ChatGPT may soon watermark AI images for free users but not for premium accounts

ChatGPT might soon introduce a watermarking system for AI-generated images, but it could apply only to those using the tool for free. As per a report by AndroidHeadlines, a new update discovered in the beta version of the app hints at the development of a watermark label that could be automatically applied to images produced by ChatGPT’s image generation tool.

The beta code includes a reference to an internal tag labelled image gen watermark for free, indicating that the watermark may only be added to images created by users who are not paying subscribers. Interestingly, testers have noticed a new option in the image interface called Save without watermark. This option appears in the menu that opens when users click on the three dots in the image preview screen. It is believed that this feature would be available only to paying users, giving them the flexibility to download watermark-free images.

What we know so far? The feature has not yet been made public and is currently visible only in the test builds. OpenAI has not officially commented on the update, and the feature might still be under consideration. There is a chance it may be changed or even scrapped before being launched. Watermarking generated content is a growing trend in AI, especially as more concerns arise about how synthetic content can be used. Adding visible marks to AI-generated images could help distinguish them from real ones and reduce the risk of misinformation. It would also improve transparency in the use of AI tools.

That said, allowing paid users to opt out of watermarking might be OpenAI’s way of supporting professionals who want cleaner visuals for commercial or artistic use. Creative industries often prefer unmarked images, especially in design or publishing.