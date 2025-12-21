Check out these air purifiers for your room and stay safe as GRAP-IV curbs return in Delhi-NCR: Picks for every budget

GRAP-IV curbs are back across Delhi-NCR this week, with stricter limits that can affect daily routines, including construction activity and commuting. If you are buying an air purifier right now, the tricky part is not the brand name. It is choosing the right capacity for your room size, how long you will run it each day, and what filter replacements will cost over a year.

Our Picks 355 Sq Ft Clean Electrostatic Filter Three Speed Control 930 Sq Ft Coverage Dual H13 HEPA Purifier Bacteria Reduction Claim FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price 355 Sq Ft Clean Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White View Details ₹13,499 Check Details Electrostatic Filter Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty View Details Get Price Three Speed Control Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details ₹5,148 Check Details 930 Sq Ft Coverage Sharp Air Purifier For Home Fx-S120M-H|Wi-Fi Connectivity,Remote Operation Capability,Pm 2.5 Display|Real Time Indicator For Air Quality,Temperature,Humidity. (930 sq ft) View Details ₹47,490 Check Details Dual H13 HEPA Purifier LEVOIT Air Purifier For Home Bedroom,Available For California,Dual H13 Hepa Filter Remove 99.97% Dust Mold Pollen Pet Dander,Desktop Air Cleaner For Smoke,Odor With Aromatherapy,100% Ozone Free,White View Details ₹13,522 Check Details View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

In this list, we are keeping it practical with picks across budgets, plus quick checks on coverage, night noise, filter type, and what “smart” features are actually useful. We will also share simple placement and usage tips so the purifier works as intended, not just on paper.

Coway Airmega AIM AP 0623B targets small to mid spaces, cleaning up to 355 sq ft with a consistent air pull, making it an air purifier for room use where doors open often.

Its filter is rated for 8500 hours, roughly 1.5 to 2 years, and Coway claims 99.999% removal down to PM 0.01 and viruses. A 7 year motor warranty helps when you want fewer service calls at home.

Specifications Coverage Up to 355 sq ft Filter life 8500 hours claim Removal claim 99.999% down to PM 0.01 Engine Sealed filter free IP5X Warranty 7 years motor Reasons to buy Long filter life means fewer replacement runs. Sealed IP5X engine suits dusty homes and schools. Reason to avoid Coverage is better for small to mid rooms, not large halls. Filter replacements can be costly and availability may vary.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon reviewers mention that the unit feels easy to run, the airflow is noticeable in mid sized rooms, and the long filter rating reduces shopping for spares. Some note that replacement filters are not cheap and stock varies by city.

Why choose this product?

Choose it if you want a set and forget air purifier for room use up to 355 sq ft, with fewer filter swaps over a year. The sealed IP5X design suits dusty areas, and the long motor warranty lowers worry.

ELECTROSTATIC FILTER 2. Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 | Removes 99.97% of pollutants as small as PM 0.3 | Up to 5 year Electrostatic filter life | Max coverage up to 1076 sq. ft. | Auto and Night modes | 2 Yr Warranty Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Dyson Hushjet Purifier HJ10 is built for larger spaces, rated to cover up to 1076 sq ft, and it doubles as an air purifier for room corners that need quick circulation for families.

Dyson says it captures 99.97% of particles down to PM 0.3, using an electrostatic filter that can last up to five years. Auto mode reacts on its own, while Night mode stays subdued.

Specifications Coverage Up to 1076 sq ft Removal claim 99.97% down to PM 0.3 Filter life Up to 5 years claim Modes Auto, Night Controller Type Amazon Alexa, Button Control, Google Assistant, iOS Reasons to buy Higher coverage suits bigger rooms and open layouts. Long filter life claims can reduce replacement frequency. Reason to avoid Two year warranty is shorter than some rivals. Filters and spares can be expensive over time.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers tend to praise the strong air projection, auto mode response, and the low noise feel in Night mode. Some wish the warranty was longer than two years, and a few point out that Dyson filters can be pricey.

Why choose this product?

Pick this air purifier for room use when you need coverage and Auto and Night modes for daytime and sleep. Dyson’s electrostatic filter is rated up to five years, so replacement trips can be less frequent if price suits you.

Honeywell Air Touch V1 is meant for bedrooms and study corners up to 235 sq ft, using a pre filter, H13 HEPA and activated carbon stack. It fits as an air purifier for room use without bells.

Honeywell claims 99.99 percent removal of indoor particles and odours. A filter change light and three speed control keep things simple, and it draws 12W while running at around 29 dB on low.

Specifications Coverage Up to 235 sq ft CADR 152 m3 per hour Filtration Pre filter, H13 HEPA, Activated carbon Noise 29 dB on low Power 12W Reasons to buy Three stage filtration with H13 HEPA plus carbon suits daily home use. Low power draw makes long running hours easier on the bill. Reason to avoid No built in pollution readout, so you rely on speed settings. Best suited to smaller rooms, not wide open halls.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon feedback often says the unit is simple to run in a bedroom, with air feeling fresher within 10 to 15 minutes. Some buyers mention the buttons can need a second press, and a few miss built in sensing features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if your room is under 235 sq ft and you want three stage filtration with H13 HEPA plus carbon, without app setup. The filter change light helps planning, and low power draw suits long daily runs at home.

Sharp FX S120M H targets rooms up to 930 sq ft, with WiFi control and a display for PM2.5, temperature and humidity. It works as an air purifier for room setups where you want readings.

Sharp lists Plasmacluster ion tech and dual filtration, with a 99.97 percent capture claim. Auto mode adjusts fan speed, and the app lets you track filter life and change reminders from your phone anytime, easily.

Specifications Coverage Up to 930 sq ft CADR 702 m3 per hour Controls Wi-Fi app control, remote operation Display PM2.5, temperature, humidity Reasons to buy Wi-Fi control and on unit readings help day to day monitoring. Coverage and CADR suit bigger rooms and halls. Reason to avoid It is a heavier unit, so you may not want to move it often. Filter replacements can add up, so check local availability before buying.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

On Amazon, the FX S120M H sits around 3.9 stars from 80 plus ratings. Buyers like the Wi-Fi control and the screen readout, but several flag the price and ongoing filter costs as points to watch on the first day.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for big rooms up to 930 sq ft when you want Wi-Fi control, on unit PM2.5 plus climate readouts, and app based filter tracking. It suits homes that like Auto mode doing the fan changes without constant tweaking.

Havells Studio Meditate AP250 works as a smart air purifier for room use, blending WiFi, app and voice controls with a real-time AQI display. It’s rated for home setups up to 450 sq ft.

The SpaceTech Air Purification module combines a TiO2 layer with an integrated H14 HEPA filter to trap finer particles. It also monitors indoor air in real time through the connected Havells app.

Specifications Coverage Up to 450 sq ft Filtration SpaceTech TiO2 + H14 HEPA Controls WiFi, app, voice Display Real-time AQI Controller Type Amazon Alexa, Android, Google Assistant, iOS Reasons to buy H14 HEPA + TiO2 combo targets micro particles. App and voice control improve convenience. Reason to avoid Requires Wi-Fi setup to access all functions. Filter module replacement cost is higher.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the build and connectivity, noting steady air readings and visible AQI change after a few hours. Some mention the app feels basic and the filter module could use clearer life tracking within the app display system.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for smart control and consistent filtration if you want a connected air purifier for room use. It balances modern tracking with advanced HEPA protection and works well for mid-sized rooms or apartment living spaces.

LEVOIT’s dual H13 HEPA setup is aimed at small spaces, offering an air purifier for room conditions like pet dander, smoke and mild odours. The aromatherapy tray lets users add essential oils while running quietly in bedrooms.

It removes 99.97 percent of particles down to 0.3 microns, runs ozone-free, and suits desks or side tables. The simple interface helps users switch between fan modes easily during sleep or work.

Specifications Coverage Up to 219 sq ft Filter Dual H13 HEPA Extras Aromatherapy tray Noise 25–30 dB Particle Retention Size ‎0.3 Micron Controller Type ‎Amazon Alexa Reasons to buy Compact and silent enough for bedrooms. Dual filter setup improves purification consistency. Reason to avoid Not suitable for large rooms. Lacks app or smart control features.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon users highlight its quiet run and noticeable freshness overnight. Many mention it helps with pet odour and smoke. Some feel the coverage area is limited for big rooms, but they find it reliable for focused use in bedrooms.

Why choose this product?

Select this air purifier for room if you need a quiet, compact purifier that works effectively in smaller areas. It adds aromatherapy without producing ozone and keeps the air consistently clean during daily home use.

Honeywell Air Touch U2 extends its range to large rooms, covering 1008 sq ft with WiFi and Alexa control. This air purifier for room setups adds a seven-stage filtration including H13 HEPA and activated carbon.

It features a PM2.5 display, filter life indicator, and auto fan adjustments. Honeywell claims 99.99 percent removal of pollutants, including micro allergens, providing steady circulation for home or office.

Specifications Coverage Up to 1008 sq ft Filtration Seven-stage H13 HEPA + Carbon Control WiFi, Alexa voice Display PM2.5, filter life Special Feature ‎Air Purification Filter Reasons to buy Large coverage with seven filtration stages. Alexa and app integration for quick control. Reason to avoid Bulkier than mid-sized purifiers. Filters may need frequent checks in heavy pollution areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers note smooth connectivity and strong air delivery in big rooms. The auto mode and display accuracy are appreciated. Some reviews mention the unit’s size and filter prices, but most find it effective for homes with pets or higher dust.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want a high-capacity air purifier for room and living hall use with multiple filtration layers, Alexa voice control, and a strong clean air delivery rate suitable for open apartments or shared home spaces.

Acerpure Professional AC530 20W brings a three-in-one HEPA and activated carbon filter setup, built for medium to large spaces. It functions as an air purifier for room use that actively detects and adjusts to air changes.

The system targets bacteria, viruses, and fine dust, paired with a live air quality sensor. The touch panel offers manual speed control and quick access to real-time air updates.

Specifications Coverage Up to 775 sq ft Filter 3-in-1 HEPA + Carbon Sensor Air quality monitor Control Touch panel Noise 30 to 60 dB Contaminant Filtration Capability ‎Allergens, Bacteria, Formaldehyde, Odors, PM2.5 Reasons to buy The built-in air sensor adjusts automatically. Reliable HEPA plus carbon filtration pairing. Reason to avoid Design lacks remote or app integration. Filters need timely maintenance reminders.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most reviews appreciate the air sensing accuracy and quick fan response. Users find it steady for medium rooms and offices. A few highlight that it misses smart controls, but they consider its filter quality consistent for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air purifier for room if you need an automatic air sensor and dependable HEPA filtration. It works well for home offices or larger rooms where steady air turnover and simple control matter most day to day.

What does GRAP IV mean for day to day life in Delhi NCR? It usually brings tighter restrictions like curbs on construction work, stricter checks on vehicles, and steps to limit pollution sources. For residents, it often means planning commutes and keeping indoor air cleaner becomes a bigger priority.

During GRAP IV days, is it better to run the purifier 24 by 7 on auto mode, or only at peak pollution hours, and what setting works best for a typical closed room? For GRAP IV days, treat it like this: pollution keeps leaking indoors all day, so continuous running is usually better than short bursts.

Run it continuously (day and night). Many public health guides for HEPA room cleaners recommend continuous operation, then using higher fan speeds when needed.

Use Auto mode if the sensor is reliable, but do not blindly trust it. Some sensors react more to larger particles and may not fully reflect PM2.5. If you wake up congested or the room smells smoky, bump the fan speed up for 30 to 60 minutes.

Do a “catch up” run on high for 20 to 30 minutes after any window opening, heavy cooking, dusting, or lots of door opening, then drop back to medium or sleep mode.

EPA consumer guidance also frames portable air cleaners as something you select and use in the home to reduce particle exposure, especially when outdoor air is polluted, so steady use makes sense during episodes like this.

If someone is on a tight budget during GRAP IV, what matters more for a room purifier: True HEPA, filter replacement cost, noise while sleeping, or coverage size? If the budget is tight, prioritise in this order.

1) Correct size for your room (CADR first): If CADR is too low for the room, nothing else saves it. Use the AHAM two thirds rule as your baseline.

2) Filter availability and replacement cost: In Delhi winters, filters load up faster. A cheaper unit with hard to find filters becomes useless quickly. Plan the annual filter spend, not just the purchase price.

3) Noise at sleep settings: If it is too loud, you will switch it off at night, which defeats the purpose during GRAP IV weeks. Look for a sleep mode you can tolerate.

4) True HEPA versus “HEPA type” claims: True HEPA is a safer bet for fine particles, but do not let the label distract you from CADR and filter cost. A high CADR unit with a good particle filter and affordable replacements often beats a “HEPA” label on a weak machine.

One more budget safety filter: avoid ozone generating and some ioniser style “purifiers”. EPA warns that ozone is a lung irritant and can be produced by some electronic air cleaners and ozone generators, so it is a bad match when outdoor air is already harsh.

How do I choose the right air purifier for my room size? Measure your room area : Length × width in feet to get sq ft.

: Length × width in feet to get sq ft. Match coverage, then go one step higher : If your room is 120 to 150 sq ft, choose a purifier rated for a bigger area.

: If your room is 120 to 150 sq ft, choose a purifier rated for a bigger area. Account for real use : Doors opening, people moving, and windows leak air, so extra capacity helps.

: Doors opening, people moving, and windows leak air, so extra capacity helps. Think about placement : If the purifier will sit in a corner or away from the centre, pick a higher rated model.

: If the purifier will sit in a corner or away from the centre, pick a higher rated model. Prefer faster cleaning: A higher capacity unit can run at a lower fan speed while still cleaning well, which also keeps noise down. Top 3 features of the best air purifiers for room:

Air purifiers for room Technology Key features Best for which type of room Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Multi-stage filtration Cleans up to 355 sq ft; 8500 hrs filter life; 99.999% claim down to PM 0.01; 7 yrs motor warranty Small bedroom Dyson Hushjet Purifier Compact-HJ10 Electrostatic filtration 99.97% claim at PM 0.3; up to 1076 sq ft coverage; Auto and Night modes; up to 5 yr filter life Large living Honeywell Air Touch V1 Pre + H13 HEPA + Carbon 3-in-1 filtration; 99.99% removal claim; home and office use Mid bedroom Sharp FX-S120M-H Sensor + app control Wi-Fi and remote control; PM2.5 display; real-time temp and humidity indicator; up to 930 sq ft Big hall Havells Studio Meditate AP250 TiO2 + H14 HEPA AQI display; Wi-Fi, app and voice control; SpaceTech purification module Medium room LEVOIT Air Purifier (Bedroom) Dual H13 HEPA 99.97% claim; aromatherapy support; ozone-free; desktop format Study room Honeywell Air Touch U2 7-stage + H13 HEPA + Carbon Covers 1008 sq ft; PM2.5 display; Wi-Fi + Alexa control; 99.99% claim Open layout acerpure Professional AC530-20W 3-in-1 HEPA + Carbon Air quality sensor; fights virus/bacteria claim; 3-in-1 filter plus carbon stage Office room/bedroom

Similar stories for you: Pollution not settling yet? Top air purifiers to consider for high AQI and PM2.5 with True HEPA and carbon filters