Chimney: Top Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen and Hindware picks for cleaner, fresher and more comfortable kitchens

A kitchen chimney can make everyday cooking more comfortable by helping remove smoke, oil vapours, odours and airborne grease. Installed above the hob, it uses suction to draw cooking fumes away and expel or filter them, helping keep kitchen surfaces cleaner. Modern chimneys also offer features such as touch controls, auto-clean functions, LED lighting and multiple suction settings.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Livpure Fenix 60 cm | T-Shape Chimney | 1400 m³/hr Suction | Filterless | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty | Black View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers KAFF 60 cm 1450 m3/hr Curved Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil Collector, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Yr Product and 10 Yr Motor Warranty | Black | K-Series KEC 60A View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers Hindware Smart Appliances | Skyla 75 cm Chimney | 1350 CMH | Auto Clean | Slant Design | Filterless | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details ₹16,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Best budget Glen Hood Anya Black Kitchen Chimney 60cm | 1200 m³/hr Suction| Filterless Thermal Auto Clean| T-Shape Design | Touch & Gesture Control | 2 LED Lights | 1-Year Comprehensive & 7-Year Motor Warranty View Details ₹9,799 Buy on EMI Check Offers Elica 60cm 1400 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Vertical Kitchen Chimney | Twin Suction Inlets| 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty| KITTY FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO |Black| Motion Sensor View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, a chimney also has a few disadvantages. It requires regular cleaning and maintenance, particularly when cooking frequently with oil and spices. Some models can be noisy, consume electricity and require professional installation. Ducted chimneys may also need additional space and modifications. Despite these limitations, choosing a chimney based on kitchen size, cooking habits and suction capacity can make it a useful addition to a modern kitchen.

The Livpure Fenix chimney is designed to help keep your kitchen cleaner by efficiently removing smoke, odours and cooking fumes. Its filterless design can simplify maintenance, while touch and gesture controls offer convenient operation. The T-shaped construction complements modern kitchens, and low-noise operation is intended to make cooking more comfortable. With a high suction capacity and long motor warranty, it is suitable for regular Indian cooking.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 60 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Filterless, touch and gesture control Air Flow Capacity 1400 m³/hr Reasons to buy High suction capacity Filterless design Reason to avoid Professional installation needed Regular cleaning required

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its suction performance, sleek design, convenient controls and relatively quiet operation.

Why choose this product? Choose it for powerful suction, convenient controls, low-noise operation and a maintenance-friendly filterless design.





2. KAFF 60 cm 1450 m3/hr Curved Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil Collector, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Yr Product and 10 Yr Motor Warranty | Black | K-Series KEC 60A Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The KAFF 60 cm chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction, auto-clean function and oil collector help simplify everyday maintenance. Touch and motion-sensor controls provide convenient operation, while the curved design suits contemporary kitchen interiors. With a high airflow capacity, it is suitable for regular Indian cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable cooking environment.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation accessories Product Dimensions 60 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Auto-clean, touch and motion sensor Air Flow Capacity 1450 m³/hr Reasons to buy Powerful suction capacity Convenient motion controls Reason to avoid Professional installation required Regular maintenance needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its suction performance, stylish design, convenient controls and effective smoke removal.

Why choose this product? Choose it for powerful suction, easy controls, auto-clean functionality and convenient oil collection.

The Crompton QuietPro Plus chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours efficiently. Its filterless construction and intelligent auto-clean function can help simplify maintenance, while the built-in oil collector captures grease during cooking. Touch and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation, and the slant design suits modern kitchens. With high airflow capacity and BLDC motor technology, it is suitable for regular cooking and busy Indian kitchens.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 90 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Filterless, auto-clean, motion sensor Air Flow Capacity 1800 m³/hr Reasons to buy Powerful 1800 m³/hr suction Efficient BLDC motor Reason to avoid Higher installation requirements Regular cleaning still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet operation, sleek design and convenient sensor controls.

Why choose this product? Choose it for powerful suction, quiet BLDC operation, filterless design and convenient auto-clean functionality.

The Hindware Skyla chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless design and auto-clean function can make routine maintenance more convenient. The slant-shaped body complements modern kitchen interiors, while touch controls and motion sensors provide easy operation. With a 1350 CMH airflow capacity, it is suitable for everyday cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 75 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Auto-clean, touch, motion sensor Air Flow Capacity 1350 CMH Reasons to buy Convenient touch controls Filterless auto-clean design Reason to avoid Professional installation required Regular cleaning still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its suction performance, stylish design, easy controls and convenient auto-clean functionality.

Why choose this product? Choose it for efficient airflow, filterless operation, convenient controls and easy maintenance.

The Glen Hood Anya chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and thermal auto-clean function can make maintenance more convenient. The T-shaped design suits modern kitchen interiors, while touch and gesture controls offer easy operation. With 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and two LED lights, it is suitable for everyday cooking and helps create a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 60 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Filterless thermal auto-clean Air Flow Capacity 1200 m³/hr Reasons to buy Convenient gesture controls Filterless auto-clean design Reason to avoid Lower suction capacity Professional installation required

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its suction, sleek design, easy controls and convenient auto-clean functionality.

Why choose this product? Choose it for practical suction, filterless operation, gesture controls and integrated LED lighting.

The Elica Kitty FL 600 BLDC chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours efficiently. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function can help simplify maintenance, while twin suction inlets support effective airflow. The vertical design suits contemporary kitchens, and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation. With a 1400 m³/hr airflow capacity and BLDC motor, it is suitable for regular cooking and busy Indian kitchens.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 60 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Filterless, auto-clean, motion sensor Air Flow Capacity 1400 m³/hr Reasons to buy Powerful BLDC motor Twin suction inlets Reason to avoid Professional installation required Higher upfront cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, sleek design, easy controls and filterless operation.

Why choose this product? Choose it for powerful airflow, BLDC efficiency, twin suction inlets and convenient motion-sensor controls.

The Sujata Onyx chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function can simplify routine maintenance. The 60 cm design fits well above standard cooking areas, while the high airflow capacity supports efficient fume removal. With a powerful motor and extended warranty coverage, it is suitable for everyday cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 60 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Filterless, auto-clean operation Air Flow Capacity 1250 m³/hr Reasons to buy High airflow capacity Filterless auto-clean design Reason to avoid Professional installation required Regular maintenance still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its suction performance, sleek design, filterless operation and convenient auto-clean function.

Why choose this product? Choose it for efficient suction, easy maintenance, filterless operation and long motor warranty coverage.





The Uplift Paradise 90 chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function help simplify maintenance, while the BLDC motor supports efficient and quieter operation. Motion-sensor and touch controls offer convenient use, and the curved-glass design adds a modern touch. With 1550 m³/hr airflow and nine speed settings, it is suitable for regular cooking and varied kitchen requirements.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 90 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Filterless, auto-clean, motion sensor Air Flow Capacity 1550 m³/hr Reasons to buy Powerful BLDC motor Nine speed settings Reason to avoid Larger installation space Professional installation required

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet operation, modern design and convenient sensor controls.

Why choose this product? Choose it for powerful airflow, quieter BLDC performance, flexible speed control and easy filterless maintenance.

The Wonderchef Ultra Slant chimney is designed to efficiently remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction, auto-clean function and oil collector can help simplify routine maintenance. The BLDC motor supports efficient operation, while touch and motion controls offer convenient use. With 2000 m³/hr suction capacity, the chimney is suitable for regular Indian cooking. Its slant design also complements modern kitchen interiors.

Specifications Included Components Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit Product Dimensions 60 cm width Colour Black Special Feature Filterless, auto-clean, oil collector Air Flow Capacity 2000 m³/hr Reasons to buy Extremely powerful suction Efficient BLDC motor Reason to avoid Higher installation requirements Regular cleaning still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, sleek design, quiet operation and convenient sensor controls.

Why choose this product? Choose it for high suction, BLDC efficiency, easy controls and convenient oil collection.

Which brand chimney is best? For kitchen chimneys, Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen, Hindware, Crompton and Wonderchef are popular brands offering reliable options across budgets.

Which chimney is best in 2026? In 2026, the Wonderchef Ultra Slant 60cm stands out for powerful suction, BLDC efficiency, filterless design, auto-clean functionality and convenience.

Is chimney good for the kitchen? Yes, a kitchen chimney helps remove smoke, grease and odours, keeping cooking areas cleaner, fresher and more comfortable.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best chimneys Size: Choose a chimney that matches your hob width, usually 60 cm or 90 cm, for effective coverage.

Suction capacity: Look for higher airflow, especially if you frequently cook oily or spicy dishes.

Filter type: Filterless models are easier to maintain, while baffle filters can offer effective grease filtration.

Auto-clean function: Heat-based auto-clean systems can reduce oil and residue build-up inside the chimney.

Noise level: Check the noise rating if you prefer quieter kitchen appliances.

Controls: Touch and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation while cooking.

Installation: Consider ducting requirements, kitchen layout and installation costs before buying.

Warranty: Compare motor and comprehensive warranty periods for better long-term value. 3 best features of chimneys

Product Noise Level Light Source Number Of Speeds Livpure Fenix 60 cm 58 dB LED 3 KAFF K-Series KEC 60A 58 dB LED 3 Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm 46 dB LED 3 Hindware Skyla 75 cm 60 dB LED 3 Glen Hood Anya 60 cm 58 dB LED 3 Elica KITTY FL 600 BLDC 48 dB* LED 9* Sujata Onyx 60 cm Not specified LED 3 Uplift Paradise 90 Not specified LED 9 Wonderchef Ultra Slant 60 cm Low noise Dual LED lamps 9

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