Change this small setting on your TV for clearer display quality

Sit with a new TV for a few days and a strange thing happens. At first, everything feels sharp and vibrant. Then the cracks start to show. Faces look a little too smooth. Dark scenes feel flat. Fast motion seems oddly dramatic, like the screen is trying too hard to impress. That’s usually the moment people start questioning the panel. Was this the right model? Did I pick the wrong brand? Should I have gone bigger, newer, more expensive? What rarely comes up is the idea that the TV is doing exactly what it was told to do. Just not for your living room.

Why most TVs look better in showrooms than at home Most televisions are tuned for showrooms. Bright spaces. Overhead lighting. Rows of screens competing for attention. To stand out there, manufacturers push brightness, sharpen edges aggressively, and layer on motion processing. That tuning makes sense under fluorescent lights. It makes far less sense once the TV is in a quieter home environment.

You can see this approach across brands. Samsung’s default modes lean into punch and contrast, especially on its Crystal and QLED TVs. LG’s out-of-box settings on many LED models favour brightness and colour pop to grab attention quickly. Even Sony, known for restraint, often ships TVs in Standard mode, which still applies more processing than most films or series need.

The one change that brings everything back into balance The simplest way to undo all of this is changing the picture mode. Switching to Movie, Cinema, or Filmmaker Mode doesn’t magically upgrade the panel. What it does is pull the TV back from the edge. Colours calm down. Motion smoothing steps aside. Contrast stops being forced. The image starts resembling what the camera captured, not what the showroom demanded.

Samsung’s Filmmaker Mode disables most motion interpolation and excess sharpening. LG’s Cinema and ISF modes prioritise colour accuracy and shadow detail, especially noticeable in darker scenes. Sony’s Cinema or Custom modes let its processing focus on natural motion rather than exaggerated smoothness.