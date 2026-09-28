Choosing a CCTV camera involves more than resolution. Here are the features to check

Securing an independent house often means keeping an eye on more than just the front door. The entrance, parking area, terrace, backyard and other outdoor spaces may need separate coverage, depending on the layout of your property. A CCTV camera can help you monitor these areas remotely, receive motion alerts and review footage when needed. The right choice depends on where you plan to install it and how you want recordings stored. Wi-Fi cameras are convenient for app-based monitoring, while wired cameras can be suitable for a more permanent setup with a compatible DVR. Features such as night vision, human detection, two-way audio and weather resistance can also make a difference. Here are five CCTV cameras to consider, along with their key specifications, practical advantages and limitations.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
CP PLUS CP-V48A 4MP Quad HD Wi-Fi Camera, 8pcs Infrared Lights and 12pcs LED Lights Provide Black and White and Color Night Vision, Support Built-in Mic & Speaker (V48A)View Details
Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° 4MP | No SD Card Required, Records Directly on Cloud | STQC Certified | AI Person Detection | Automatic Alarm & Spotlight | Dual Night Vision | IP66 RatingView Details
PRAMA PT-NC140D3-WNM(D2) 4MP Fixed Bullet Network Camera, 2560×1440 Resolution, Smart Dual Light, Built-in Microphone, H.265 Compression, Weatherproof IP67View Details
MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera [STQC Certified] 360° Smart Home CCTV, AI Human Tracking, Color Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Alexa, IP66, 256GB Memory Card Support M1095SView Details
CP Plus 2.4MP IR Wired Bullet Outdoor Camera CP-URC-TC24PL3 Compatible with DVR only | 3.6mm Lens | 30 Meter Black & White Night Vision | IP67 | Analog HD CCTV Camera, WhiteView Details
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The CP PLUS CP-V48A is a compact Wi-Fi camera for monitoring an entrance, room or other specific area around the house. Its 4MP sensor, two-way audio and motion detection cover the basics of everyday surveillance. It also supports local storage, so you can record footage without relying entirely on a cloud service. Check the installation location and wireless signal before choosing it for outdoor use.
4MP resolution offers detailed footage for everyday monitoring.
Two-way audio lets you listen and speak through the camera.
Local storage provides an alternative to cloud recording.
It depends on a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.
The compact design and fixed lens are better suited to a specific viewing area than broad, adjustable coverage.
Customer feedback is mixed. Some buyers appreciate the camera’s picture quality, while others report concerns about image clarity and Wi-Fi connectivity, including signal range. Reliability and value for money also receive divided opinions, so performance may depend on the installation and network conditions.
Consider the CP-V48A if you want a 4MP Wi-Fi camera with two-way audio and local storage. Its compact form makes it worth considering for monitoring a defined area, provided the location and network conditions suit the camera.
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The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° is designed for outdoor surveillance, with AI-based person detection, an automatic alarm and a spotlight. Its cloud recording option means you do not have to buy a memory card to start recording, although you should check the applicable cloud storage terms. Dual night vision and an IP66 rating add to its outdoor-focused feature set.
Cloud recording avoids the need to purchase a memory card.
Person detection can help make alerts more relevant than basic motion notifications.
IP66-rated construction is designed for outdoor use.
Its performance depends on a reliable network connection.
The fixed bullet-style installation may not offer the same room coverage as a pan-tilt camera.
Buyers report good video quality and straightforward installation, with clear footage and night vision among the positives. However, feedback on connectivity and reliability is mixed, with some reports of disconnections. Opinions on value for money and motion detection also vary.
Choose the Qubo if you want an outdoor camera with person detection, a spotlight and cloud-based recording. It is particularly worth considering if you prefer not to manage a memory card, provided the cloud storage terms meet your needs.
The PRAMA PT-NC140D3-WNM(D2) is a wired network camera designed for outdoor monitoring. It records at up to 2560 x 1440 resolution and supports human and vehicle classification, helping distinguish these targets from general movement. Its built-in microphone, dual-light system and IP67 protection make it suitable for a more permanent installation, especially if you are comfortable with Ethernet cabling.
Wired Ethernet and PoE support can simplify a permanent installation.
Human and vehicle classification adds useful detection capabilities.
IP67 protection is suited to demanding outdoor conditions.
It requires a wired network connection rather than Wi-Fi.
PoE may require compatible networking equipment.
Storage and remote access may require additional network or recording equipment, depending on your setup.
Customer feedback is generally positive about picture and build quality. One reported concern relates to the waterproofing accessory, which may not accommodate a CAT6 cable with a bulky connector. Check the cable and connector dimensions before installation.
The PRAMA camera is worth considering for a fixed outdoor installation where wired networking is practical. Its 4MP resolution, PoE support, built-in microphone and IP67 protection make it a useful option for a more structured surveillance setup.
The MANOMAY Protect Pro M1095S combines 3MP recording with remote pan-and-tilt control, human detection and tracking. It supports two-way audio, colour night vision and local memory card storage, while optional cloud storage provides another recording route. Its IP66 rating makes it suitable for outdoor use. Note that the model’s published specifications list 266° horizontal rotation and 90° tilt, rather than unrestricted 360° rotation.
Pan-and-tilt control lets you adjust the viewing direction remotely.
Human detection and tracking can help follow movement.
Supports both local memory card storage and optional cloud storage.
The camera needs a suitable power source and a stable network connection.
Its published 266° horizontal rotation does not provide a full 360° horizontal sweep.
A memory card is an additional purchase if you want local recording.
Buyers report good video quality, useful night vision and straightforward installation. Connectivity and reliability receive mixed feedback, with some users mentioning disconnections. Opinions on value and motion detection also vary, so check your Wi-Fi coverage and preferred alert settings before installation.
Consider the M1095S if you want remote viewing control, human tracking and two-way audio in one outdoor camera. Its local storage support also gives you a way to keep recordings without depending solely on a cloud plan.
The CP PLUS CP-URC-TC24PL3 is a wired bullet camera for buyers planning a traditional CCTV setup. It records at up to Full HD resolution and offers infrared night vision with a stated range of 30 metres. Unlike the Wi-Fi models in this list, it uses an analogue video connection and is intended to work with compatible recording equipment, so factor in the cost of a DVR and installation.
Wired connectivity suits a permanent CCTV installation.
Infrared night vision supports monitoring in low-light conditions.
IP67 protection is designed for outdoor use.
A compatible DVR and cabling may be required for recording.
It does not offer the app-based Wi-Fi setup of the other cameras listed here.
Customer opinions on functionality are mixed. Some buyers appreciate the daytime picture and night vision, while overall image quality and colour accuracy receive varied feedback. Value for money is also not consistent across reviews, so consider your recording needs before choosing it.
Choose this CP PLUS model if you are building a wired CCTV system and want a weather-resistant bullet camera with infrared night vision. It is best considered as part of a compatible DVR-based setup rather than a standalone Wi-Fi camera.
CCTV camera
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
CP PLUS CP-V48A
4MP resolution
Two-way audio
Up to 256GB local storage
Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180°
4MP resolution
AI person detection
Cloud recording
PRAMA PT-NC140D3-WNM(D2)
4MP resolution
PoE support
IP67 protection
MANOMAY Protect Pro M1095S
3MP resolution
Pan-and-tilt control
Human tracking
CP PLUS CP-URC-TC24PL3
2.4MP resolution
30m IR night vision
Wired DVR compatibility
How far can a CCTV camera actually see? The answer depends on more than the distance promised on the product page
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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