Chimney: Top Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen and Hindware picks for cleaner, fresher and more comfortable kitchens

A kitchen chimney can make everyday cooking more comfortable by helping remove smoke, oil vapours, odours and airborne grease. Installed above the hob, it uses suction to draw cooking fumes away and expel or filter them, helping keep kitchen surfaces cleaner. Modern chimneys also offer features such as touch controls, auto-clean functions, LED lighting and multiple suction settings.
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However, a chimney also has a few disadvantages. It requires regular cleaning and maintenance, particularly when cooking frequently with oil and spices. Some models can be noisy, consume electricity and require professional installation. Ducted chimneys may also need additional space and modifications. Despite these limitations, choosing a chimney based on kitchen size, cooking habits and suction capacity can make it a useful addition to a modern kitchen.
The Livpure Fenix chimney is designed to help keep your kitchen cleaner by efficiently removing smoke, odours and cooking fumes. Its filterless design can simplify maintenance, while touch and gesture controls offer convenient operation. The T-shaped construction complements modern kitchens, and low-noise operation is intended to make cooking more comfortable. With a high suction capacity and long motor warranty, it is suitable for regular Indian cooking.
High suction capacity
Filterless design
Professional installation needed
Regular cleaning required
Buyers appreciate its suction performance, sleek design, convenient controls and relatively quiet operation.
Choose it for powerful suction, convenient controls, low-noise operation and a maintenance-friendly filterless design.
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The KAFF 60 cm chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction, auto-clean function and oil collector help simplify everyday maintenance. Touch and motion-sensor controls provide convenient operation, while the curved design suits contemporary kitchen interiors. With a high airflow capacity, it is suitable for regular Indian cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable cooking environment.
Powerful suction capacity
Convenient motion controls
Professional installation required
Regular maintenance needed
Buyers appreciate its suction performance, stylish design, convenient controls and effective smoke removal.
Choose it for powerful suction, easy controls, auto-clean functionality and convenient oil collection.
The Crompton QuietPro Plus chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours efficiently. Its filterless construction and intelligent auto-clean function can help simplify maintenance, while the built-in oil collector captures grease during cooking. Touch and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation, and the slant design suits modern kitchens. With high airflow capacity and BLDC motor technology, it is suitable for regular cooking and busy Indian kitchens.
Powerful 1800 m³/hr suction
Efficient BLDC motor
Higher installation requirements
Regular cleaning still needed
Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet operation, sleek design and convenient sensor controls.
Choose it for powerful suction, quiet BLDC operation, filterless design and convenient auto-clean functionality.
The Hindware Skyla chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless design and auto-clean function can make routine maintenance more convenient. The slant-shaped body complements modern kitchen interiors, while touch controls and motion sensors provide easy operation. With a 1350 CMH airflow capacity, it is suitable for everyday cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.
Convenient touch controls
Filterless auto-clean design
Professional installation required
Regular cleaning still needed
Buyers appreciate its suction performance, stylish design, easy controls and convenient auto-clean functionality.
Choose it for efficient airflow, filterless operation, convenient controls and easy maintenance.
The Glen Hood Anya chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and thermal auto-clean function can make maintenance more convenient. The T-shaped design suits modern kitchen interiors, while touch and gesture controls offer easy operation. With 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and two LED lights, it is suitable for everyday cooking and helps create a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.
Convenient gesture controls
Filterless auto-clean design
Lower suction capacity
Professional installation required
Buyers appreciate its suction, sleek design, easy controls and convenient auto-clean functionality.
Choose it for practical suction, filterless operation, gesture controls and integrated LED lighting.
The Elica Kitty FL 600 BLDC chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours efficiently. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function can help simplify maintenance, while twin suction inlets support effective airflow. The vertical design suits contemporary kitchens, and motion-sensor controls offer convenient operation. With a 1400 m³/hr airflow capacity and BLDC motor, it is suitable for regular cooking and busy Indian kitchens.
Powerful BLDC motor
Twin suction inlets
Professional installation required
Higher upfront cost
Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, sleek design, easy controls and filterless operation.
Choose it for powerful airflow, BLDC efficiency, twin suction inlets and convenient motion-sensor controls.
The Sujata Onyx chimney is designed to help remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function can simplify routine maintenance. The 60 cm design fits well above standard cooking areas, while the high airflow capacity supports efficient fume removal. With a powerful motor and extended warranty coverage, it is suitable for everyday cooking and can help maintain a cleaner, more comfortable kitchen environment.
High airflow capacity
Filterless auto-clean design
Professional installation required
Regular maintenance still needed
Buyers appreciate its suction performance, sleek design, filterless operation and convenient auto-clean function.
Choose it for efficient suction, easy maintenance, filterless operation and long motor warranty coverage.
The Uplift Paradise 90 chimney is designed to remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction and auto-clean function help simplify maintenance, while the BLDC motor supports efficient and quieter operation. Motion-sensor and touch controls offer convenient use, and the curved-glass design adds a modern touch. With 1550 m³/hr airflow and nine speed settings, it is suitable for regular cooking and varied kitchen requirements.
Powerful BLDC motor
Nine speed settings
Larger installation space
Professional installation required
Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet operation, modern design and convenient sensor controls.
Choose it for powerful airflow, quieter BLDC performance, flexible speed control and easy filterless maintenance.
The Wonderchef Ultra Slant chimney is designed to efficiently remove smoke, grease and cooking odours from the kitchen. Its filterless construction, auto-clean function and oil collector can help simplify routine maintenance. The BLDC motor supports efficient operation, while touch and motion controls offer convenient use. With 2000 m³/hr suction capacity, the chimney is suitable for regular Indian cooking. Its slant design also complements modern kitchen interiors.
Extremely powerful suction
Efficient BLDC motor
Higher installation requirements
Regular cleaning still needed
Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, sleek design, quiet operation and convenient sensor controls.
Choose it for high suction, BLDC efficiency, easy controls and convenient oil collection.
For kitchen chimneys, Elica, Faber, Kaff, Glen, Hindware, Crompton and Wonderchef are popular brands offering reliable options across budgets.
In 2026, the Wonderchef Ultra Slant 60cm stands out for powerful suction, BLDC efficiency, filterless design, auto-clean functionality and convenience.
Yes, a kitchen chimney helps remove smoke, grease and odours, keeping cooking areas cleaner, fresher and more comfortable.
|Product
|Noise Level
|Light Source
|Number Of Speeds
|Livpure Fenix 60 cm
|58 dB
|LED
|3
|KAFF K-Series KEC 60A
|58 dB
|LED
|3
|Crompton QuietPro Plus 90 cm
|46 dB
|LED
|3
|Hindware Skyla 75 cm
|60 dB
|LED
|3
|Glen Hood Anya 60 cm
|58 dB
|LED
|3
|Elica KITTY FL 600 BLDC
|48 dB*
|LED
|9*
|Sujata Onyx 60 cm
|Not specified
|LED
|3
|Uplift Paradise 90
|Not specified
|LED
|9
|Wonderchef Ultra Slant 60 cm
|Low noise
|Dual LED lamps
|9
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FAQs
What does a kitchen chimney do?
It removes smoke, grease, odours and cooking fumes from kitchens.
Which chimney size is best for kitchens?
Choose 60 cm for smaller hobs and 90 cm for larger.
Are filterless chimneys easy to maintain?
Yes, filterless models generally require less frequent filter cleaning and maintenance.
What suction capacity should a chimney have?
Choose 1,000–1,500 m³/hr for efficient everyday Indian cooking performance.
How often should a chimney be cleaned?
Clean external surfaces regularly and use auto-clean functions as recommended.