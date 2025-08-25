ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is hiring in New Delhi: Job roles, eligibility and more

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is preparing to expand its operations in India by setting up its first office in New Delhi later this year. While the exact location has not been disclosed, the decision to expand into India shows the growing importance of the country in the global artificial intelligence landscape. With one of the largest user bases of ChatGPT, India is becoming a priority market for OpenAI.

OpenAI: Job Details OpenAI has officially begun hiring for its upcoming office in New Delhi. At present, OpenAI has announced three job openings for its operations in India. All roles fall under the sales category:

Account Director, Digital Natives

Account Director, Large Enterprise

Account Director, Strategics

Candidates interested in these roles can apply directly through OpenAI’s official careers page. The process is fully online, which allows applicants to complete their submissions without waiting for office details.

The expansion into India comes at a time when ChatGPT’s usage in the country has grown significantly. India has the largest student user base on the platform, and the number of active weekly users has increased fourfold over the past year. To meet this rising demand, OpenAI recently introduced its most affordable subscription plan priced at $4.60 (Rs. 399) per month, which aims to make the service accessible to millions of internet users across the country.

However, the company’s rapid growth has not been without hurdles. OpenAI is currently facing legal challenges in India, as some media outlets and publishers allege that their content was used to train AI models without consent. OpenAI has denied these claims. Alongside legal scrutiny, the company also faces competition from rivals such as Google’s Gemini and AI startup Perplexity, which are offering premium features at no cost to users in India.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the India office launch as an initial step toward building “AI for India, and with India,” highlighting the importance of a local team in shaping solutions tailored for the country. Pragya Misra, who has so far been the company’s sole representative in India, confirmed that additional hires and new initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.