ChatGPT now lets you create and edit images on WhatsApp, here’s how to get started and what to expect

Cross-service ChatGPT integration just got a serious upgrade and now WhatsApp is part of the action. If you have ever wanted to create or edit images without leaving your chat window with GPT’s advanced capabilities, that is now possible. What does this OpenAI update mean? You can generate images right inside WhatsApp. No need to install extra apps or switch between tabs. Just start a conversation and watch your ideas take shape.

This new feature is available for free in regions where ChatGPT is officially supported on WhatsApp. You can interact with the chatbot using text, images or even voice notes. The process is designed to be simple and accessible for anyone who wants to try their hand at AI-powered creativity.

There are a few things to know before you jump in. Free users can create one image per day. After that, you will need to wait about 24 hours before you can try again. If you have a paid ChatGPT subscription, you get a higher daily limit. Not everyone can link their account yet and the process can sometimes be a bit slow. OpenAI is still rolling out the feature and making improvements.

How to use ChatGPT image generation on WhatsApp Getting started is straightforward. Here is what you need to do

Save the official ChatGPT WhatsApp number, +1 800 242 8478, to your contacts

Open WhatsApp and send a greeting to start the chat

When prompted, link your OpenAI account by following the secure link and logging in

Send a prompt describing the image you want or share a photo for a creative twist, like turning your selfie into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration

Wait a few minutes and your generated image will appear in the chat ChatGPT on WhatsApp is not just about images. You can ask for recipes, get help with writing, or even upload photos for quick descriptions. It is a handy little productivity boost that fits right into your daily conversations. It doesn’t matter whether you need a social media caption or want to try something creative, this tool is built to make things easier.

OpenAI is not the only one bringing AI to WhatsApp. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has its own Meta AI assistant with image generation. Perplexity is another tool offering similar features. So if you are curious, you have plenty of options to explore.