2026 will mark its first public demonstration, and all eyes will be on how naturally this robot can move, think, and help around a real home setup.

Dreame’s Floor Lamp Hair Dryer

Dreame’s Floor Lamp Hair Dryer is as strange as it sounds.

Dreame turned heads with a product that blurs the line between beauty tech and home décor. Its new $700 hair dryer looks like a sleek floor lamp, and doubles as one too, complete with built-in LED lighting.

The idea is simple but unusual: hands-free hair drying while you sit on the couch, scroll your phone, or watch TV. While the device wasn’t fully operational during CES Unveiled, Dreame says it’s set to launch by the end of the year. Whether this becomes a lifestyle must-have or a quirky experiment remains to be seen, but it’s a clear sign that appliance makers are thinking beyond traditional form factors.

Samsung’s 130-Inch Micro RGB TV

Samsung’s 130-Inch Micro RGB TV redefines ultra-premium viewing.

Samsung went big — literally — by unveiling the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV. Designed to look less like a television and more like an architectural feature, the display is framed using Samsung’s “Timeless Frame” design philosophy, making it resemble a massive gallery window rather than a screen.

Under the hood, the TV packs Samsung’s most advanced picture technologies, including Micro RGB AI Engine Pro and HDR10+ ADVANCED support. With 100% coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut and glare-free technology, the display aims to deliver stunning realism even in bright rooms. Integrated audio within the frame ensures sound scales naturally with the massive visuals, reinforcing Samsung’s vision of “technology as art” for next-generation homes.

Samsung’s Family Hub Fridge

Samsung’s Family Hub Fridge finally listens to you.

Smart fridges are getting more intuitive, too. Samsung announced a hands-free update for its Family Hub refrigerators, allowing users to open and close the fridge door using voice commands through Bixby.

Simple phrases like “Open the door” or “Shut the fridge door” will soon do exactly that, a small feature that could make a big difference when your hands are full of groceries. It’s a practical upgrade that shows how voice control is moving beyond novelty and into everyday convenience.

Ultraloq Bolt Sense uses your face and palm to unlock the door

The Ultraloq Bolt Sense smart lock. focuses on invisible smart access.

Security tech also had a strong showing, with Xthings introducing the Ultraloq Bolt Sense smart lock. Instead of relying on fingerprints or apps, the lock combines facial recognition with palm vein authentication for touch-free access.

Palm vein scanning reads patterns beneath the skin, making it more reliable than fingerprints, even if your hands are wet or dirty. Because it uses near-infrared light, it works in complete darkness too. It’s a glimpse into a future where home security feels seamless, fast, and almost invisible.

Vex, a robot cameraman for your pet

Vex is a camera that follows your pets and records them.

Pet tech took a playful turn with Vex, a small robot companion designed to follow your pet around and film their day. Unlike static pet cameras, Vex actively moves, tracks your pet, and uses AI to stitch together a highlight video.

