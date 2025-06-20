ChatGPT now lets you create and edit images on WhatsApp, here’s how to get started and what to expect

Cross-service ChatGPT integration just got a serious upgrade and now WhatsApp is part of the action. If you have ever wanted to create or edit images without leaving your chat window with GPT’s advanced capabilities, that is now possible. What does this OpenAI update mean? You can generate images right inside WhatsApp. No need to install extra apps or switch between tabs. Just start a conversation and watch your ideas take shape.
This new feature is available for free in regions where ChatGPT is officially supported on WhatsApp. You can interact with the chatbot using text, images or even voice notes. The process is designed to be simple and accessible for anyone who wants to try their hand at AI-powered creativity.
There are a few things to know before you jump in. Free users can create one image per day. After that, you will need to wait about 24 hours before you can try again. If you have a paid ChatGPT subscription, you get a higher daily limit. Not everyone can link their account yet and the process can sometimes be a bit slow. OpenAI is still rolling out the feature and making improvements.
Getting started is straightforward. Here is what you need to do
ChatGPT on WhatsApp is not just about images. You can ask for recipes, get help with writing, or even upload photos for quick descriptions. It is a handy little productivity boost that fits right into your daily conversations. It doesn’t matter whether you need a social media caption or want to try something creative, this tool is built to make things easier.
OpenAI is not the only one bringing AI to WhatsApp. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has its own Meta AI assistant with image generation. Perplexity is another tool offering similar features. So if you are curious, you have plenty of options to explore.
If you want to see what AI can really do, this new WhatsApp feature is worth a try. Your next chat could become a mini art project or just a bit more fun than usual.
