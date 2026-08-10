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Chimney: Top Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen and Hindware picks for cleaner, fresher and more comfortable kitchens

Compare leading chimneys from Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen and Hindware, with key features, suction capacities, controls and maintenance needs to consider.

Nivedita Mishra
Updated10 Aug 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Modern kitchen chimneys help keep cooking spaces cleaner, fresher and more comfortable.
Modern kitchen chimneys help keep cooking spaces cleaner, fresher and more comfortable.(AI Generated Image)

A kitchen chimney can make everyday cooking more comfortable by helping remove smoke, oil vapours, odours and airborne grease. Installed above the hob, it uses suction to draw cooking fumes away and expel or filter them, helping keep kitchen surfaces cleaner. Modern chimneys also offer features such as touch controls, auto-clean functions, LED lighting and multiple suction settings.

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Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, a chimney also has a few disadvantages. It requires regular cleaning and maintenance, particularly when cooking frequently with oil and spices. Some models can be noisy, consume electricity and require professional installation. Ducted chimneys may also need additional space and modifications. Despite these limitations, choosing a chimney based on kitchen size, cooking habits and suction capacity can make it a useful addition to a modern kitchen.

BEST OVERALL

The Livpure Fenix chimney is designed to help keep your kitchen cleaner by efficiently removing smoke, odours and cooking fumes. Its filterless design can simplify maintenance, while touch and gesture controls offer convenient operation. The T-shaped construction complements modern kitchens, and low-noise operation is intended to make cooking more comfortable. With a high suction capacity and long motor warranty, it is suitable for regular Indian cooking.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
60 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Filterless, touch and gesture control
Air Flow Capacity
1400 m³/hr

Reason to buy

High suction capacity

Filterless design

Reason to avoid

Professional installation needed

Regular cleaning required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction performance, sleek design, convenient controls and relatively quiet operation.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful suction, convenient controls, low-noise operation and a maintenance-friendly filterless design.


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The KAFF 60 cm chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction, auto-clean function and oil collector help simplify everyday maintenance. Touch and motion-sensor controls provide convenient operation, while the curved design suits contemporary kitchen interiors. With a high airflow capacity, it is suitable for regular Indian cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable cooking environment.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation accessories
Product Dimensions
60 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Auto-clean, touch and motion sensor
Air Flow Capacity
1450 m³/hr

Reason to buy

Powerful suction capacity

Convenient motion controls

Reason to avoid

Professional installation required

Regular maintenance needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction performance, stylish design, convenient controls and effective smoke removal.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful suction, easy controls, auto-clean functionality and convenient oil collection.

The Crompton QuietPro Plus chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours efficiently. Its filterless construction and intelligent auto-clean function can help simplify maintenance, while the built-in oil collector captures grease during cooking. Touch and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation, and the slant design suits modern kitchens. With high airflow capacity and BLDC motor technology, it is suitable for regular cooking and busy Indian kitchens.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
90 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Filterless, auto-clean, motion sensor
Air Flow Capacity
1800 m³/hr

Reason to buy

Powerful 1800 m³/hr suction

Efficient BLDC motor

Reason to avoid

Higher installation requirements

Regular cleaning still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet operation, sleek design and convenient sensor controls.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful suction, quiet BLDC operation, filterless design and convenient auto-clean functionality.

The Hindware Skyla chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless design and auto-clean function can make routine maintenance more convenient. The slant-shaped body complements modern kitchen interiors, while touch controls and motion sensors provide easy operation. With a 1350 CMH airflow capacity, it is suitable for everyday cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
75 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Auto-clean, touch, motion sensor
Air Flow Capacity
1350 CMH

Reason to buy

Convenient touch controls

Filterless auto-clean design

Reason to avoid

Professional installation required

Regular cleaning still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction performance, stylish design, easy controls and convenient auto-clean functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient airflow, filterless operation, convenient controls and easy maintenance.

BEST BUDGET

The Glen Hood Anya chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and thermal auto-clean function can make maintenance more convenient. The T-shaped design suits modern kitchen interiors, while touch and gesture controls offer easy operation. With 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and two LED lights, it is suitable for everyday cooking and helps create a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
60 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Filterless thermal auto-clean
Air Flow Capacity
1200 m³/hr

Reason to buy

Convenient gesture controls

Filterless auto-clean design

Reason to avoid

Lower suction capacity

Professional installation required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction, sleek design, easy controls and convenient auto-clean functionality.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for practical suction, filterless operation, gesture controls and integrated LED lighting.

The Elica Kitty FL 600 BLDC chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours efficiently. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function can help simplify maintenance, while twin suction inlets support effective airflow. The vertical design suits contemporary kitchens, and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation. With a 1400 m³/hr airflow capacity and BLDC motor, it is suitable for regular cooking and busy Indian kitchens.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
60 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Filterless, auto-clean, motion sensor
Air Flow Capacity
1400 m³/hr

Reason to buy

Powerful BLDC motor

Twin suction inlets

Reason to avoid

Professional installation required

Higher upfront cost

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, sleek design, easy controls and filterless operation.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful airflow, BLDC efficiency, twin suction inlets and convenient motion-sensor controls.

The Sujata Onyx chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function can simplify routine maintenance. The 60 cm design fits well above standard cooking areas, while the high airflow capacity supports efficient fume removal. With a powerful motor and extended warranty coverage, it is suitable for everyday cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
60 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Filterless, auto-clean operation
Air Flow Capacity
1250 m³/hr

Reason to buy

High airflow capacity

Filterless auto-clean design

Reason to avoid

Professional installation required

Regular maintenance still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction performance, sleek design, filterless operation and convenient auto-clean function.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for efficient suction, easy maintenance, filterless operation and long motor warranty coverage.


The Uplift Paradise 90 chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function help simplify maintenance, while the BLDC motor supports efficient and quieter operation. Motion-sensor and touch controls offer convenient use, and the curved-glass design adds a modern touch. With 1550 m³/hr airflow and nine speed settings, it is suitable for regular cooking and varied kitchen requirements.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
90 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Filterless, auto-clean, motion sensor
Air Flow Capacity
1550 m³/hr

Reason to buy

Powerful BLDC motor

Nine speed settings

Reason to avoid

Larger installation space

Professional installation required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet operation, modern design and convenient sensor controls.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for powerful airflow, quieter BLDC performance, flexible speed control and easy filterless maintenance.

The Wonderchef Ultra Slant chimney is designed to efficiently remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction, auto-clean function and oil collector can help simplify routine maintenance. The BLDC motor supports efficient operation, while touch and motion controls offer convenient use. With 2000 m³/hr suction capacity, the chimney is suitable for regular Indian cooking. Its slant design also complements modern kitchen interiors.

Specifications

Included Components
Chimney, duct pipe, installation kit
Product Dimensions
60 cm width
Colour
Black
Special Feature
Filterless, auto-clean, oil collector
Air Flow Capacity
2000 m³/hr

Reason to buy

Extremely powerful suction

Efficient BLDC motor

Reason to avoid

Higher installation requirements

Regular cleaning still needed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, sleek design, quiet operation and convenient sensor controls.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for high suction, BLDC efficiency, easy controls and convenient oil collection.

Which brand chimney is best?

For kitchen chimneys, Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen, Hindware, Crompton and Wonderchef are popular brands offering reliable options across budgets.

Which chimney is best in 2026?

In 2026, the Wonderchef Ultra Slant 60cm stands out for powerful suction, BLDC efficiency, filterless design, auto-clean functionality and convenience.

Is chimney good for the kitchen?

Yes, a kitchen chimney helps remove smoke, grease and odours, keeping cooking areas cleaner, fresher and more comfortable.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best chimneys

  • Size: Choose a chimney that matches your hob width, usually 60 cm or 90 cm, for effective coverage.
  • Suction capacity: Look for higher airflow, especially if you frequently cook oily or spicy dishes.
  • Filter type: Filterless models are easier to maintain, while baffle filters can offer effective grease filtration.
  • Auto-clean function: Heat-based auto-clean systems can reduce oil and residue build-up inside the chimney.
  • Noise level: Check the noise rating if you prefer quieter kitchen appliances.
  • Controls: Touch and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation while cooking.
  • Installation: Consider ducting requirements, kitchen layout and installation costs before buying.
  • Warranty: Compare motor and comprehensive warranty periods for better long-term value.

3 best features of chimneys

ProductNoise LevelLight SourceNumber Of Speeds
Livpure Fenix 60 cm58 dBLED3
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A58 dBLED3
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm46 dBLED3
Hindware Skyla 75 cm60 dBLED3
Glen Hood Anya 60 cm58 dBLED3
Elica KITTY FL 600 BLDC48 dB*LED9*
Sujata Onyx 60 cmNot specifiedLED3
Uplift Paradise 90Not specifiedLED9
Wonderchef Ultra Slant 60 cmLow noiseDual LED lamps9

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesChimney: Top Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen and Hindware picks for cleaner, fresher and more comfortable kitchens

FAQs

What does a kitchen chimney do?

It removes smoke, grease, odours and cooking fumes from kitchens.

Which chimney size is best for kitchens?

Choose 60 cm for smaller hobs and 90 cm for larger.

Are filterless chimneys easy to maintain?

Yes, filterless models generally require less frequent filter cleaning and maintenance.

What suction capacity should a chimney have?

Choose 1,000–1,500 m³/hr for efficient everyday Indian cooking performance.

How often should a chimney be cleaned?

Clean external surfaces regularly and use auto-clean functions as recommended.

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