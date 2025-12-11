ChatGPT can now edit photos and PDFs as Adobe brings Photoshop, Express and Acrobat to the chatbot

Adobe is bringing some of its best-known apps directly into ChatGPT, letting people edit images, design graphics and manage PDFs inside the chatbot instead of jumping between separate windows. Photoshop, Adobe Express and Acrobat are now integrated with ChatGPT, so users can type what they want to do and have the chatbot trigger the right Adobe tool in the background. The company is framing this as a way to match how people already work with AI, using quick prompts and chat based instructions. It also gives Adobe access to ChatGPT’s huge audience of hundreds of millions of weekly users. The tools are free to use inside ChatGPT from today on desktop, web and iOS. Adobe Express support is already live on Android, while Photoshop and Acrobat are expected to arrive there soon. Users will still need an Adobe account to use the apps from inside ChatGPT.

For images, users can ask ChatGPT to use Photoshop for specific edits instead of loading a separate editor and hunting for tools. That includes changing selected parts of a picture, cleaning up or blurring the background, adjusting exposure, brightness or contrast, and applying visual effects. Once an effect is applied, sliders appear so people can tweak how great the change should be, instead of redoing the prompt from scratch.

Adobe Express handles quick design work. Inside ChatGPT, users can pull in existing templates, create themed creatives for social media or marketing, animate elements, and swap in their own text or images. For many people who find full design software overwhelming, this prompt-first approach makes it easier to create a basic graphic quickly, especially for smaller teams and creators who do not live inside Creative Cloud all day.

View full Image Edit PDFs in ChatGPT. (Adobe)

Acrobat brings document and PDF tasks into the same chat window. Users can ask ChatGPT to merge files, edit text, pull out tables, or summarise a long report. They can then follow up with more questions about the document in the same conversation. For heavier edits or more advanced tasks, there is still an option to move the file into the full Acrobat app and continue there.

Adobe stressed that the ChatGPT tie-in is not about replacing its pro interfaces, but about giving people a quicker way to start common jobs. Professionals can use it for fast mock-ups, quick photo fixes or routine PDF edits, then shift to the full app once the work becomes more complex. Newer users, students and small businesses might instead spend most of their time working inside the chat and only move to the full app when they are ready.

Adobe hasn’t shared any financial details of its agreement with OpenAI. It said the goal is to showcase its key tools to new audiences inside AI platforms that are already part of their daily routine. The move builds on Adobe’s push over the past year to add AI helpers across Photoshop, Express and Acrobat, and on its recent work on cross-app assistants that sit across its creative tools.