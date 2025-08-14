Chimney buying guide 2025: What to know before you pick one

A chimney has become a necessity in most modern homes, and more and more households are opting for it. With cooking styles that involve frying, tadkas, and spices, the smoke and grease can quickly stain walls, create odours, and make kitchens uncomfortable. The right chimney not only keeps your kitchen fresh but also reduces long-term maintenance. Here’s what you need to know before choosing one in 2025.

Which homes need a chimney? If your cooking involves oil, spices, or heavy frying, a chimney is essential. Apartments with poor ventilation, modular kitchens with lighter finishes, or households cooking multiple meals daily benefit the most. Homes relying solely on exhaust fans often find them insufficient for controlling grease and smoke.

Matching chimneys to kitchen types

Small kitchens (up to 100 sq. ft.) Look for compact, wall-mounted models with suction power between 800–1000 m³/hr. Auto-clean and low-noise designs matter, since space is tight. A ductless option works if you can’t add a pipe, but ensure filters are efficient.

Medium kitchens (100–200 sq. ft.) Go for 1000–1200 m³/hr suction with baffle filters for Indian cooking. Motion-sensor or touch controls help, and heat auto-clean functions reduce manual cleaning hassle.

Large kitchens (200+ sq. ft.) Here you need heavy-duty chimneys with 1200–1500 m³/hr suction, wider coverage (90 cm hoods), and strong oil collectors. If you cook for large families or host frequently, prioritize durable motors and noise control.

Island kitchens Opt for ceiling-mounted island chimneys with at least 1200 m³/hr suction. Aesthetics matter here, so choose sleek designs with glass or steel finishes. Ensure strong ducting, since smoke spreads more freely in open layouts.